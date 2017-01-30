Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Ultraširokoúhlé monitory nabízejí vyšší produktivitu a pohlcující zábavu. Přečtěte si o funkcích a výhodách některých širokoúhlých monitorů LG.

fw8-lg-experience-tech-hub-faster-smarter-washing-machines-key visual.jpg.jpg

Tech Hub

Rychlejší a chytřejší pračky

fw8-lg-sustainable-future-eco-friendly-smart-home-devices-inspiration-keyvisual.jpg

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: ekologická chytrá domácí zařízení

Moderní dům s dřevěnou terasou, tepelným čerpadlem Therma V R290 Monobloc a zelenou trávou s nedalekým křovím

Inspirace

Nová generace monobloku LG Therma V™ R290 na veletrhu IFA 2024

Na veletrhu IFA 2024 jsme představili nové tepelné čerpadlo LG Therma V™ R290 Monobloc – kompaktní a účinné zařízení, navržené pro moderní rodinné domy.

rodina na pohovce s otcem používajícím notebook LG Gram

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: Umělá inteligence a technologická udržitelnost

Prozkoumejte pokroky společnosti LG v oblasti technologií umělé inteligence a jejich dopad na udržitelnost. Zjistěte, jak společnost LG integruje umělou inteligenci do svých produktů, aby...

Nastavení dvou monitorů LG

Užitečné rady

Vylepšete nastavení svého duálního monitoru

Zvyšte svou produktivitu a zkušenosti s nastavením duálního monitoru. Tento komplexní průvodce se zabývá výhodami, tipy pro výběr, umístěním a pokyny pro nastavení duálních monitorů.

fw8-keyvisual.png

Tech Hub

LG dostupnost: navrženo pro všechny

Objevte závazek společnosti LG k dostupnosti s řadou inovativních řešení, díky nimž si každý může užívat pohodlí moderní domácí elektroniky.

Televizory LG OLED

Inspirace

Jak televizory LG OLED ladí s životním stylem

V tomto článku vám laboratoř LG HE Design Lab odhalí příběhy, které stojí za jejich celosvětově ceněnými výrobky, a v knize “LG LIFE DESIGN BOOK” zdůrazní designový původ výrobků LG HE....

Ultra velká televize LG

Tech Hub

Vzestup ultra-velkých TV: evoluce velikosti

V tomto článku zjistíte, jak LG rozšiřuje domácí zábavu díky vzestupu obrovských televizních obrazovek.

Čištění filtru vypouštěcího čerpadla pračky lg

Užitečné rady

Jak vyčistit filtr pračky

Údržba pračky je klíčová. Objevte s tímto podrobným návodem dlouhodobé výhody pravidelného čištění filtru, včetně toho, jaké nástroje použít.

ruce držící plastový odpad

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: čisté technologické procesy a materiály

Zjistěte, jak LG ve svých soundbarech a televizích série OLED evo implementuje udržitelné metody s využitím čistých technologických procesů, s cílem snížit environmentální dopad.

Soundbary a reproduktory LG

Tech Hub

Ta nejlepší zvuková řešení od LG: které si vyberete?

Zvyšte svůj zážitek z poslechu a objevte ten správný zvukový systém díky našemu komplexnímu průvodci světem soundbarů a reproduktorů.

