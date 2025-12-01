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Jednotka R290 Monobloc Combi, 1 fáze, 14 kW
Informační list výrobku

Jednotka R290 Monobloc Combi, 1 fáze, 14 kW

Informační list výrobku

Jednotka R290 Monobloc Combi, 1 fáze, 14 kW

HN1616HY NK0 + HM141HF UB60
Tepelné čerpadlo vzduch-voda LG THERMA V, černá venkovní jednotka s šedou zvlněnou mřížkou
Tepelné čerpadlo vzduch-voda LG THERMA V, černá venkovní jednotka s šedou zvlněnou mřížkou

Hlavní funkce

  • Přírodní chladivo R290 s nízkým potenciálem globálního oteplování (GWP 3)
  • Žádné práce na potrubí s chladivem
  • Třída energetického štítku ErP LWT A+++/A+++ (35 °C / 55 °C)
  • Elegantní šedý design, který se přizpůsobí různým prostředím
  • Vysoká výstupní teplota vody až 75 °C a široký provozní rozsah až do -28 °C okolní teploty
  • Jeden z nejtišších modelů na trhu (51 dB(A) u 14kW modelu)
Další

Bezpečný a bezproblémový design

R290 Monobloc klade důraz na vysokou spolehlivost. Díky technologii proti námraze a technologii odmrazování je optimalizován pro bezpečný provoz. Design s elegantní šedou barvou skvěle ladí s libovolným okolím.

Pokročilé a efektivní vytápění

R290 Monobloc dokáže vytvářet průtok vody o teplotě až 75 °C a zároveň pracovat při teplotách až -28 °C. Využívá energii prostředí a zajišťuje udržitelné vytápění s energetickou třídou A+++.*

Extrémně tichý provoz

Vychutnejte si klid a teplo domova. R290 Monobloc při vytápění domácnosti využívá vynikající technologie pro snížení hluku. Při max. výkonu udržuje nízkou hladinu akustického výkonu 49 dB(A)@12 kW.*

Integrovaný řídicí systém

Konfigurace LG BECON cloud + R290 Monobloc nabízí vzdálené ovládání. Instalační a servisní partneři mohou provádět nastavení, monitorování a aktualizaci firmwaru bez nutnosti návštěvy na místě.*

* Všechny testy byly provedeny v souladu s interními zásadami testování a prostředím společnosti LG.
* Životní cyklus výrobku se může lišit v závislosti na reálném prostředí při používání.
* Dostupnost služby LG BECON cloud se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

HMOTNOST

  • Vnitřní jednotka (prázdná) (kg)

    106.5

  • Venkovní jednotka (prázdná) (kg)

    181.0

CHLADIVO

  • Typ

    R290

  • Potenciál globálního oteplování (GWP)

    3

  • Předplněné množství (g)

    1,200

EXTERIÉR

  • Barva šasi venkovní jednotky (Barva / kód RAL)

    Dawn gray / RAL 7037

  • Barva přední mřížky venkovní jednotky (Barva / kód RAL)

    Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012

  • Vnitřní jednotka (Barva / kód RAL)

    Noble white / RAL 9016

AKUSTICKÝ VÝKON (VENKOVNÍ JEDNOTKA)

  • Jmenovitý / nízkohlučný režim (dB(A))

    51 / 50

AKUSTICKÝ VÝKON (VNITŘNÍ JEDNOTKA)

  • Jmenovitá hodnota (dB(A))

    39

ROZMĚRY

  • Vnitřní jednotka (š × v × h) (mm)

    600 x 1,750 x 660

  • Venkovní jednotka ( Š × V × H) (mm)

    1,560 x 1,019 x 520

ZDROJ NAPÁJENÍ

  • Napětí, fáze, frekvence pro vnitřní jednotku (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

  • Napětí, fáze, frekvence pro venkovní jednotku (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

JMENOVITÝ VÝKON A TOPNÝ FAKTOR COP (A-7/W+35)

  • Topný výkon (kW)

    13.00

  • COP

    3.21

JMENOVITÝ VÝKON A TOPNÝ FAKTOR COP (A-7/W+55)

  • Topný výkon (kW)

    10.30

  • COP

    2.28

JMENOVITÝ VÝKON A TOPNÝ FAKTOR COP (A+2/W+35)

  • Topný výkon (kW)

    14.00

  • COP

    3.61

JMENOVITÝ VÝKON A TOPNÝ FAKTOR COP (A+7/W+35)

  • Topný výkon (kW)

    14.00

  • COP

    4.50

JMENOVITÝ VÝKON A TOPNÝ FAKTOR COP (A+7/W+55)

  • Topný výkon (kW)

    11.00

  • COP

    3.25

JMENOVITÝ VÝKON A CHLADICÍ FAKTOR EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Chladicí výkon (kW)

    12.00

  • EER

    3.70

JMENOVITÝ VÝKON A CHLADICÍ FAKTOR EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Chladicí výkon (kW)

    12.00

  • EER

    2.99

PROVOZNÍ ROZSAH (TEPLOTA VÝSTUPNÍ VODY)

  • Vytápění (min. ~ max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 75

  • Chlazení (min. ~ max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • Příprava teplé vody (min. ~ max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

PROVOZNÍ ROZSAH (TEPLOTA VENKOVNÍHO VZDUCHU)

  • Vytápění a příprava teplé vody (min. ~ max.) (℃)

    -28 ~ 35

  • Chlazení (min. ~ max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

PŘÍPOJKY POTRUBÍ (VODA/VNITŘNÍ JEDNOTKA)

  • Průměr vstupu/výstupu pro připojení ODU (palce)

    Female G 1"

  • Průměr vstupu/výstupu pro přípravu teplé vody (palce)

    Female G 1"

  • Průměr vstupu/výstupu pro vytápění prostoru (palce)

    Female G 1"

  • Recirkulace (palec)

    Female G 1"

PŘÍPOJKY POTRUBÍ (VODA/VENKOVNÍ JEDNOTKA)

  • Průměr přívodu (palce)

    Male PT 1"

  • Průměr výstupu (palce)

    Male PT 1"

ÚDAJE O SEZÓNNÍ ÚČINNOSTI (VYTÁPĚNÍ)

  • Třída sezónní účinn. vytápění (35 ℃ / 55 ℃)

    A+++/A+++

  • Sezónní topný faktor – SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    5.38 / 3.96

  • Sezónní účinnost vytápění prostoru (ηS) (35 ℃ / 55 ℃)

    212 / 155

HLADINA AKUSTICKÉHO TLAKU VE VZDÁLENOSTI 1 M (VNITŘNÍ JEDNOTKA, PŘEPOČET POMOCÍ SWL)

  • Jmenovitá hodnota (dB(A))

    31

HLADINA AKUSTICKÉHO TLAKU VE VZDÁLENOSTI 5 M (VENKOVNÍ JEDNOTKA, PŘEVOD POMOCÍ SWL)

  • Jmenovitý / nízkohlučný režim (dB(A))

    29 / 28

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.
Chcete-li se dozvědět více o tom, jak tento produkt nakládá s daty a o svých právech jako uživatel, navštivte „Pokrytí dat a specifikace“ na LG Privacy

Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.