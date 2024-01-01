About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Ostatní řídící prvky

Řídící systém LG slouží k efektivní správě různých systémů budov. Dokáže pro efektivní sledování energie rozdělovat měřenou spotřebu energie jednotek MULTI V do každého pokoje.

Ostatní řídící prvky

Ostatní řídící prvky

Efektivní správa různých systémů budov pro optimalizovaný vnitřní komfort

 

Funkce Nabídka
Funkce
Kontaktujte nás

Flexibilní a rozšiřitelný systém

  • Řídící systém LG je schopen rozšíření o integraci zařízení 3. stran, od individuálního řízení vnitřní jednotky pomocí rozhraní Dry Contact až po integraci malých BMS pomocí modulu ACS IO. To umožňuje efektivní řízení nákladů ovládání zařízení pro správu budov.

Flexibilní a rozšiřitelný systém

Sledování energie

Sledování energie

PDI (indikátor distribuce energie) dokáže pro efektivní sledování energie rozdělovat měřenou spotřebu energie jednotek MULTI V do každého pokoje.

Ovládání AHU

Komunikační sady AHU spojují venkovní jednotku LG na cívce DX vzduchotechnické jednotky kvůli maximálním úsporám a dodávkám čerstvého vzduchu.

Řídicí jednotka aplikace-Nabídka

Řídicí jednotka aplikace-Nabídka

[PCInquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Kontaktujte nás

Chcete-li se dovědět další informace o výrobku, kontaktujte nás a brzy se s vámi spojíme.

Kontaktujte nás DALŠÍ INFORMACE