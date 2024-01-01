About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Podstropní a podlahové konvertibilní jednotky

Podstropní a podlahové konvertibilní jednotky poskytují vysoký chladicí a vytápěcí výkon a nabízejí moderní design, který dokonale doplní každý prostor.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_20112017_D_1511144269793

Podstropní a podlahové konvertibilní jednotky

Moderní a vkusný design, který se perfektně hodí do vnitřního prostředí

Funkce Line Up
Funkce
Odeslat poptávku
air-solution_02_Differentiated_Design_20112017_D_1511144351558

Unikátní design

Podstropní jednotka s elegantním provedením získala ocenění za design vyznačující se charakteristickým tvarem písmene V a černými lopatkami.

Výkonné chlazení i vytápění

Vysoký chladicí a vytápěcí výkon umožňuje provoz ve velkých prostorách. Proudění vzduchu může dosáhnout do vzdálenosti až 15 m od klimatizační jednotky.

air-solution_04_Two_Thermistors_Control_(Optional)_20112017_D_1511144527277

Ovládání pomocí dvou termistorů (volitelné)

Volitelný ovládací panel obsahuje druhý termistor, který umožňuje přesné ovládání vnitřní teploty z několika míst.

Snadná montáž i údržba

K rychlé a snadné instalaci přispívá také konstrukce filtru, který lze vložit či vyjmout jedním dotykem, a také dvoudílný filtr umožňující snadné čištění a údržbu.

air-solution_06_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_Line_Up_20112017_D_1511144662591

Produktová řada podstropních a podlahových konvertibilních jednotek

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Odeslat poptávku

Chcete-li se dozvědět více informací o produktu, odešlete poptávku a my se vám brzy ozveme.

Odeslat poptávku DALŠÍ INFORMACE