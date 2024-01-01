About Cookies on This Site

Podstropní a podlahové konvertibilní jednotky

Podstropní a podlahové konvertibilní jednotky poskytují vysoký chladicí a vytápěcí výkon a nabízejí moderní design, který dokonale doplní každý prostor.

Konzolová jednotka

Podstropní a podlahové konvertibilní jednotky

Moderní a vkusný design, který se perfektně hodí do vnitřního prostředí

 

Funkce Produktová řada
Funkce
Odeslat poptávku
Ovládání lopatek v 5 krocích

Unikátní design

Podstropní jednotka s elegantním provedením získala ocenění za design vyznačující se charakteristickým tvarem písmene V a černými lopatkami.

Výkonné chlazení i vytápění

Vysoký chladicí a vytápěcí výkon umožňuje provoz ve velkých prostorách. Proudění vzduchu může dosáhnout do vzdálenosti až 15 m od klimatizační jednotky.

Ovládání lopatek v 5 krocích

Ovládání pomocí dvou termistorů (volitelné)

Volitelný ovládací panel obsahuje druhý termistor, který umožňuje přesné ovládání vnitřní teploty z několika míst.

Ovládání lopatek v 5 krocích

Snadná montáž i údržba

K rychlé a snadné instalaci přispívá také konstrukce filtru, který lze vložit či vyjmout jedním dotykem, a také dvoudílný filtr umožňující snadné čištění a údržbu.

Produktová řada chladičů s odstředivým kompresorem

Produktová řada podstropních a podlahových konvertibilních jednotek

[PCInquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Poptávka

Chcete-li se dozvědět další informace o produktu. zašlete nám poptávku a my se s vámi brzy spojíme.

Poptávka DALŠÍ INFORMACE