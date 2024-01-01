About Cookies on This Site

Kazeta DUAL Vane

Kazeta LG Dual Vane nabízí širší proudění vzduchu, protože využívá dva samostatné proudy. Bez ohledu na místo instalace můžete tyto dva proudy nezávisle ovládat.

Obrázek dvou lopatek kazety

Přizpůsobený proud vzduchu díky inovativní funkci DUAL Vane

Kazeta LG DUAL Vane využívá 2 samostatné proudy vzduchu, které lze použít k úpravě směru proudění vzduchu v jakémkoli prostředí.

Proč kazeta LG DUALVane? Čištění vzduchu Přizpůsobené ovládání proudění vzduchu ThinQ
Proč kazeta LG DUALVane?
Poptávka

Proč kazeta LG DUALVane?

Kromě jemného ovládání úhlu naplní kazeta DUALVane místnost zdravějším a chladnějším vzduchem, a to díky 5fázové sadě pro filtraci a čištění vzduchu.

A video of 5 step filters appearing when Dual Vane Cassette is disassembled.

icon

Sada pro čištění vzduchu

icon

Odstraňuje velmi jemný prach, bakterie a viry

icon

Certifikováno od

Obrázek různých škodlivých látek odfiltrovaných pomocí 5 filtrů.

Čištění vzduchu pro zdravější vnitřní prostředí

Systém výkonného 5fázového čištění vzduchu odstraňuje zápach, bakterie a jemné prachové částice PM1,0. Tento filtr lze omýt ve vodě, což zaručuje jeho prakticky neomezenou životnost.

* Sadu pro čištění vzduchu lze dokoupit samostatně

Krok 1

Předfiltr

Zachytí jemný prach.

Krok 2

Elektrizace prachu

Zvýší elektrostatický náboj prachové částice. Zlepšuje shromažďovací účinnost filtru.

Krok 3

Filtr PM 1,0

Odstraní až 99 % jemného až velmi jemného prachu.

Krok 4

Deodorizační filtr

Technologie vysoce účinné absorpce plynů odstraňuje nepříjemné pachy a škodlivé plyny.

Krok 5

Ionizér

Deaktivace bakterií a zárodků.

* Výkonnost sady pro čištění vzduchu při odstraňování jemného prachu byla ověřena společností TÜV Rheinland testu č. 60382341 001, a to na základě korejské experimentální normy SPS-KACA002-132: 2018. Bylo prokázáno odstranění 99,9 % jemného prachu 50 nm a 100 nm.

* Výkonnost odstraňování bakterií a virů byla ověřena společností TÜV Rheinland v testu č. 60375745 001, prokazujícím odstranění 99,9 % bakterií Staphylococcus epidermidis během 60 minut a odstranění 99,4 % virů Phi-X174 během 30 minut v komoře o objemu 60 m3, a společností intertek v testu č. RT20E-S0054, prokazujícím deaktivaci 99 % bakterií na površích.

Čištění zevnitř ven6

Čištění zevnitř ven

Izolace Safe Plus je antimikrobiální ošetření, které je naneseno na součásti vnitřní izolace, aby zabránilo růstu plísní. Zajišťuje čistší a čerstvější proudění vzduchu.

* Izolace Safe plus je na zařízení nanášena od května 2021. Ohledně dalších informací o produktech se obraťte na místní pobočku společnosti LG.

Zdravý vzduch pro velké prostory

Vyčištěný vzduch pokryje ještě větší plochu než ochlazený vzduch. Plocha čištění vzduchu může pokrýt až 147 m2. Tak lze vytvořit čisté a zdravé prostředí i v hustě obydlených vertikálních prostorách, jako jsou školky, školy a nákupní střediska.

Kontrolujte kvalitu vzduchu v budově v reálném čase

Kvalitu vzduchu v celé budově lze v reálném čase ovládat a kontrolovat prostřednictvím centrálního ovladače nebo monitorovacích jednotek, a to pomocí dálkového ovladače, LED panelového svítidla nebo chytrého telefonu.

Obrázek výrobku ovládaného centrálním ovladačem, samostatným ovladačem a mobilním telefonem.

Jednoduchá instalace

Filtr se v zájmu snadnější instalace připojuje k tělesu vnitřní jednotky.

Omyvatelný filtr

Ušetřete na výměně filtru díky polopermanentnímu filtru, který lze snadno čistit.

Přizpůsobený proud vzduchu díky inovativní mu řešení DUALVane

Kazeta LG DUALVane využívá 2 samostatné proudy vzduchu, které lze použít k úpravě směru proudění vzduchu v jakémkoli prostředí.

Video of two vanes being assembled

Pokrytí větších prostor

Ještě větší dosah

Širší možnosti nastavení proudu vzduchu

Přizpůsobené proudění vzduchu

Jedno řešení pro všechny prostory. Kazeta LG DUALVane nabízí optimální proudění vzduchu.

Nepřímé proudění vzduchu

Zabraňuje vzduchu z jednotky, aby foukal přímo na vás.

Naklápění nahoru a dolů

Udržuje rovnoměrnou teplotu v jakémkoli prostoru.

Přímé proudění vzduchu

Dosah až 5 m bez jakýchkoli přídavných komponent.

Režim vysokého výkonu

Prostor rychleji dosáhne cílové teploty.

Ovládání pomocí LG ThinQTM

Kazetu DUALVane lze monitorovat a ovládat pomocí mobilních zařízení, což umožňuje šetřit energii a zajistit lepší kvalitu vzduchu

Sledování a ovládání výrobku na dálku pomocí aplikace LG ThinQ App.

Chytré čidlo

Teplota podlahy

Proudění vzduchu se zvýší, dokud není na úrovni podlahy dosaženo požadované teploty. * Čidlo teploty podlahy lze dokoupit samostatně

Detekce osob

Funkce detekce přítomnosti osob nastavuje proudění vzduchu a automaticky jej vypne, pokud se v prostoru nikdo nenachází. * Čidlo pro detekci přítomnosti osob lze dokoupit samostatně

