1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESFO.CA : Max. water temperature up to 75℃ / WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA, WH20S.F5, WH27SF5 : Max. temperature up to 60℃
2) The EU's ErP energy label system for heat pumps has efficiency classes ranging from G(least efficient) to A+++(most efficient).
3) Energy Class A+, SG Ready apply to all models(WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)