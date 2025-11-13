We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Washing Machine
What features do you need?
Key feature of LG Washing Machines
AI DD™
Intelligent fabric care
LG’s AI DD™ detects fabric type and weight to customize the wash for tailored care. Combined with DirectDrive™ and 6-motion technology, it delivers a quiet, powerful, and gentle clean that protects your clothes.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2023.
*Al Wash cycle with 3 kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W).
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
TurboWash™ 360˚
Complete care in 39 minutes
TurboWash™ 360˚ cleans your laundry in just 39 minutes. With 3D Multi Spray and an Inverter Pump, it uses water efficiently while delivering a fast, thorough clean that is gentle on fabrics.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Energy Saving
Save costs and energy
LG Washing Machines deliver reliable washing performance while helping you save energy and reduce your running costs. Many models are A-rated for energy efficiency.
*Energy performance may vary depending on usage patterns and installation environment.
*UK energy label rating based on standards as of June 2025.
ThinQ App
Smart Washing with Wi-Fi
With the LG ThinQ app, you can manage your washer anytime, anywhere. Start laundry cycles, monitor energy use, schedule washes, and even control the product with your smart speaker or AI assistant.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
Utility Benefits
Useful features for everyday laundry
Compare Products
Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.
|Features
|Wash Tower
|Washing Machine
|Washing Machine
|Washer Dryer
|Tumble Dryer
WT1210NBTN1
F2A509GBLN1
F4X7011TWB
FWY916WBTN1
FDV909BN
|Max Capacity
|12.0
|9.0
|11.0
|11.0
|9.0
|Energy Efficiency Class
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A+++
|Dimension
|600x1655x660
|600x850x475
|600x850x565
|600x850x565
|600x850x660
|Turbowash™ 360
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|AI DD™
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|ThinQ™
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.
Washing Machine FAQ
Q.
How can I reduce the noise my Washing Machine makes?
A.
To reduce Washing Machine noise, start with a quiet, high-performance model. LG Washing Machines feature Triple A ratings* and DirectDrive™ Motor technology, minimising moving parts to deliver quiet operation and long-lasting durability.
Proper installation is also key:
1. Ensure the machine is on a level surface to avoid vibration and excess movement.
2. Use anti-vibration pads underneath the appliance for added stability.
3. Regularly check that the unit hasn’t shifted, especially during high-speed spin cycles.
By combining advanced LG technology with careful installation, you can enjoy a much quieter laundry experience.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.
*Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.
*The result may depend on the usage environment.
Q.
What is AI-powered fabric detection in Washing Machines?
A.
LG’s AI-powered fabric detection, called AI DD™ *, uses deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse the type and weight of fabrics in each load. It then adjusts drum motions and washing time to give each fabric the right care.
This advanced system is part of LG’s AI Core-Tech, which combines intelligent control with durable, efficient, and quiet performance for a more personalised laundry experience.
Q.
What are the benefits of quick wash features in Washing Machines?
A.
LG’s TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers a powerful quick wash that thoroughly cleans in just 39 minutes, making it ideal for busy households.
By combining 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, the machine optimises water flow, detergent distribution, and drum motion to clean efficiently without compromising on fabric care or wash quality.
It’s a fast, effective solution that saves time while still protecting your clothes.
Q.
What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?
A.
LG’s Quick Wash uses the TurboWash™ 360˚ technology to deliver a thorough clean in just 39 minutes, ideal for busy households.
It combines high-pressure 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, optimising water flow, detergent use, and drum motion for an efficient, yet gentle wash.
This fast cycle saves time without compromising on cleaning performance or fabric care, making it ideal for everyday loads when you’re short on time.
Q.
How do I choose the right wash cycle for different fabrics?
A.
To choose the right wash cycle, always start by checking the care label on your clothing. Then select the appropriate setting on your LG Washing Machine to match the fabric type.
LG models with AI DD™ (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive) go a step further by automatically weighing the load and detecting fabric softness, adjusting the washing motions for optimal care and performance.
By linking your LG washer and dryer through the ThinQ app, the appliances communicate seamlessly. This allows the dryer to automatically select the ideal cycle based on the washer’s settings, saving you time and eliminating guesswork.
Q.
How do I choose an energy-efficient Washing Machine?
A.
When selecting an energy-efficient Washing Machine, start by checking the energy label, which rates appliances from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient).
Many LG Washing Machines are rated A for energy efficiency, spin performance, and noise level. They also feature AI technology that automatically adjusts washing motions to suit each load, helping to reduce energy and water consumption without compromising on performance.