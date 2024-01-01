About Cookies on This Site

B2B portál pro partnery

LG nabízí široké spektrum řešení klimatizačních jednotek pro firmy, které jsou kompatibilní s každou budovou. Tato řešení poskytujeme ve více než 100 zemích - od klimatizací pro obytné budovy, přes komerční klimatizace až po komplexní systémy ohřevu a chlazení.

cz_sup_ac_hero_001

LG KLIMATIZACE

Projděte si širokou nabídku klimatizačních jednotek pro firmy i domácnosti od značky LG. Užívejte si příjemnou teplotu po celý rok.

LG KLIMATIZACE Více informací

KLIMATIZAČNÍ JEDNOTKY

KLIMATIZACE PRO OBYTNÉ BUDOVY

350_v1

Najděte si tu správnou klimatizační jednotku pro váš domov nebo firmu.

KOMERČNÍ KLIMATIZACE

cz_sup_ac_sub-navi_002

Projděte si naši širokou nabídku komerčních klimatizačních jednotek.

LG THERMA V

cz_sup_ac_sub-navi_003_Therma_260

Komplexní systém ohřevu a chlazení pomocí tepelného čerpadla LG Therma V.

