Nástěnné jednotky

Nástěnné klimatizace poskytují optimalizované pohodlí pro jakýkoliv typ aplikace. Jsou navrženy pro snadnou a efektivní instalaci. Díky estetickému designu tato stylová jednotka zapadne do vaší místnosti.

Wall_Mounted_Unit_01

Nástěnné jednotky

Poskytuje optimalizované pohodlí pro jakýkoliv typ aplikace

Funkce Nabídka
Funkce
Kontaktujte nás

Wall Mounted Unit_02_CZ

Snadná a rychlá instalace

Nástěnná jednotka je navržena pro snadnou a efektivní instalaci, kdy je možné za krátkou dobu nainstalovat několik jednotek.

Plasmaster lonizer+

Výkonný Plasmaster Ionizer+ vás ochrání před zápachy a škodlivými látkami ve vzduchu tím, že nejenže sterilizuje vzduch procházející přes klimatizační jednotku, ale také sterilizuje okolní povrchy a vytváří bezpečnější a čistější prostředí. Snižuje množství škodlivých mikroskopických částic tím, že do vzduchu procházejícího přes klimatizační jednotku vstřikuje přes 3 miliony iontů.

Wall_Mounted_Unit_04

Estetický design

Stylový jednotka pro upevnění na zeď dobře ladí s vnitřním designem. Série ARTCOOL má skvělé designy a byla oceněna cenou mezinárodního fóra designu, designovou cenou červené tečky a G Mark.

Wall Mounted Unit_05_CZ

Nástěnná jednotka - Nabídka

Air_Solution_03

Kontaktujte nás

Chcete-li se dovědět další informace o výrobku, kontaktujte nás a brzy se s vámi spojíme.

Kontaktujte nás Zjistit více