About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Kazeta pro stropní montáž

Kazeta pro stropní montáž LG zajistí komfortní a esteticky příjemné prostředí. Jde tak o ideální zařízení pro váš podnik. Vnitřní kazetové jednotky LG rovněž čistí vzduch, čímž přispívají ke svěžejšímu a zdravějšímu prostředí.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_16112017_D_1511939162937

Kazeta pro stropní montáž

Komfortní prostředí a minimální dopad na vzhled interiéru

Funkce Line Up
Funkce
Odeslat poptávku

Nová kazetová jednotka s čističkou vzduchu

Vnitřní kazetová jednotka LG je vybavena funkcí čističky vzduchu. Dokáže se tak vypořádat s ultrajemným prachem, který nám škodí. Jedná se o vysoce výkonný produkt s certifikací CAC*, jenž zajistí, že ve svém velkém prostoru budete mít čistý a chladný vzduch.

Nová kazetová jednotka s čističkou vzduchu1

* Certification Air Conditioner, Korea Air Cleaning Association u klimatizačních jednotek přísně testuje funkci čištění vzduchu a spolehlivým produktům uděluje certifikaci.

air-solution_04_Air-purifying_Filter_that_Removes_99.9%_of_PM1.0_16112017_D_1510823239206

Čištění vzduchu pro zdravější vnitřní prostředí

Výkonné 5fázové čištění vzduchu odstraňuje zápach, bakterie a neviditelné jemné prachové částice PM1,0. Tento filtr lze omýt ve vodě, což zaručuje jeho prakticky neomezenou životnost.

* Sadu pro čištění vzduchu lze volitelně dokoupit.

Zdravý vzduch ve velkém prostoru

Čisticí kapacita je větší než klimatizační kapacita. Dokáže vyčistit vzduch na ploše až 147 m2 a vytvořit tak čisté a zdravé prostředí v různých vertikálních prostorech, jako jsou školky, školy a nákupní centra.

Zdravý vzduch ve velkém prostoru1

* Plocha pro čisticí kapacitu se může lišit v závislosti na vnitřním prostředí.

Monitorování kvality vzduchu v reálné...

Monitorování v reálném čase pomocí bezdrátového nebo kabelového dálkového ovladače, panelové LED lampy a chytrého telefonu.

Pohodlná montáž i demontáž

Snadnější instalace připevněním k vnitřní jednotce.

Mřížka s automatickým zdvihem

Mřížka s automatickým zdvihem a 4bodovou nosnou konstrukcí umožňuje snadné čištění filtru a nabízí automatické vyrovnávání, automatickou detekci zastavení a paměť pro umístění v úrovni uživatele.

Nezávislé ovládání lopatek1

Nezávislé ovládání lopatek

Nezávislý provoz lopatek využívá samostatné motory, které umožňují regulovat všechny čtyři lopatky samostatně.

Ovládání lopatek v 6 krocích

U 1směrné kazety je k dispozici 6 různých nastavení pro ovládání směru proudění vzduchu. Tok vzduchu lze rovněž nastavit na automatické proudění, kdy se vzduch pohybuje mezi levou a pravou stranou v rozsahu až 120 stupňů.

Snížená výška

Výška 1směrné kazety je 132 mm, díky čemuž jde o perfektní řešení pro nižší prostory.

Flexibilní instalace

Inspekční přístup v případě 1směrné kazety nevyžaduje dodatečný prostor pro potrubí, takže instalace je velmi snadná.

Produktová řada kazet pro stropní montáž

Produktová řada kazet pro stropní montáž1

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Odeslat poptávku

Chcete-li se dozvědět více informací o produktu, odešlete poptávku a my se vám brzy ozveme.

Odeslat poptávku DALŠÍ INFORMACE