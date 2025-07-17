Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Práce v zákulisí

Pracujte chytřeji, nikoli tvrději. Zažijte LG Affectionate Intelligence v práci. Produktivita. Efektivita. Jasnost. Můžete pracovat ještě lépe na pracovišti, kde je umělá inteligence LG připravena vás podpořit.

A man holding a dog leash heads to an office. Another man wrinkles his nose and touches it, seemingly reacting to a bad smell. Behind the dog, the LG Puricare air purifier comes into view. The man gestures in dissatisfaction, and a red light turns on in the air purifier.

Affectionate Intelligence

Skvělá práce začíná skvělým pracovním prostředím, a to se netýká jen nábytku a dekorací. Chytrá kancelářská řešení LG AI promyšleně optimalizují osvětlení, zvuk a kvalitu vzduchu a vytvářejí prostředí, ve kterém můžete pracovat co nejlépe.

pause

LG PuriCare AeroBooster

Zvýšené pohodlí přizpůsobené vašim potřebám

LG PuriCare AeroBooster zvyšuje pohodlí díky pokročilým uživatelsky přívětivým funkcím přizpůsobeným vašim potřebám. Velmi tenký, prémiový design se hodí do menších prostor a jako designový doplněk vylepší každou místnost.

*Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Prozkoumejte klíčové funkce

pause

LG gram

Síla Hybridní AI

Offline nebo online? gram, hybridní umělá inteligence, která je vždy připravena poskytnout vám to nejlepší z obou světů. Offline, gram AI vám umožní bezpečně vyhledávat a okamžitě shrnout vaše osobní soubory. Online, gram Chat Cloud, poháněný technologií GPT-4o, posune vaši produktivitu na vyšší úroveň.

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Prozkoumejte klíčové funkce

pause

LG kulatá kazeta

Tichý, ale výkonný

Kulatá kazeta LG s prvotřídním designem pokrývá velké plochy s flexibilním prouděním vzduchu. Pracuje tiše s hlučností sníženou na 39 dB(A), což je méně než u knihovny (40 dB(A)), takže můžete žít v klidnějším pohodlí.

* Hlučnost je měřena při nízkém průtoku 14,5 kW.
* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Objevte klíčové funkce

In a spacious living room, the lights, an LG OLED TV, and LG ThinQ ON are turned on.

Domov, chytrý domov

Zaměřte se více na svůj život. Řešení LG AI Home jsou navržena tak, aby váš domov byl ještě pohodlnější. LG Affectionate Intelligence se promyšleně postará o každého ve vaší domácnosti a ulehčí vám starosti, abyste mohli žít opravdověji a lidštěji.

Smart Home Zjistit více
A man sitting in a car, looking at a family photo with a sorrowful expression.

Jízda do budoucnosti

Pohybujte se svobodně. Zažijte LG Affectionate Intelligence kdekoli, nejen doma a v kanceláři. Zatímco jedete, umělá inteligence LG se synchronizuje s vašimi zařízeními připravenými k připojení jinde, detekuje vaše okolí a rozumí vašemu chování a emocím.

Business Zjistit více
Home with Life's Good.

Méně strojové, více lidské

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Mobility Zjistit více

*Všechny obrázky jsou simulované pro ilustrační účely.

*Dostupnost funkcí

  • LG PuriCare AeroBooster

    *[AI+ Energy Saving]

    • 1) Datum testu: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25
    • 2) Model: AS55*G***
    • 3) Zkušební agentura: TUVRheinland
    • 4) Zkušební podmínky: Teplota 23±5 ℃, vlhkost 55±15%.
    • 5) Testovací metoda: Integrovaná spotřeba energie každého provozního režimu. (8 hodin po 15 minutách od začátku každého provozního režimu)
    • 6) Výsledek testu: Režim AI+ pro čističku vzduchu má o 49,6 % vyšší úsporu energie než režim Smart+ (integrovaná spotřeba energie (Wh): režim AI+ 28,260 Wh vs. režim Smart+ 56,085 Wh)
    • 7) Lze jej zapnout nebo vypnout prostřednictvím aplikace ThinQ

    ** Výsledek testu vychází z laboratorního prostředí a může se lišit, pokud se změní podmínky.

    ***Obrázek produktu je ilustrativní.

    **** Je vyžadováno připojení Wi-Fi a registrace produktu v aplikaci LG ThinQ.

    *[Odstraňuje pachy, smog a chemikálie ze vzduchu]

    • 1) Datum testu: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30
    • 2) Zkušební agentura: KCL
    • 3) Testovaný subjekt: AS155GWDL
    • 4) Zkušební podmínky: Teplota 21±1℃, vlhkost 45±5%, zkušební komora 8,0±0,5㎥
    • 5) Testovací metoda: SPS-KACA002-132:2022
    • 6) Výsledky testů: NO2 (více než 99,5 % odstranění po 30 minutách provozu), SO2 (80 % odstranění po 30 minutách provozu, 99 % odstranění po 120 minutách provozu).
    • 7) Testovací režim: Booster režim, 4 stupně (jmenovitý objem vzduchu)

    ** Výsledek testu vychází z laboratorního prostředí a může se lišit, pokud se změní podmínky.

    *** Obrázek produktu je ilustrační.

    *[Odstraňuje plíseň]

    • 1) Datum testu: `24.09.11~`24.10.17
    • 2) Model: AS55*G***
    • 3) Zkušební agentura: KCL
    • 4) Zkušební podmínky: ISO 16000-36:L2018., Doba zkoušky 1h, Teplota 22,8±0,5 ℃, Vlhkost 51,5±1,0%, Režim Booster, 4 stupně (jmenovitý objem vzduchu).
    • 5) Testovací kmen Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642
    • 6) Testovací metoda: Redukční test na mikroby ve vzduchu v prostoru komory (protokol)
    • 7) Výsledek testu: Redukční test na vzdušné mikroby, 99,9 %**Výsledek testu je založen na laboratorním prostředí a může se lišit, pokud se podmínky změní.

