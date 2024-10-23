Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Recyklujte staré oblečení

Třídění *VŠEHO* v mém šatníku

Základní tipy od influencerky The Anna Edit

Další tipy od LG

Jak se zbavit starého oblečení udržitelným způsobem

Udělali jste ve své skříni reorganizaci a teď máte hromadu oblečení, které už nechcete. Protože některé je ve špatném stavu, přemýšlíte o jeho vyhození. To nedělejte! Oblečení, které nejde opravit, lze ještě recyklovat. Planeta to zoufale potřebuje, protože jen 1 % starého oblečení se recykluje na nové. 1) Zde je návod, jak dát svému starému šatníku nový život:

Obrázek visícího oblečení

Pošlete je dál

Někteří lidé si rádi vyměňují oblečení s přáteli. Ten vám nelichotivý zelený svetr by mohl vaší kamarádce perfektně padnout. Můžete oblečení nabídnout zdarma na místních komunitních stránkách, jako je Freecycle nebo Nextdoor, nebo ho dát do charitativního obchodu.

Obrázek rukou, které fotí outfit položený na zemi (chytrým telefonem)

Prodejte je

Pokud jsou vaše předměty v dobrém stavu, můžete je prodat na stránkách, jako je například eBay. Pokud se s ním nechcete nadobro rozloučit, můžete si vydělat nějaké peníze jeho pronájmem prostřednictvím stránek, jako je Fat Llama. Někteří prodejci, včetně H&M a Levi's, vám za přinesení starého oblečení - které pak recyklují - poskytnou kredit do obchodu zdarma.

Obrázek balení oblečení do kontejneru recyklovaného textilu

Darujte je

Pokud je vaše oblečení již nepoužitelné, můžete ho odevzdat do kontejneru na recyklaci textilu, které bývají umístěné na parkovištích u supermarketů. I velmi potrhané oblečení může najít nový smysl jako výplň čalounění nebo izolace domu. Po celé Evropě je spousta míst, která přijímají oblečení v jakémkoli stavu, zachraňte je recyklací před skládkou.

Obrázek LG AI DD™ pračky s technologií Steam+™

Vyčistěte je

Než oblečení předáte dál, ujistěte se, že je čisté a použitelné. Prací prostředek LG s parní technologií odstraňuje 99,9 % bakterií a alergenů.2)3)4) Tak bude vaše oblíbené oblečení hygienicky nezávadné a připravené na nový domov.

Udržitelné oblečení vyžaduje udržitelnou péči

1) Evropský parlament, Vliv textilního a oděvního průmyslu na životní prostředí, 2019.
2) Parní pračka se sušičkou LG, testovaná pod dohledem TUV SUD, zničí pomocí programu Pro alergiky až 99,9% alergenů (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa a K. pneumoniae).
3) Testováno pod dohledem TUV SUD, sušička prádla LG eliminuje až 99,9% bakterií (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa a K. pneumoniae) s programem Allergy Care.
4) Parní kabina LG Styler: Certifikát VDE sterilizuje až 99,9% bakterií E. coli a S. epidermidis