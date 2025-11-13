About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machine

What type are you looking for?

LG washer and dryer lineup in front of a beige wall. Includes a tumble dryer, front load washer with open door, washer dryer combo, and WashTower. A forest view is visible on the right.
Laundry Machine types

Explore Washing Machine types such as freestanding, integrated, or Washer Dryer Combo. Each type offers unique benefits depending on your home layout and laundry needs.

Explore the LG Laundry lineup 

LG WashTower with green and beige two-tone design, neatly installed inside a built-in wardrobe. Surrounding it are organised clothes, baskets, and household items.

LG WashTower™

Integrated Washer and Dryer saves space.

LG black washing machine in a modern utility room. A laundry basket is placed next to the machine, and the inside of the dryer is brightly lit and visible.

Washing Machine

Features, performance, and sizes for you

LG white front load washer dryer with a split view of the interior. The left side shows clothes washing in water, while the right side shows them being dried with warm air.

Washer Dryer

Time and space-saving with practical cycles

LG black tumble dryer installed under a counter in a laundry area. The transparent door shows laundry inside, clearly visible through the front of the machine.

Tumble Dryer

Gently dries to protect and preserve fabrics.

Laundry Machine types
Buying Guide Home
LG WashTower starts as separate washer and dryer units side by side, then stacks vertically to free up space on the right for extra clothing storage.

LG WashTower™

Built for ease and efficiency

A space-efficient washer and dryer combined in one sleek, integrated unit with centralized controls, ideal for busy households seeking both convenience and performance.

Built for ease and efficiency See all WashTower™
LG white washing machine, built into a grey storage cabinet in a modern utility room.

LG small washing machine in white with 565mm depth ideal for narrow laundry rooms.

Washing Machines

A Washer that fits your lifestyle

For homes with a separate dryer or those who prefer a washing-only appliance, LG Washing Machines come in a range of capacities to suit every household.

A Washer that fits your lifestyle See all Washing Machines
LG black washer and dryer initially shown side by side, then combined into a single unit to free up space on the right for clothing storage.

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Washer Dryer Combo

All-in-One, compact convenience

Save space without compromise — LG Washer Dryer Combos wash and dry in the same tub, helping you get rid of smells and keep clothes fresh, while saving space and time.

All-in-One, compact convenience See all Washer Dryers
LG white tumble dryer placed in wooden utility shelving with towels and a laundry stool. AI DD sensor detects fabric type and dries towels to a soft finish.

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

Tumble Dryer

Efficient drying, gentle performance

For those who want thoroughly dried, well-cared-for clothes year-round, LG Tumble Dryers deliver fast, efficient, and gentle drying, protecting fabrics and saving time.

Efficient drying, gentle performance See all Tumble Dryers

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerWashing MachineWashing MachineWasher DryerTumble Dryer
Front view of WT1210NBTN1
WT1210NBTN1
Front view of F2A509GBLN1
F2A509GBLN1
Front view of F4X7011TWB
F4X7011TWB
Front view of FWY916WBTN1
FWY916WBTN1
Front view of FDV909BN
FDV909BN
Max Capacity12.09.011.011.09.0
Energy Efficiency ClassAAAAA+++
Dimension600x1655x660600x850x475600x850x565600x850x565600x850x660
Turbowash™ 360YesNoYesYesNo
AI DD™NoYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™YesNoYesYesYes

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Helpful Hints, powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG slim front load washing machine fitted neatly in compact cupboard space

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

Read More
Cleaning lint filter of heat pump tumble dryer for efficient drying

Heat pump tumble dryer guide

Read More
Person holding neatly folded knitted clothes after drying with LG smart dryer

Smart Laundry: Master Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers

Read More

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

Are Washer Dryer Combos worth the investment?

A.

A Washer Dryer Combo is an excellent solution for those with limited space or anyone seeking the convenience of washing and drying in a single appliance. It’s especially useful if you prefer not to wait between wash and dry cycles, need a quick wash cycle for smaller loads, or only use the drying function occasionally.

Keep in mind that the drying capacity is typically smaller than the washing capacity, so larger loads may need to be split.

LG offers a range of high-performance Washer Dryers that combine powerful cleaning, quick wash options, and efficient drying, ideal for modern living where space and convenience matter.

Q.

Is it better to have separate washer and dryer?

A.

LG’s Washer Dryers deliver advanced performance, matching the wash quality of separate machines. However, dedicated washer and dryer units offer added flexibility. You can wash one load while drying another, and standalone dryers typically have a larger drying capacity.

With LG’s AI-powered appliances, separate machines can even communicate with each other. Your washer sends the cycle information to your dryer, which then automatically selects the optimal drying programmeㅡmanual input not needed.

Q.

What can a smart Washing Machine do?

A.

LG’s smart Washing Machines use AI technology to analyze fabric types and adjust washing cycles accordingly. Using deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive, the machine creates six distinct drum motions that deliver fabric-specific care, improve washing performance, and help reduce damage.

 

With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control your washer remotely using the LG ThinQ app or compatible voice assistants. Key smart features include:

1. Remote start and cycle monitoring

2. Notifications when a wash is complete

3. Smart Diagnosis™ for quick troubleshooting

4. Downloadable cycles tailored to your laundry needs

 

It provides intelligent laundry care that fits seamlessly into your connected lifestyle.

Q.

What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?

A.

LG’s Quick Wash uses the TurboWash™ 360˚ technology to deliver a thorough clean in just 39 minutes, ideal for busy households.

It combines high-pressure 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, optimising water flow, detergent use, and drum motion for an efficient, yet gentle wash.

This fast cycle saves time without compromising on cleaning performance or fabric care, making it ideal for everyday loads when you’re short on time.