Domov, chytrý domov

Zaměřte se více na svůj život. Řešení LG AI Home jsou navržena tak, aby váš domov byl ještě pohodlnější. LG Affectionate Intelligence se promyšleně postará o každého ve vaší domácnosti a ulehčí vám starosti, abyste mohli žít opravdověji a lidštěji.

A woman lies on her side, sleeping in bed, as the glowing LG AI device greets her with 'Good morning.' A dog walks past the LG StanbyMe screen displaying the words 'Good morning.' A woman slides open a frosted glass door and enters. Inside the laundry room, a boy is placing laundry into the LG washing machine. A man and a woman lie intertwined on the living room sofa. A soccer match is playing on the TV screen. A woman and a man are hugging each other joyfully while having a conversation. The lights and TV are on, then they automatically turn off one by one. The LG robot vacuum starts moving across the floor.

Affectionate Intelligence

Co dělá domov lidštějším?
Jak vzhled vyjadřuje váš styl?
Jak vám prostředí pomáhá relaxovat?
Jak vzpomínky zaplňují prostor?

Chytrá zařízení LG s funkcí LG Affectionate Intelligence jsou optimalizována tak, aby se učila a analyzovala vaše fyzické a emocionální životní vzorce a zajistila vám, že si svůj čas doma užijete tak, jak by měl být – home sweet home.

The AI button on the LG AI Magic Remote is highlighted, with the features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard introduced above it.

LG OLED

Nová generace LG AI TV

Doplňte svůj zážitek z umělé inteligence pomocí AI Magic Remote s vyhrazeným tlačítkem AI. Vyzkoušejte LG AI TV, která vás rozpozná, přizpůsobí se vám a postará se o vás. Vaším jediným úkolem je užít si show.

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Prozkoumejte klíčové funkce

pause

LG WashTower

Ulehčete si náklad

LG AI dává nový význam „nastav to a zapomeň na to“ s technologií AI DD™. Detekuje velikost náplně a typ tkaniny a optimalizuje každé praní stisknutím tlačítka, což vám umožní zapomenout na prádlo.

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Prozkoumejte klíčové funkce

Furniture is placed in a space illuminated by red lighting, with an Xboom on the table in the center, scanning the surrounding space.

LG xboom

Obklopte svůj prostor zvukem a světlem, optimalizovanými pomocí LG AI.

Zvuk a styl se střetávají a poskytují silný zvuk po celý den a celou noc.

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Prozkoumejte klíčové funkce

pause

LG CordZero™

Tajný pomocník domácnosti

Tajný pomocník v domácnosti LG CordZero™ Robotický vysavač vše v jednom - vaše dokonalé řešení úklidu. Postará se o úklid každého koutu vašeho prostoru, a dokonce sám vyčistí mop, takže si můžete užívat skutečnou svobodu každodenních povinností.

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Prozkoumejte klíčové funkce

pause

LG StanbyME

Rozmanitost zobrazení

Krásné, funkční a flexibilní – LG StanbyME, bezdrátová chytrá dotyková obrazovka, vám umožní vychutnat si obsah po svém, v jakémkoli prostoru, pro práci nebo odpočinek.

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Všechna chytrá zařízení LG.
Jedna platforma.

Očekávejte od svých každodenních zařízení více. LG ThinQ ON naslouchá vašim příkazům a cítí okolí, aby vám v každém okamžiku poskytl zážitek ze života.

On the table, there’s a notebook, and an xboom, with ThinQ On in the center.
On the table, there’s a keyboard, earphones, a notepad, and an xboom, with ThinQ On in the center.

"Ahoj, LG"

Hlasový asistent LG AI

Méně dotyků, více mluvy. Ovládejte a spravujte svá zařízení pouhým hlasem.
Zeptejte se na cokoliv Získejte nápovědu v konverzaci a požádejte o to, co potřebujete.
Vytvořte náladu Proměňte svá zařízení LG v chytrý reproduktor, který přehrává vaši oblíbenou hudbu v celém vašem domě.

* Funkce hlasové podpory se může lišit v závislosti na modelu.
* ThinQ ON bude spuštěn především v Koreji.

Chytřejší a pokročilejší domácnost s umělou inteligencí LG

Spárujte to. Propojte zařízení v celém domě, abyste mohli bez problémů zvládnout více úkolů najednou.
Chytré snímání. Zařízení LG detekují teplotu, vlhkost, kvalitu vzduchu a obsazenost a intuitivně optimalizují výkon tak, aby odpovídal vašim preferencím.
Vždy aktuální LG AI neustále vylepšuje vaše zařízení novými aktualizacemi a funkcemi pro optimalizaci vašeho domova.