    ***[Odstraňuje viry]

    • 1) Datum testu: '24.9.10~24.9.11
    • 2) Model: AS55*G***
    • 3) Zkušební agentura: KTL
    • 4) Testovací podmínky: Teplota 23±2℃, vlhkost 50±5%, posilovač ventilátoru, turbo pohon
    • 5) Testovací metoda: Uveďte testovací bakterie do 60㎥ komory, nechte je usadit po dobu 1 hodiny, poté změřte počáteční hodnotu, provozujte produkt po dobu 30 minut a porovnejte naměřenou hodnotu s počáteční hodnotou pro výpočet míry redukce.
    • 6) Testovaná bakterie: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)
    • 7) Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
    • 8) Výsledek testu: 98,9% odstranění Staphylococcus epidermidis v prostoru 60 ㎥****Výsledek testu je založen na laboratorním prostředí a může se lišit, pokud se podmínky změní.

    *****[Odstraňuje bakterie]

    • 1) Datum testu: '24.9.10~24.9.11
    • 2) Model: AS55*G***
    • 3) Zkušební agentura: KTL
    • 4) Testovací podmínky: Teplota 23±2℃, vlhkost 50±5%, posilovač ventilátoru, turbo pohon
    • 5) Testovací metoda: Testovací bakterie nechte plavat v 60㎥ komoře, nechte je usadit 1 hodinu, poté změřte počáteční hodnotu. Nechte výrobek pracovat po dobu 1 hodiny a porovnejte naměřenou hodnotu s počáteční hodnotou pro výpočet míry redukce.
    • 6) Testovaná bakterie: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228)
    • 7) Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
    • 8) Výsledek testu: 99,8% odstranění Staphylococcus epidermidis na 60 m prostoru a

    ****** Výsledek testu je založen na laboratorním prostředí a může se lišit, pokud se podmínky změní

    ******* Obrázek produktu je ilustrativní.

  • LG gram

    gram chat On-Device

    • * Obrázky jsou ilustrativní, sekvence jsou zkrácené a mohou se lišit od skutečného uživatelského dojmu.
    • * Funkce gram chat On-Device vám umožňuje pracovat s dokumenty uloženými na vašem PC a nezpracovává jednoduché denní informace nebo otázky vyžadující vyhledávání na internetu. „Vyhledávání podle konverzace“ je momentálně ve verzi beta a bude v budoucnu aktualizováno.
    • * Některé funkce nemusí při prvním použití správně fungovat, protože AI na zařízení potřebuje čas na předběžné zaučení, aby se přizpůsobila uživateli
    • ① gram chat On-Device vyžaduje indexování, aby se slova spojila s daty z obsahu vašeho PC, což může chvíli trvat, než přinese požadované výsledky.
    • ②K použití oznámení o zjištění využití baterie je potřeba alespoň 80 hodin učení vzorů.
    • * Tato funkce podporuje pouze anglický a korejský jazyk.
    • * Výsledky vyhledávání AI se mohou lišit v závislosti na datech v době vyhledávání a přesnost obsahu není zaručena, takže je vyžadováno ověření uživatele.
    • * Tato funkce podporuje pouze anglický a korejský jazyk.
    • ** Obrazovka počítače se snímá přibližně jednou za 2 sekundy s limitem úložiště přibližně 13 GB. Pořízené snímky jsou po určité době automaticky vymazány. Uživatelé si mohou upravit nastavení, jako je použití funkce, doba ukládání obrazovky a kapacita pomocí ikony ozubeného kola v horní části chatu.
    • ** Tato funkce je ve výchozím nastavení zakázána a je volitelná, kterou můžete aktivovat, pokud ji chcete používat.
    • ** Tato funkce: ① Může mít potíže s vyhledáváním ručně psaného textu, rozmazaných obrázků nebo dekorativních písem. ② Vyhledávání závisí na přesné shodě textu, včetně mezer. ③ Použití záznamu zvuku může snížit výpočetní výkon.
    • *** Podporovaná nastavení systému: • Tmavý režim / • Zámek Fn / • Prodloužení výdrže baterie / • Detekce využití baterie AI / • Režim čtečky / • Touchpad / • Režim úspory baterie / • Nabíjení offline USB-C / • Ovládání jasu / • Ovládání zvuku

    gram chat Cloud

    • * Obrázky jsou ilustrativní, sekvence jsou zkrácené a mohou se lišit od skutečného uživatelského dojmu.
    • * Tato služba nabízí placené funkce GPT4o, ale nepodporuje integraci vyhledávání ani funkce editoru kódování. gram chat Cloud je zdarma první rok po registraci uživatele, poté se stává placenou službou. Uživatelé budou během tohoto období upozorněni samostatně a mohou se odhlásit, pokud si to přejí.
    • * gram chat Cloud vyžaduje instalaci před použitím a vytvoření samostatného účtu.
    • * Na gram chat Cloud se vztahují limity použití. Maximální měsíční využití tokenu je 200 000, s měsíčním limitem využití 450 požadavků a denním limitem využití 30 požadavků
    • * Překročení těchto limitů bude mít za následek downgrade na model GPT-4o mini a deaktivaci volání funkcí.
    • * Přestože Gram chat Cloud neshromažďuje osobní výzvy, může vyžadovat přístup k vašemu účtu Google nebo Microsoft pro účely integrace funkcí.
    • **Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

