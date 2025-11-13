About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machine

Which size fits your needs?

LG front load washing machine built into kitchen cabinetry. Arrows point outward from the drum to indicate size. A modern living room is visible next to the kitchen.
Size and Capacity

Washing Machines come in a range of capacities to suit your household. The drum size makes all the difference: compact models are ideal for singles or couples, while larger homes benefit from bigger drums to handle heavier loads. Here’s a simple guide to help you choose the ideal size.

Find your ideal capacity

LG 8kg black washing machine with '8kg' displayed on the front panel. Stacked shirts beside the machine illustrate its capacity to handle up to 30 shirts in one load.

Single

Ideal for small spaces, frequent loads

LG 9kg black washing machine with '9kg' displayed on the front panel. Stacked shirts beside the machine illustrate its capacity to handle up to 45 shirts in one load.

Small family

Ideal capacity for everyday laundry.

LG 10.5kg black washing machine with '10.5kg' displayed on the front panel. Stacked shirts beside the machine illustrate its capacity to handle 50 to 55 shirts in one load.

Medium family

Ideal for weekly, moderate loads.

LG 12kg black washing machine with '12kg' displayed on the front panel. Stacked shirts beside the machine illustrate its capacity to handle up to 60 shirts in one load.

Large family

Ideal for heavy loads, bedding, busy homes.

Size and Capacity
Buying Guide Home
LG compact washing machine dimensions showing 475mm depth for tight spaces.

LG compact washing machine dimensions showing 475mm depth for tight spaces.

Compact Washing Machine

Single households

Compact and practical, an 8kg Washing Machine manages frequent laundry with ease, ideal for solo living and homes with limited space.

LG small washing machine in white with 565mm depth ideal for narrow laundry rooms.

LG small washing machine in white with 565mm depth ideal for narrow laundry rooms.

Small Washing Machine

Small family with 1-2 people

With the right capacity, a 9kg Washing Machine keeps up with everyday laundry, ideal for couples and those who wash daily.

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Medium-sized Washing Machine

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people

A 10.5kg Washing Machine offers versatile capacity, handling weekly laundry and bulky items with ease.

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

Large Washing Machine

Large family with 5 or more people

With extra-large capacity, a 12kg+ Washing Machine easily handles bedding, heavy family loads, and weekly laundry.

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerWashing MachineWashing MachineWasher DryerTumble Dryer
Front view of WT1210NBTN1
WT1210NBTN1
Front view of F2A509GBLN1
F2A509GBLN1
Front view of F4X7011TWB
F4X7011TWB
Front view of FWY916WBTN1
FWY916WBTN1
Front view of FDV909BN
FDV909BN
Max Capacity12.09.011.011.09.0
Energy Efficiency ClassAAAAA+++
Dimension600x1655x660600x850x475600x850x565600x850x565600x850x660
Turbowash™ 360YesNoYesYesNo
AI DD™NoYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™YesNoYesYesYes

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Helpful Hints, powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG slim front load washing machine fitted neatly in compact cupboard space

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

Cleaning lint filter of heat pump tumble dryer for efficient drying

Heat pump tumble dryer guide

Person holding neatly folded knitted clothes after drying with LG smart dryer

Smart Laundry: Master Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

What is the standard size of a Washing Machine?

A.

Most LG Washing Machines have a standard width of 600 mm and a height of 850mm, making them suitable for typical kitchen or utility room installations.

The depth can vary depending on the drum capacity, usually ranging from 565mm to 675mm. Always check the exact dimensions of your chosen model to ensure a proper fit, especially in limited spaces.

Q.

What is the ideal kg capacity for a Washing Machine?

A.

For an average household, LG recommends a Washing Machine with an 8–9 kg drum capacity. If you have a large family or handle bulkier loads, like bedding or sportswear, a 10.5–12 kg model is ideal. These larger machines can even handle a king-size duvet with ease.

Thanks to LG’s space-efficient design, you can enjoy larger capacity drums without increasing the overall machine size, making them a smart choice for both performance and convenience.

Q.

What space do I need for a Washing Machine?

A.

LG Washing Machines are typically 600 mm wide x 850 mm high, with a depth of 565–675 mm depending on drum size.

 

To ensure a proper fit:

Leave space behind and around the machine for ventilation and pipes.

Make sure the door can open fully. Check the delivery route, including doorways and stairs. Ensure there’s a nearby power outlet. If stacking with a dryer, check for a compatible stacking kit.

 

Dimensions and clearance needs may vary by model, so always refer to the product manual before installation.