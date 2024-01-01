About Cookies on This Site

Podstropní & konvertibilní jednotky

Rychlost a nenáročnost instalace jsou ještě vylepšeny strukturou filtru, který lze vložit či vyjmout na jeden dotyk, a také dvoudílným filtrem pro snadné čištění údržbu. Moderní a vkusná estetika, chladicí a vytápěcí výkon umožňuje provozování ve velkých prostorách. To... Více

Single_Split_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_01

Podstropní & konvertibilní jednotky

Moderní a vkusná estetika dokonale zapadne do vnitřního prostředí

Funkce
Kontaktujte nás
Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_02

Rozlišný design

Oceněná elegance jednotky zavěšené pod stropem přichází z omračujícím designem ve tvaru V a s černými lopatkami.

Výkonné chlazení a vytápění

Jeho vysoký chladicí a vytápěcí výkon umožňuje provozování ve velkých prostorách. Tok vzduchu může dosáhnout až 15 m od klimatizační jednotky.

Floor Convertible_04_CZ

Ovládání s dvěma termistory (volitelné)

Volitelný ovládací panel obsahuje druhý termistor, který umožňuje přesné kontroly vnitřní teploty z několika míst.

Snadná instalace a údržba

 

Rychlost a nenáročnost instalace jsou ještě vylepšeny strukturou filtru, který lze vložit či vyjmout na jeden dotyk, a také dvoudílným filtrem pro snadné čištění údržbu.

Air_Solution_03