* Dostupnost podpory se může lišit v závislosti na specifikacích produktu.
* ThinQ ON bude spuštěn především v Koreji.

In a spacious office within a building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, people are seated at office desks, and LG system air conditioners and air purifiers are visible.

Práce v zákulisí

Pracujte chytřeji, ale ne tvrději. Zažijte LG Affectionate Intelligence v práci. Produktivita. Efektivita. Jasnost. Můžete pracovat ještě lépe na pracovišti, kde je umělá inteligence LG připravena vás podpořit.

Chytrý domov Zjistit více
A man sitting in a car, looking at a family photo with a sorrowful expression.

Jízda do budoucnosti

Pohybujte se svobodou. Zažijte LG Affectionate Intelligence kdekoli, nejen doma a v kanceláři. Během jízdy se LG AI synchronizuje s vašimi zařízeními připravenými k připojení jinde, detekuje vaše okolí a rozumí vašemu chování a emocím.

Business Zjistit více
Home with Life's Good.

Méně strojové, vice lidské

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Mobilita Zjistit více

* Všechny obrázky jsou simulovány pro ilustrační účely.

* Dostupnost funkcí

  • LG OLED

    AI magické dálkové ovládání

    • * Design, dostupnost a funkce AI Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle regionu a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.
    • * Pro použití je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.
    • * AI Voice Recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v jejich rodném jazyce.

    AI Voice ID

    • * V závislosti na oblasti a připojení k síti se může zobrazovat omezený nebo omezený obsah.
    • * Podpora Voice ID se může lišit v závislosti na regionu a zemi a je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD od roku 2024.
    • * Voice ID je k dispozici pro LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games a PPW.

    AI Search

    • * AI Search je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD od roku 2024.
    • * USA a Korea používají model LLM.

    AI Chatbot

    • * Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.
    • * AI Chatbot dostupný v zemích podporujících NLP v jejich rodném jazyce.
    • * AI chatbota je možné propojit se zákaznickým servisem a mobilními kontakty.

    AI Concierge

    • * Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.
    • * Zobrazené nabídky se mohou po uvolnění lišit.
    • * Doporučení klíčových slov se liší podle aplikace a denní doby.

  • LG WashTower

    • *Testováno společností Intertek v listopadu 2023. V porovnání s cyklem Bavlna vykázal cyklus AI Wash zlepšení péče o tkaniny a snížení spotřeby energie při 3kg smíšené náplni z měkkých tkanin (smíšené košile, halenky, funkční trička, šifonové sukně, polyšortky atd.) (F4X7VYP15). Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na hmotnosti a typu tkaniny prádla a/nebo dalších faktorech. Snímání AI se aktivuje, když je náplň prádla nižší než 3 kg. Snímání AI není aktivováno, když je vybrána možnost Pára. Praní AI by se mělo používat pouze s podobnými typy tkanin [nejsou detekovány všechny tkaniny] a vhodným pracím prostředkem.

  • LG StanbyME

    • * Výška: 1 265 mm ~ 1 065 mm na základě horizontální obrazovky.
    • * Otočení: Celkem 180˚ (ve směru hodinových ručiček 90˚, proti směru hodinových ručiček 90˚) / Otočení: Celkem 130˚ (doleva 65˚, doprava 65˚) / Naklonění: dopředu 25˚, dozadu 25˚.
    • * Vertikální režim obrazovky nemusí podporovat všechny aplikace.
    • * Vertikální režim obrazovky může fungovat odlišně v závislosti na použité aplikaci.
    • * StanbyME musí být připojen k bezdrátové síti, aby podporoval streamovací služby.
    • * StanbyME podporuje platformu webOS (nepodporuje Google Play Store ani Apple Store).
    • * Funkce dotykové obrazovky se liší podle aplikace a nemusí být podporována všemi aplikacemi.
    • * Aplikace, které nelze ovládat dotykem, lze ovládat pomocí dodaného dálkového ovladače.
    • * Dodávaný dálkový ovladač funguje pouze s produkty StanbyME.
    • * Funkce NFC funguje po načtení aplikace ThinQ do mobilního zařízení a připojení zařízení ke StanbyME přes Wi-Fi (podpora se může lišit v závislosti na mobilním zařízení).
    • * Sdílení mobilní obrazovky (zrcadlení) je dostupné pouze na zařízeních Android (iOS a macOS nejsou podporovány).
    • * Podmínky připojení se mohou lišit v závislosti na síťovém prostředí uživatele.
    • * V závislosti na specifikacích a výrobci mobilního zařízení se mohou způsoby sdílení obrazovky (zrcadlení) a kvalita obrazu lišit.

