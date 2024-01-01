About Cookies on This Site

Kanálové jednotky

Kanálové klimatizace zajistí neviditelné řešení chlazení a vytápění pro několik místností, a to díky minimalizované výšce a spirálnímu vedení. Dva termistory s funkcí optimalizace vnitřní teploty vzduchu vám umožňí pohyb v mnohem pohodlnějším prostředí.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_01

Kanálové jednotky

Neviditelné řešení chlazení vhodné pro aplikace, které vyžadují estetiku v interiéru

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_02

Provoz pro několik místností

Pomocí spirálního vedení (zanořeného nebo flexibilního typu) a proudové komory je možné provozovat chlazení a vytápění pro několik pokojů současně.

Ceiling Concealed Duct_03_CZ

E.S.P. ovládání

E.S.P. (Externí statický tlak) funkce ovládání dokáže snadno kontrolovat objem vzduchu pomocí dálkového ovladače. Motor BLDC dokáže ovládat rychlost ventilátoru a objem vzduchu bez ohledu na externí statický tlak. Není nutné žádné další příslušenství pro ovládání průtoku vzduchu.

Ceiling Concealed Duct_04_CZ

Ovládání s dvěma termistory

Vnitřní teplotu je možné zkontrolovat pomocí termistorů na dálkovém ovladači a také z vnitřní jednotku a určit teplotní rozdíl na jediném místě. Dva termistory dokáží optimalizovat vnitřní teplotu vzduchu pro mnohem pohodlnější prostředí.

Ceiling Concealed Duct_05_CZ

Minimalizovaná výška

Nové střední statické vedení je ideálním řešením pro instalaci v omezeném prostoru.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_06

Flexibilní montáž (pouze nízké statické vedení)

Nové nízké statické vedení umožňuje přívod vzduchu na konci nebo pod instalací.

Ceiling Concealed Duct_07_CZ

Air_Solution_03

