About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Outdoor unit maintenance inspection image.

Servis a údržba

LG je předním poskytovatelem řešení pro úpravu vzduchu. Zjistěte, jak LG poskytuje řešení pro servis a údržbu.

VRF

VRF je ideálním řešením pro úsporu nákladů a energie.

Roční údržba

Řada služeb údržby se vejde do rozpočtu zákazníka. Dochází ke kontrole pro prevenci nehod, zajištění příjemného a čistého vzduchu a minimalizaci spotřeby energie.

Provádění renovace

Zařízení s dlouhou životností lze renovovat tak, aby se prodloužila životnost zařízení, aby vnitřní prostředí vypadalo více svěží a zlepšila se kvalita vzduchu.

Chladič

Chladiče LG mají nejlepší životnost a výkon.

Roční údržba

Zajistěte, aby váš chladič správně fungoval díky pravidelné údržbě.

Provádění renovace

Zvyšte životnost svého chladiče provedením renovace.