Meet the optimism squad

Watch the film

Question 1.

What was your first impression when you first heard the #Optimismyourfeed campaign?

My first impression was that I wanted to be a part of this movement. I've always felt that too much social media can bring me down, and I felt like making my feed more positive-centric can be empowering.
Doobydobap

Doobydobap

Food creator

"Optimism your feed" boosts positivity on social media. As a researcher, I emphasize controlling our online experiences for the better so that we can enjoy the perks of the 21st century without engaging in the negativity.
Casey Fiesler

Casey Fiesler

Information scientist

I love the idea of Optimism your feed because it's so important to see positive and uplifting content that makes people feel good about themselves. I love that LG is really emphasizing this and focusing on helping make algorithms that much brighter and happier so that we can keep spreading positivity. Especially now, when we need it more than ever!
Victoria Browne

Victoria Browne

Creator

I think it’s great that a brand like LG wants to put out positive content like this. It's just simply sharing optimism vibes and that leads to making the world a better place.
Xavier Mortimer

Xavier Mortimer

Magician

My first impression was to think that it was a very necessary and brilliant idea. As a content creator, I am part of this responsibility and stand alongside people, brands and companies that care for what I believe in.
Karol Stefanini

Karol Stefanini

Muralist/Designer

Question 2.

What is your personal
‘Life’s Good’ moment?

Knowing when to stop up and enjoy the little things in life. Breaking bread with people I love, enjoying the nice weather, it’s really as simple as that.
Doobydobap

Doobydobap

Food creator

I try to have a “Life's Good” moment every single day! Every day that I wake up and I'm blessed to be alive, have a beating heart, and have the ability to smile or connect with others is a day where I want to tap into gratitude and remember that life is good!
Victoria Browne

Victoria Browne

Creator

Wake up and appreciate every moment I am here. Do my best at everything I do and with everyone I love.
Xavier Mortimer

Xavier Mortimer

Magician

Painting, whether a mural, canvas, digital art, or watercolor, is my time to relax and reflect. It helps me appreciate the positive influence my art has on people's lives.
Karol Stefanini

Karol Stefanini

Muralist/Designer

Question 3.

How do you ensure your content positively impacts teenagers and the public amidst social media algorithms?

I try my best to spread positive, relatable messages so that anyone listening to it going through something similar feels heard. I use food as a medium to tell stories and make nostalgic recipes that people can try out; I want to teach many teenagers watching my video not to villainize food or feel ashamed of their cultural food.
Doobydobap

Doobydobap

Food creator

I made a promise on my social media accounts that I would not use filters or Photoshop. I make it a point to be my honest self, and that helps me connect with my followers in a more positive, self-loving way.
Victoria Browne

Victoria Browne

Creator

I want to inspire people with my art. I have been inspired when I was young by the generation above me and it gave me purpose in life. Not just with what I do but loving life in general and all that be experienced while we are here.
Xavier Mortimer

Xavier Mortimer

Magician

Through my videos and art, I've been seeking to bring optimism through words of affirmation and vibrant colors. This is a daily effort that I make to bring positivity and make people try to do what they love and are grateful for.
Karol Stefanini

Karol Stefanini

Muralist/Designer

Question 4.

What are your thoughts on LG's definition of 'Life's Good' as a life filled with optimism and courageously embracing challenges?

I agree, and I also try to push myself to my boundaries. Also, I found that taking on a big challenge helps me appreciate the small, beautiful intricacies in life, seeing beauty in the mundane.
Doobydobap

Doobydobap

Food creator

I love this definition by LG because while we might not always wake up in a good and positive mood every day, we can find it by training the optimism muscle in our mind.
Victoria Browne

Victoria Browne

Creator

I like that, I'm all about it. Always moving forward, living to the fullest and sharing the optimistic momentum with those around you.
Xavier Mortimer

Xavier Mortimer

Magician

For me, Life’s Good means living from what I love, that’s how I achieved the best phase of my life. Doing what I love and transforming my life was the boldest challenge I've taken on.
Karol Stefanini

Karol Stefanini

Muralist/Designer

Discover more of their stories

Tina Choi playfully holding a piece of kimbap near her eye.

Doobydobap

Food creator

You connect with various people through food and cooking. What do you think is the appeal of food and how big of a role does food take in your life?

Good food transcends language and brings people together, creating dialogue and connections. Sharing a meal is the best way to get to know someone.

What differentiation do you wish to create from other food content creators.

I aim to innovate, build a food empire, and push the boundaries of food content creation, inspired by the LG campaign to bridge TV and YouTube shows. Thanks, LG, for this opportunity!

Casey Fiesler is smiling brightly while wearing a headset.

Casey Fiesler

Information scientist

How do our social media feeds influence our mental health and well-being off screen?

Social media can impact our mental health positively by providing community and joy, but also negatively through misinformation and toxicity.

Do you think this initiative will actually make a difference and create a more optimistic, positive social media experience for users? Why?

"Optimism your feed" aims to bring more positive content to social media and reminds us that we can control what we see. I hope it helps people find optimism and break free from negative scrolling habits.

Victoria Browne gently smiling with her chin on her hand.

Victoria Browne

Creator

When you are feeling pessimistic, what helps bring you back to a more positive mindset?

I take a break from my phone, go for a walk, chat with a friend or my husband, and disconnect from the constant influx of information.

What keeps you motivated to continue spreading your positive influence based on your experience?

I'm grateful my work reflects who I am, allowing me to show up authentically and stay connected with my community. The ability to connect with thousands daily and share our personal journeys is what motivates and excites me.

Magician Xavier Mortimer dramatically extending his hand.

Xavier Mortimer

Magician

What emotions do you wish your audience to feel through your magic?

I love to see wonder and amusement in their eyes, you can feel it in the comment section too, people asking if it is real, people sending all king of emojis.

Why do you create content in everyday places: supermarkets, streets, amusement parks, bowling alleys, gyms, homes, beaches and even gas stations?

My character is a Real Life Wizard, I create unexpected magical moments everywhere I go. It’s a totally different approach than the traditional magician doing tricks on stage

Karol Stefanni smiling, holding a white pen.

Karol Stefanini

Muralist/Designer

What do you wish the public takes away from seeing your content and feed?

I want people to believe in living a happy life and valuing happy moments. Additionally, I aim to show that art and creativity can transform our lives and perspectives.

You always include some text in your artwork. Do you plan the text in your artwork ahead of time?

I usually write and draw letters and words that positively influence people's lives, that bring joy and that enable them to see the good side of life.

People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.

Optimism your feed

Bring a smile back to your social media.

The child's face is clearly visible in front of the candlelit cake, and the LG InstaView refrigerator is faintly visible in the background.

We don't make life good, you do

We just make the products that get you there.

