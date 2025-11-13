About Cookies on This Site

Klimatizace Mosquito Away

Klimatizace Mosquito Away

S09EC
Hlavní funkce

  • Gen Mode+™
  • Mosquito Away
  • DUAL Inveter Compressor™
  • Fast Cooling
  • Úspora energie
  • Nižší hlučnost
Další

Co je na klimatizacích LG skvělé?

Klimatizace, která umožňuje nastavení výkonu ve třech krocích pomocí dálkového ovladače.

Režimy spotřeby

Flexibilní řízení spotřeby energie

Matka a dítě chráněné před komáry pomocí ultrazvukových vln Mosquito Away.

Mosquito Away

Příjemné chvíle s rodinou

Muž cvičí pod klimatizací, která rychle ochlazuje prostor.

Rychlé chlazení

Rychlé pohodlí kdykoli

Klimatizace a 3 ikony úspory energie (mince, zástrčka, list) na abstraktním pozadí připomínajícím list.

Úspora energie

Ekologické a cenově dostupné

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Výkonnější, rychlejší, odolnější, tišší

Využívá technologii DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Využívá DUAL inverter compressor™

Gen Mode+™

Za každých podmínek zůstaňte v chládku s Gen Mode+™

Ovládejte svou klimatizaci pomocí 3 úrovní výkonu ve vylepšeném GEN Mode+™

Klimatizace, která umožňuje nastavení výkonu ve třech krocích pomocí dálkového ovladače.

Mosquito Away

Skvělý a bezpečný způsob, jak odhánět komáry

Mosquito Away představuje bezpečný a snadný způsob, jak se bránit proti komárům. Chladí váš prostor a zároveň chrání vaši rodinu.

Matka a dítě chráněné před komáry pomocí ultrazvukových vln Mosquito Away.

Porovnání možnosti použití režimu chlazení s režimem Mosquito Away a použití pouze režimu Mosquito Away.

Flexibilní použití Mosquito Away pomocí ThinQ

Mosquito Away lze snadno ovládat pomocí aplikace ThinQ. Můžete ho používat s chlazením nebo samostatně v režimu ventilátoru.

Klimatizace s proudem chladného vzduchu se zasněženou horou v pozadí.

Klimatizace s proudem chladného vzduchu se zasněženou horou v pozadí.

Rychlejší chlazení, rychlejší pohodlí

Rychlejší pohodlné ochlazení s LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Čelní pohled na 3,5 kW DUALCOOL Standard Plus klimatizaci PC12SC s proudem vzduchu nad pozadím lesa a grafem snížení spotřeby energie.

Šetřete účty za energii a chraňte planetu

Snižujte spotřebu energie a vaše účty za elektřinu díky mnohem účinnějšímu chlazení.

Žena, která zavírá oči a odpočívá pod tichou klimatizací.

Klimatizace, které si ani nevšimnete

Nenechte se rušit a dopřejte si kvalitní spánek s LG klimatizací.

* Na základě interního testování společnosti LG, hlučnost klimatizace LG DUAL Inverter je menší než 19 dBA. (Model – V10API)

Předfiltr

Zbavuje vzduch prachu

Filtr zachytává velké prachové částice.

Klimatizace s otevřeným filtrem a detailní výřez filtrovaného prachu

Výměník tepla vysušený vnitřním prouděním vzduchu.

Automatické čištění

Automatické čištění vnitřku klimatizace

Po použití se aktivuje funkce Automatické čištění, která vyfukuje vzduch, aby odstranila vlhkost z jednotky.

Chytré ovládání, snadný život

Připojte se a ovládejte klimatizaci odkudkoli

Aplikace LG ThinQ™ vám umožňuje snadno se spojit s vaší klimatizací, jako nikdy předtím. Spusťte klimatizaci pouhým klepnutím na tlačítko.

Efektivní údržba produktu

Aplikace LG ThinQ™ soustavně monitoruje vaši klimatizaci. Ať už se jedná o každodenní údržbu nebo něco jiného, aplikace vám umožňuje jednoduše monitorovat využití energie.

* Aplikace LG SmartThinQ se přejmenovala na LG ThinQ.

* Inteligentní funkce se mohou lišit v závislosti na zemi a modelu. Dostupnost služby si ověřte u místního prodejce nebo u společnosti LG.

Struktura Gold Fin™ zajišťující odolnost.

Gold Fin™

Dlouhodobější antikorozní nátěr

Gold Fin™ zajišťuje vyšší odolnost povrchu vůči korozi a velmi výrazně prodlužuje životnost výměníku tepla.

Ochrana proti kolísání napětí

Užijte si odolnou klimatizaci, která snese kolísání napětí.

V závislosti na prostředí se nemusíte obávat kolísání klimatizace Mosquito Away.

* Společnost LG interně testovala jmenovité napětí (220/115 V) s kolísáním ±25 % a může se lišit v závislosti na prostředí.

