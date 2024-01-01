About Cookies on This Site

Jednotky pro ohřev vody (Hydro Kit)

Hydro Kit poskytuje podlahové vytápění a dodávku teplé vody pro teplá vnitřní prostředí. Hydro Kit umožňuje 2 druhy provozu - chlazení a vytápění a zároveň snižuje emise CO₂ s vysoce účinným energetickým řešením.

Z vany vychází teplá pára

Hydro Kit

Poskytuje podlahové vytápění a dodávku teplé vody pro teplá vnitřní prostředí

Funkce Aplikace řešení Nabídka
Funkce
Kontaktujte nás
Obrázek ukazující výhody společného použití jednotek MULTI V a Hydro Kit

Horkovodní řešení s MULTI V

Jsou k dispozici provoz chlazení a vytápění a také dodávka horké vody společně s kombinací MULTI V a řešením Hydro Kit.

Hydro Kit_03_CZ

Úspora nákladů s vysoce účinným energ. řešením

Hydro Kit snižuje emise CO₂ s vysoce účinným energetickým řešením. Je také možno instalovat ekvivalentní úrovně kapitálových nákladů, jako je systém kotle, a přitom minimalizovat účty za energii díky nižším provozním nákladům.

Úspora energie skrz MULTI V

Energetické náklady je možné minimalizovat díky opětovnému použití odpadního tepla z vnitřních jednotek.

Hydro Kit_05_CZ

Hydro Kit je vhodné řešení pro

Hydro Kit_06_CZ

Hydro Kit - Nabídka

Air_Solution_03

