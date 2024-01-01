We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V New Split - Střední teplota
Nový typ dělení nabízí lepší design do exteriéru. Odstraněním krytu předního panelu, zaoblením rohů a použitím lehčích venkovních jednotek, poskytuje vylepšené funkce a také vylepšené řešení vytápění pro váš domov.