About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

O LG řešení klimatizací

LG nabízí široké spektrum vzduchotechnických řešení, která jsou kompatibilní s každou budovou, kdekoliv. Tato řešení poskytujeme ve více než 100 zemích - od VRF jednotek až po multi split systémy.

Chladič s odstředivým kompresorem a zásobníkem na led

Vzduchotechnická řešení LG

Chladič s odstředivým kompresorem a zásobníkem na led

Vzduchotechnická řešení LG

Poskytovatel kompl. energetických řešení a HVAC

Poskytovatel kompl. energetických řešení a HVAC

Klimatizační systém LG nabízí široké portfolio vzduchotechnických řešení, která jsou kompatibilní s každou budovou, kdekoliv

VRF : MULTI V

VRF : MULTI V

CHLADIČE VODY

CHLADIČE VODY

SPLIT SYSTÉMY

SPLIT SYSTÉMY

MULTI SPLIT SYSTÉMY

MULTI SPLIT SYSTÉMY

THERMA V

THERMA V

Od první korejské po první světovou technologii

Od první korejské po první světovou technologii

Globální síť pro největší výkon na světě

Globální síť pro největší výkon na světě

Vylepšením a díky poskytování dalších řešení v sektoru HVAC se společnost LG System stala specialistou na kompletní řešení HVAC. Vynikající výkon, který společnost stabilně poskytuje díky uvedení energeticky efektivních a spolehlivých řešení, je založen na pevných základech výzkumu a vývoje a pokročilých výrobních možnostech.

 

Poskytujeme opt. vzduch. řešení ve > 100 zemích

Poskytujeme opt. vzduch. řešení ve > 100 zemích