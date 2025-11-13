About Cookies on This Site

LG Kombinovaná chladnička LG | B | 387 l | Smart Invertorový kompresor | DoorCooling+™, GBV7280BPY
LG Kombinovaná chladnička LG | B | 387 l | Smart Invertorový kompresor | DoorCooling+™, GBV7280BPY

Hlavní funkce

    Elegantní řešení pro zkrášlení vaší kuchyně

    Prémiový Design

    Moderní plochý design snadno zapadne do vaši kuchyně

    NatureFRESH™

    Delší čerstvost pro vaše potraviny

    Total No Frost

    Beznámrazová technologie, pro váš maximální komfort.

    Nízká spotřeba energie

    Vyberte si z našich úsporných spotřebičů takový, který bude

    Skvěle padne do každého prostoru

    Přetvořte svou kuchyni v elegantním, moderním stylu

    Minimalistický design s plochými dvířky, pro moderní vzhledvaší kuchyně.

    Moderní kuchyně s lednicí, která plynule zapadá do okolního nábytku a připomíná vestavěný model.

    Dostupná také v dalších barvách

    Barevný vzorek pro barvu black steel.

    Essence Black Steel

    Barevný vzorek pro barvu metal sorbet.

    Metal Sorbet

    Barevný vzorek pro barvu prime silver.

    Prime Silver

    Vrchní pohled na chladničku instalovanou u stěny s nulovým přesahem pantu dveří.

    Zero Clearance

    Dvířka bez přesahu

    Detailní záběr na soft LED osvětlení, které efektivně rozděluje světlo po celé chladničce.

    Kapsové madlo

    Detailní záběr na kapsové madlo s elegantním a minimalistickým designem.

    Soft LED osvětlení

    LINEARCooling™

    Maximální čerstvost pro vaše potraviny

    Lineární invertorový kompresor LG udržuje stálou teplotu v chladničce, a tím zajistí delší čerstvost potravin.

    Mísa čerstvé zeleniny vypadá jako čerstvě sklizená z farmy a to díky chladicí technologii od LG.

    Čerstvá zelenina kolem grafu technologie LinearCooling™, která udržuje teplotu pro maximální čerstvost potravin.

    Udrží čerstvé potraviny až 7 dní

    LinearCooling™ snižuje teplotní výkyvy v rozmezí ±0,5℃ a zajišťuje čerstvost uskladněných potravin až po dobu 7 dnů.

    *Obrázek produktu je pouze ilustrativní a může se lišit od skutečného produktu.
    *Na základě výsledků testu UL s použitím interní testovací metody společnosti LG, která měří čas potřebný k dosažení 5% snížení hmotnosti pak choi na polici oddílu pro čerstvé potraviny modelu s technologií LGE Linear Cooling. Pouze pro vybrané modely. Výsledek se může při skutečném použití lišit.

    CDetail větracích otvorů umístěných v přední části chladničky, což zajišťuje účinné a rovnoměrné chlazení.

    Rychlejší a rovnoměrnější chlazení v každém koutě chladničky.

    DoorCooling+™ poskytuje rychlejší chlazení, chladný vzduch se rovnoměrně rozkládá po stranách dveří. To nejen udržuje nápoje chladnější, ale díky speciálním větracím otvorům pomáhá udržet čerstvost potravin bez ohledu na to, kde jsou umístěny.

    *Obrázek produktu je pouze ilustrativní a může se lišit od skutečného produktu.
    *Na základě výsledků testu UL s použitím interní testovací metody LG porovnávající dobu potřebnou k poklesu teploty horního koše dveří z 24,8 °C na 8 °C mezi modelem LGE bez technologie DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) a modelem s DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).
    *DoorCooling+™ se deaktivuje při otevření dveří chladničky.

