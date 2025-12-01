About Cookies on This Site

LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V, black-colored outdoor unit designed with grey wavey grill
Hlavní funkce

    Safe & Seamless Design

    R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. The new design with refined grey blends in well with environment.

    Advanced & Efficient Heating

    R290 Monobloc can generate a water flow of up to 75°C. It also operates at temperatures as low as -28°C. Powered by nature, it ensures sustainable heating with an A+++ energy rating.*

    Extremely Silent Operation

    Enjoy calmness as you keep your home warm. R290 Monobloc heats home with outstanding noise reduction technologies. It maintains a low sound power level of 49 dB(A)@12 kW at maximum performance.*

    Integrated Control System

    Configuring LG BECON cloud with R290 Monobloc offers various remote capabilities. Installers and service partners are able to perform setting, monitoring and firmware update without on-site visits.*

    * All tests were conducted according to LG's internal test policy and environment.
    * Product’s lifecycle might vary depends on actual usage environment.
    * LG BECON cloud service availability can be varied by each country.

