Svěžejší způsob oblékání

Zabalte se do dezinfikovaných tkanin, měkčích ručníků a svěžejších oděvů.

Čelní pohled na pračku s otevřenými dvířky

Pračka

Perfektně vyprané tkaniny při každém praní

Funkce Steam™ při praní snižuje množství alergenů až o 99,9 % a zanechává textilie čistší, měkčí a příjemnější..

Perfektně vyprané tkaniny při každém praní DALŠÍ INFORMACE

*Schváleno organizací BAF: Prací cyklus „Pro alergiky“ eliminuje až 99,9 % alergenů z roztočů, alergenů jako jsou prachový roztoči.

Pohled na bílé prostěradlo vyndávané ze sušičky

Sušička

Měkké lůžkoviny po každém sušení

Prací cyklus „Pro alergiky“ a dvojitý filtr vláken snižuje množství roztočů a prachu v lůžkovinách o 99,9 %, čímž přispívá k dobrému spánku.

Měkké lůžkoviny po každém sušení DALŠÍ INFORMACE

*Certified by BAF: Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.

Celkový záběr na zařízení LG Styler napařující oděvy

Styler

Svěží oblečení pro každý den

Technologie TrueSteam™ snižuje množství bakterií v oblečení o 99,9 %, takže vaše oděvy zůstávají čisté a svěží.

Svěží oblečení pro každý den DALŠÍ INFORMACE

*Certifikováno organizací VDE: model se 3 ramínky, odstraní 99,9% bakterií Staphylococcus aureus a Escherichia