    Snadné nastavení vlhkosti pro ovoce či zeleninu

    Snadné nastavení vlhkosti zajistí delší čerstvost ovoce a zeleniny

    Nastavení teploty

    Nastavení ideální teploty podle typu potravin, zajistí delší čerstvost.

    Bezmrazová mraznička s rovnoměrným chlazením a cirkulací studeného vzduchu, aby potraviny zůstaly čerstvé v každém koutu.

    Delší čerstvost díky Multi Air Flow

    Total No Frost udržuje čerstvost díky průduchům Multi Air Flow v každém rohu a zároveň vás osvobozuje od nutnosti ručního odstraňování námrazy.

    *Obrázek produktu je pouze ilustrativní a může se lišit od skutečného produktu.

    Pohodlí

    Maximální komfort ve vaší kuchyni

    Chytré řešení pro ukládání potravin, které potřebují určitým způsobem zapadnout, ať už v úhlu, tvaru nebo umístění.

    Chladnička plná čerstvých potravin s otevřenými dveřmi, se stojanem na víno a sklopnou policí.

    Jednoduché uskladnění vysokých a objemných nádob

    Police s možností složení ve dvou krocích zajistí dostatek místa pro potraviny libovolných rozměrů a vytváří prostor pro vysoké a objemné nádoby.

    Pohodlné uskladnění objemných přemetů

    Velká mrazicí zóna umožňuje uchovávat velké kusy, jako je mražené maso a ryby, nebo jiné potraviny ve velkém množství.

    Nízká spotřeba energie

    Efektivní chlazení a úsporný provoz

    Kompresor upravuje otáčky tak, aby efektivně chladil a zároveň šetřil energii. Toto zaručuje dlouhou životnost, LG poskytuje na kompresor 10letou zárukou.

    Chladnička s účinným chladicím systémem inteligentním invertorovým kompresorem a 10letým záručním štítkem kompresoru.

    *Test je založen na standardu "KS C ISO 15502" (Model: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
    *Obrázek produktu je pouze ilustrativní a může se lišit od skutečného produktu.

    Časté otázky

    Q.

    Jakou velikost chladničky potřebuji?

    A.

    I když to závisí na vašem životním stylu, dobré pravidlo je: Kombinovaná chladnička s mrazničkou LG (objem: 340-384L) je běžně dostačující pro malou domácnost o 1-2 lidech; Modely Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) vyhovují 3-4členné rodině; pro větší rodinu doporučujeme prostorné modely LG Multi-Door nebo American Style (objem 625L a véce). Modely Multi-Door poskytují extra široký prostor pro uložení předmětů, jako jsou tácy nebo talíře. V LG si přejeme, aby každý zákazník dostal chladničku, která nejlépe vyhovuje jeho potřebám a proto nabízíme široký výběr velikostí a typů rámci sortimentu.

    Q.

    Je výhodná kombinovaná chladnička?

    A.

    Dvoudveřové chladničky známé také jako kombinované chladničky nabízejí pohodlí samostatné mrazicí části pro všechny vaše zmrazené potraviny. Kombinované chladničky LG mají 70 % prostoru v chladničce k 30 % prostoru mrazničky. Toto rozložení vyhovuje většině menších domácností.

    Q.

    Jak změním nastavení teploty na své kombinované chladničce LG?

    A.

    Pomocí ovládacího panelu na dveřích nebo uvnitř chladničky nastavte požadovanou teplotu pro vaši chladničku či mrazničku. U podporovaných modelů můžete také použít aplikaci LG ThinQ™ na svém smartphonu ke změně nastavení teploty na dálku.

    Q.

    Co znamená, že chladnička je beznámrazová?

    A.

    Námraza se tvoří, když vodní pára narazí na ledově studené chladicí spirály, poté kondenzuje na vodu, která okamžitě zamrzne. Bezzámrazová chladnička používá časovač k pravidelnému zapínání ohřívací spirály kolem chladicí spirály, aby rozpustil led, čímž se automaticky zabrání hromadění námrazy.

