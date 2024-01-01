About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V i

Toto praktické řešení pro rozmanité použití v různých prostředích umožňuje ovládat vytápění, ventilaci a ohřev vody najednou díky bezproblémové konektivitě s vnitřními jednotkami.

výrobek před místem, kde jsou vystaveny oděvy

Řešení VRF s technologií AI

Inteligentní řešení VRF, které využívá řízení pomocí AI pro lepší využití prostoru.

Navrženo pro mimořádný výkon

Vyzkoušejte vysokou kapacitu 26 HP se zaručenou funkčností při teplotách od −30 ℃ do 52 ℃ a plným výkonem při teplotách od −10 ℃ do 43 ℃, který nemá u systému s jednou jednotkou obdoby.

Zařízení MULTI V i je instalováno na střeše budovy, na pozadí je chladné zimní a horké letní počasí. Nad produktem je zvýrazněn následující text: „Plný výkon v rozmezí od -10 do 43 ℃“

* Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na prostředí.

Inteligentní řízení energie začíná s MULTI V i

Využívá data o vzorcích chování uživatelů a automaticky snímá teplotu, detekuje osoby, roční období a úroveň vlhkosti, na základě čehož vytváří optimální vnitřní prostředí a zároveň snižuje spotřebu energie.

Zařízení MULTI V i je instalováno na střechu budovy. Vedle produktu je grafické snímání teploty, vlhkosti a počtu osob. Nad ním je pak graf, který řídí a zaznamenává spotřebu energie dle nastavených cílů.

* Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na prostředí.

Jediné řešení pro různé prostory

Kompatibilita s různými výrobky, jako je Hydro Kit a ERV, pro řešení vytápění a ohřevu vody, chlazení, zvlhčování a větrání. K zajištění bezpečnosti vnitřních prostor lze použít spolu s detektorem úniků LG.

V budově je nainstalováno zařízení MULTI V i a uvnitř budovy žijí lidé. První prostor je kancelář a zvýrazněná je ikona topení. Druhým prostorem je kavárna, plná čistého vzduchu a zvýrazněná je ikona pro ventilaci. Třetí prostor má teplou podlahu a zvýrazněná je ikona podlahového vytápění. V posledním prostoru teče v koupelně teplá voda a ikona teplé vody je zvýrazněna.