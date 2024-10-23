Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Zvolte kvalitu

Jak vybírám kvalitní oblečení

Základní tipy od influencerky Monikh Dale

Další tipy od LG

Jak najít vysoce kvalitní oblečení

'Díky „rychlé módě“ si lidé kupují více oblečení než kdykoli předtím. Posedlost levným oblečením ale znamená, že spotřebitelé v EU každoročně vyhodí 5,8 milionu tun textilu1). Na skládce to je 11,3 kg na osobu. Co můžete udělat? Kupujte méně a vybírejte si kvalitní oblečení. Jak ale vypadá vynikající kvalita?

1) „Textil a životní prostředí v oběhovém hospodářství“, Evropská agentura pro životní prostředí, 2019

Obrázek oblečení s cenovkou na prodejním pultu

Nejde o cenu

Drahé znamená kvalitní, že? Ne zcela nutně, říká Kara Lane, bývalá modelka a autorka. „I když jsou látky a provedení [luxusních značkových výrobků] obecně mnohem lepší než u rychlé módy, platíte hlavně za marketing,“ píše Lane.

Obrázek 4 látek v béžové, bílé, hnědé a tmavě hnědé barvě

Dívejte se, jak je vyrobeno

'Kvalitu poznáte podle látky a provedení. Začněte jemným zataháním za látku. Kvalitní materiál si udrží svůj tvar. Vyhněte se viditelným zipům. „Přiznaný“ zip je pro výrobce levnější, ale je u něj větší pravděpodobnost, že se zasekne. Hledejte skryté zipy chráněné látkou. Zkontrolujte složení vláken. Stoprocentně přírodní vlákna jako vlna a len vydrží déle než syntetická vlákna jako akryl a nylon. Většina syntetických vláken je navíc vyrobena z plastu a při praní uvolňuje do oceánu drobné mikroplasty.

Obrázek oděvního štítku hnědé látky

Zacházejte s ním dobře

Abyste si své oblečení maximálně užili, dobře se o něj starejte. Vždy se řiďte pokyny pro ošetření tkaniny uvedenými na štítku. Vyberte si pračku, která je k látkám velmi šetrná, jako je například pračka LG AI DD™ s technologií Deep-learning. Ta analyzuje hmotnost a měkkost prádla a automaticky upravuje pohyb bubnu během praní, čímž zajišťuje o 18% vyšší ochranu tkaniny.2)3) Tak si můžete užívat kvalitní oblečení po mnoho let.

2) Testováno společností Intertek v březnu 2019. Prací cyklus „Bavlna“ s 2 kg spodního prádla ve srovnání s pracím cyklem „Běžná bavlna“ od LG (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na prádle a okolních podmínkách.
3) AI Direct Drive je k dispozici u 3 pracích cyklů (Bavlna, Smíšené prádlo, Jemná péče)