Napětí, při kterém zařízení normálně fungovalo dle záměru výrobce, se pohybuje v rozmezí ±15 % jmenovitého napětí (zaručené napětí). Zařízení lze používat v rozsahu napětí ±15 % nebo více, ale jeho výkon se může snížit.

Rychlá a snadná instalace

Vychutnejte si chladivý vzduch mnohem dříve s klimatizací, která vyžaduje méně času a úsilí na instalaci.

Pohodlnější prostředí pro spánek

Zažijte nejkomfortnější prostředí pro spánek díky automaticky se přizpůsobujícím funkcím1).

1) Když je aktivována funkce Comfort Sleep.

Často kladené dotazy

Q.

Na jakou teplotu mám klimatizaci nastavit?

A.

Když klimatizaci zapnete poprvé, nastavte ji na nízkou teplotu a zvolte režim silného ochlazení, abyste rychle snížili teplotu v místnosti. Jakmile se místnost dostatečně ochladí, nastavte teplotu 25 °C, která je optimální pro udržení chladného prostoru a úsporu energie. Technologie DUAL Inverter Compressor™ umožňuje o 40 %1) rychlejší chlazení a šetří až o 70 %2) více energie než modely jiných značek nebo modely bez invertoru.

 

1) Ověřila organizace TUV: Invertorové klimatizace LG (US-Q242K*) ochladí prostor až o 40 % rychleji než klimatizace LG bez invertoru (TS-H2465DAO). * Výchozí teplota (venku 35℃, uvnitř 33℃), nastavená teplota (26℃).

2) Ověřila organizace TUV: Invertorové klimatizace LG (US-Q242K*) ušetří až o 70 % více energie než klimatizace LG bez invertoru (TS-H2465DAO). * Výchozí teplota (venku 35℃, uvnitř 33℃), nastavená teplota (26℃), doba trvání testu (8 hodin).

Q.

Jaký je rozdíl mezi invertorovou klimatizací a klimatizací bez invertoru?

A.

Invertorové klimatizace jsou energeticky účinnější než klimatizace bez invertoru. Klimatizace bez invertoru jsou vybaveny kompresory pracujícími stejnou rychlostí bez ohledu na teplotu uvnitř. Vypínají se po dosažení požadované teploty a znovu se zapínají, když teplota stoupne. Invertorové klimatizace navýší při vyšších teplotách otáčky kompresoru a při nižších teplotách je zase sníží, což znamená, že spotřebují méně energie než klimatizace bez invertoru, chladí rychleji a nejsou hlučné.

Q.

Jak mám klimatizaci čistit a provádět její údržbu?

A.

Chcete-li dosáhnout proudění čistého vzduchu a silného výkonu, je třeba filtr čistit každé dva týdny. Předfiltr omyjte vlažnou vodou nebo použijte neutrální čisticí prostředek na odolnější nečistoty. Po omytí vodou nechte předfiltr vyschnout ve stínu, kde na něj nebude svítit slunce. Volitelné filtry (ultrajemný prachový filtr, jemný prachový filtr atd.) vysajte vysavačem nebo očistěte jemným kartáčkem. Nikdy však nepoužívejte vodu. Pro pohodlnější správu klimatizace můžete použít funkci Auto Cleaning1), která automaticky vysuší vnitřní prostor klimatizace, když ji vypnete.2)

 

1) Úvodní nastavení funkce Auto Cleaning vyžaduje aplikaci ThinQ nebo dálkové ovládání. Podrobnosti naleznete v příručce přiložené k zařízení.

2) Pokud jednotku vypnete, ventilátor poběží ještě 30 minut.

Při dodání z výroby je funkce nastavena na vypnuto.

Funkce může být změněna bez předchozího upozornění. Podrobnosti naleznete v příručce přiložené k zařízení.

Q.

Jak mohu při používání klimatizace ušetřit energii?

A.

Energii můžete ušetřit nastavením vhodné teploty při chlazení a pravidelným čištěním filtrů, čímž omezíte zbytečné plýtvání energií. Při chlazení se doporučuje nastavit klimatizaci na 25 ℃.

Q.

Jak se klimatizace instaluje?

A.

Existují různé typy klimatizací. U splitových klimatizací je potřeba, aby instalaci provedl odborník, jelikož vyžadují elektroinstalační práce a propojení venkovní a vnitřní jednotky, což se neobejde bez vrtání do zdi.

Q.

K čemu slouží funkce Gen Mode+™?

A.

Funkce Gen Mode+™ umožňuje omezit spotřebu energie klimatizace ve třech stupních, takže můžete flexibilněji přizpůsobit spotřebu energie podle prostředí, ve kterém zařízení používáte. Omezením maximální spotřeby energie klimatizace tato funkce zajišťuje, že nedojde k překročení kapacity generátoru a k výpadku proudu při používání klimatizace společně s jinými spotřebiči. Funkce Gen Mode+™ je k dispozici pouze v režimu chlazení. Ostatní provozní režimy (AI, vytápění, odvlhčování, ventilátor, výkonné chlazení atd.) funkci Gen Mode+™ deaktivují. 

