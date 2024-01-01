About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V WATER 5

LG MULTI V WATER 5 je chladicí systém s vodním zdrojem nabízející vysoce účinný, ekonomický provoz. Tato kompaktní a lehká venkovní jednotka umožňuje flexibilní montáž.

Zobrazuje dva namontované produkty LG MULTI V WATER 5.

MULTI V WATER 5

Vysoce účinný a ekonomický systém s vodním zdrojem a flexibilním instalačním prostorem.

Sloupcové grafy vedle sebe. Levá strana ukazuje, že produkt MULTI V WATER 5 ušetřil 16 % příkonu oproti předchozím verzím. Pravá strana ukazuje o 21 % lepší účinnost.

Ekonomický a vysoce účinný systém

MULTI V WATER 5 používá metodu chlazení vodou, optimalizuje výkon a zajišťuje výkonnou výměnu tepla pro výškové budovy, čímž přispívá k úsporám elektrické energie.

Variabilní řízení průtoku vody (volitelné)

Ukazuje variabilní řízení průtoku vody.

Na levé a pravé straně instalovaného produktu jsou okna. Vně levého okna prudce vane vítr směrem k oknu za velmi chladné zimy. Vně pravého okna je parné léto, které k oknu vyzařuje horko. Produkt vykazuje silné působení.

Vysoká účinnost bez ohledu na externí podmínky

