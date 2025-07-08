Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Jízda do budoucnosti

Pohybujte se svobodně. Zažijte LG Affectionate Intelligence kdekoli, nejen doma a v kanceláři. Během jízdy se LG AI synchronizuje s vašimi zařízeními připravenými k připojení jinde, detekuje vaše okolí a rozumí vašemu chování a emocím.

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

Zažijte nový způsob jízdy s digitálním kokpitem LG. Promyšlená péče a personalizovaná řešení umělé inteligence, která jste si užívali doma i v kanceláři, se nyní plynule rozšíří do vašeho auta. Výsledek? Bezpečnější a příjemnější cesty.

Lepší pocit z cesty

Hyper-personalizace

Automaticky upravuje nastavení sedadel, navrhuje preferovaný obsah a poskytuje potřebný servis na základě emočního stavu uživatelů vozidla prostřednictvím systému sledování řidiče a interiéru (DIMS).

Zjistit více

Strážce bezpečí

Detekuje nebezpečné stavy nebo chování, jako je ospalost, rozptýlení a nesprávné používání bezpečnostních pásů, a pomáhá tak zajistit bezpečné cestování rychlou reakcí v nouzových situacích.

Zjistit více

HMI s umělou inteligencí ve vozidle

Přesnější a pohodlnější řízení díky multimodální umělé inteligenci využívající dotyk, hlas a pohled.

Zjistit více

Řešení pro vozidla LG

Podpora lepší budoucí mobility

Další příběhy

Domov, chytrý domov

Zaměřte se více na svůj život. Řešení LG AI Home jsou navržena tak, aby byla vaše domácnost ještě pohodlnější. LG Affectionate Intelligence je tu, aby se promyšleně starala o každého ve vaší domácnosti a ulehčila vám starosti žít opravdověji a lidštěji.

Zjistit více
Práce v zákulisí

Pracujte chytřeji, ale ne tvrději. Vyzkoušejte v práci LG Affectionate Intelligence. Produktivita. Účinnost. Jasnost. Můžete pracovat ještě lépe na svém pracovišti, kde je LG AI připravena vás podpořit.

Zjistit více
Méně strojové, více lidské

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Zjistit více

* Všechny obrázky jsou simulovány pro ilustrační účely.

* Dostupnost funkcí