Q.

Ovlivňuje použití funkce Gen Mode+™ funkci chlazení?

A.

Při použití funkce Gen Mode+™ se chladicí výkon může lišit v závislosti na množství tepla, které je třeba odvádět, ale můžete snížit své účty za elektřinu omezením spotřeby energie klimatizace.

Q.

Je funkce Gen Mode+™ nastavena automaticky?

A.

Úroveň nebo hodnotu spotřeby energie můžete zvolit stisknutím tlačítka na dálkovém ovladači. To je užitečné, když přepínáte mezi napájením ze sítě a napájením z vlastního generátoru. Můžete si ručně vybrat mezi 3 přednastavenými úrovněmi výkonu, ale úrovně se nenastaví automaticky.

Q.

Co je funkce Mosquito Away?

A.

Tato funkce vytváří ultrazvukové vlny, které matou komáry. Komáři využívají lidský pach a CO2 k vyhledávání lidí, které mohou bodnout, ale toto zařízení jim to ztěžuje. Funguje nejlépe do vzdálenosti 5–7 metrů od klimatizační jednotky, v závislosti na velikosti místnosti. I když komáry nezabíjí, může snížit pravděpodobnost jejich bodnutí o 60–80 %.

Q.

Je funkce Mosquito Away škodlivá pro lidské tělo?

A.

Bezhlučné ultrazvukové vlny generované klimatizacemi LG jsou bezpečné a zcela v mezích expozičního limitu IRPA pro lidi.

Q.

Lze funkci Mosquito Away používat samostatně?

A.

Funkci Mosquito Away můžete používat s chlazením i bez něj. Pokud ji použijete bez chlazení, venkovní část klimatizace (duální invertorový kompresor) nebude v provozu. Pracovat bude pouze vnitřní ventilátor a modul.

Přehled

Tisk

ROZMĚRY

S09EC

Klíčová vlastnost

  • POHODLÍ - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ano

Všechny specifikace

VENKOVNÍ JEDNOTKA

  • Název modelu venkovní jednotky

    S3UM09JA3FC.EA6GEEU

FILTR

  • Filtr proti alergenům

    N/A

  • Filtr jemného prachu

    N/A

  • Předfiltr

    Ano

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096366813

VŠEOBECNÉ

  • Jmenovité napájení(V, Hz)

    N/A

  • Chladicí výkon nom/min(W)

    N/A

  • Rozměry vnitřní jednotky_ŠxVxH (mm)

    892 x 381 x 240

  • Hmotnost vnitřní jednotky (kg)

    9,6

  • Hmotnost vnitřní jednotky (lb.)

    N/A

  • Rozměry venkovní jednotky_ŠxVxH (mm)

    837 x 317 x 536

  • Hmotnost venkovní jednotky (kg)

    27,2

  • Hmotnost venkovní jednotky (lb.)

    N/A

  • Typ výrobku

    Nástěnná jednotka

  • Typ chladiva

    R32

  • Akustický výkon(chlazení) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 35 / 41 / 27 / 19

  • Akustický výkon(topení) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 35 / 41 / 27 / 19

CHLAZENÍ

  • Komfortní vzduch

    Ano

  • 4 směry

    Nahoru-dolů/Vlevo-vpravo

  • Ovládání směru proudění vzduchu (nahoru a dolů)

    Ano(6 kroků)

  • Rychlosti ventilátoru

    6 rychlostí

  •  Prúdenie vzduchu podľa AI

    N/A

POHODLÍ

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ano

  • Automatický restart

    Ano

  • Nízký hluk

    Ano

  • On/Off rezervace(24 hod.)

    Ano

  • Dálkový ovladač

    Ano

  • Chytrá diagnostika

    Ano

DODRŽOVÁNÍ PŘEDPISŮ

  • Typ výrobku & název modelu

    Wall mounted

  • Měsíc uvedení (YYYY-MM)

    2025-01

  • Výrobce (Dovozce)

    LG Electronics

  • Název modelu výrobku

    S3NM09JA3FC.EA6GEEU

HYGIENA

  • Automatické čištění

    Ano

ÚSPORNÝ REŽIM

  • Aktivní řízení energie

    Ano

  • Displej energie

    Ano

  • Energetická třída chlazení

    A++

  • Energetická třída topení

    A+

RAC B2B FUNKCE

  • Modul PI485

    N/A

  • Suchý kontakt

    Ano

  • Kabelový dálkový ovladač

    Ano

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.
Chcete-li se dozvědět více o tom, jak tento produkt nakládá s daty a o svých právech jako uživatel, navštivte „Pokrytí dat a specifikace“ na LG Privacy

