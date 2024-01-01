About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Split - nízkoteplotní

Společnost LG nashromáždila obrovské vědomosti ohledně technologií kompresorů a motorů, což je jedním ze základů pro energetickou účinnost. Nový typ dělení nabízí lepší design do exteriéru. Tento vylepšený design s komfortním ovládáním vytápění s LED panelem, který reaguje na dotyk.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_01

THERMA V New Split - Střední teplota

Nový typ dělení nabízí lepší design do exteriéru. Odstraněním krytu předního panelu, zaoblením rohů a použitím lehčích venkovních jednotek, poskytuje vylepšené funkce a také vylepšené řešení vytápění pro váš domov.

Funkce
Funkce
Kontaktujte nás
Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_02

Vylepšený design s komfortním ovládáním vytápění

Regulátor vytápění nabízí vylepšené UX s 4,3" širokým barevným LCD displejem, přední krytí z pevného sklad a LED panel reagující na dotyk. Tyto nové designové prvky nabízí bohatší uživatelskou zkušenost.

Mid Temperature_03_CZ

Jak funguje THERMA V Split - Střední teplota

Teplo generované venkovní jednotkou pomocí teplotního výměníku s externím vzduchem je přeneseno do vnitřní jednotky a poskytuje vytápění a horkou vodu.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_04

Energetická účinnost s invertorovou technologií LG

Společnost LG nashromáždila obrovské vědomosti ohledně technologií kompresorů a motorů, což je jedním ze základů pro energetickou účinnost. Invertorová technologie LG snižuje energetické nároky díky optimalizaci výkonu, protože využívá pouze energii nutnou pro provoz.

Mid Temperature_05_CZ

Pohodlné vytápění pomocí autom. sezonního režimu

Sezonní automatický režim automaticky upraví provoz vytápění a chlazení a také provoz horké vody v závislosti na venkovní teplotě.

Mid Temperature_06_CZ

Rychlé a spolehlivé vytápění s intelig. čidlem

Jedinečné inteligentní čidlo LG s technologií řízení tlaku a teploty cílí přesně na rychlejší a přesnější odpověď na proměnlivé zatížení.

Mid Temperature_07_CZ_re

Nouzový provoz

Dokonce i v případě náhlé chyby výrobku THERMA V pokračuje nadále v produkci tepla, dokud nedojde k řádnému servisu. V případě drobné chyby, způsobené převážně chybou fungování čidla, je cyklus tepelného čerpadla nucen fungovat. U velkých chyb způsobených defekty v částech cyklu, bude spuštěn elektrický ohřívač a udržovat provoz vytápění.

Air_Solution_03

Kontaktujte nás

Chcete-li se dovědět další informace o výrobku, kontaktujte nás a brzy se s vámi spojíme.

Kontaktujte nás Zjistit více