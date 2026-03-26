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83" LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 verze pro montáž na stěnu

OLED83G55LW EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku
OLED83G55LW EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

83" LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 verze pro montáž na stěnu

OLED83G55LW
Úvodní video OLED G5 USP.
Čelní pohled na 83" LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 verze pro montáž na stěnu OLED83G55LW
Zadní pohled na LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Boční pohled na LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Pohled zepředu a z boku na LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV s rozměry na délku, šířku, výšku a hloubku.
Procesor alpha 9 AI Gen8 se rozsvítí různými odstíny modré a vystřelují z něj světelné paprsky zvýrazňující jeho obvody. Jsou vidět výkonnostní statistiky. 1,7krát větší neuronové zpracování AI, NPU. 1,7krát rychlejší provoz, CPU. 2,1krát lepší grafika, GPU.
Noční táborový oheň uprostřed přírody. V dálce je vidět les a jezero. Večerní obloha je plná hvězd. Celá scéna je rozdělena na dvě poloviny. Jedna strana je tmavší a matnější. Druhá polovina je pozoruhodně jasnější, což dokazuje působivý jas funkce Brightness Booster.
Obývací pokoj s televizorem LG OLED TV připevněným na stěně. Na televizoru je vidět horský masiv na pozadí temné večerní oblohy plné hvězd. Scéna rozdělená na dvě části demonstruje, jak technologie Perfect Black zajišťuje věrné podání černé barvy, ať už je kolem vás světlo nebo tma. Na jedné straně scény je tlumenější, šedší verze krajiny s popiskem „Matný displej“. Na druhé straně je obraz příjemnější a má větší dynamický rozsah černé a bílé. Nese označení Perfect Black. Viditelná je také certifikace loga, technologie Perfect Black zajišťuje úroveň černé barvy nižší nebo rovnou 0,24 nit až do 500 luxů. Po straně je textová bublina s nápisem Podívejte se na značku certifikace Perfect Black.
Obývací pokoj s televizorem LG OLED TV připevněným na stěně. Na televizoru je vidět horský masiv na pozadí temné večerní oblohy plné hvězd. Scéna rozdělená na dvě části demonstruje, jak technologie Perfect Black zajišťuje věrné podání černé barvy, ať už je kolem vás světlo nebo tma. Na jedné straně scény je zobrazena matnější, šedivější verze krajiny s označením Non Perfect Black. Na druhé straně je obraz příjemnější a má větší dynamický rozsah černé a bílé. Nese označení Perfect Black. Viditelná je také certifikace loga, technologie Perfect Black zajišťuje úroveň černé barvy nižší nebo rovnou 0,24 nit až do 500 luxů. Po straně je textová bublina s nápisem Podívejte se na značku certifikace Perfect Black.
Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote se zvýrazněným tlačítkem AI. Kolem jsou zobrazeny různé funkce, ke kterým má uživatel přístup pomocí tohoto tlačítka. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Text vysvětluje, žeovladač LG AI Magic Remote doplňuje váš zážitek s umělou inteligencí o speciální tlačítko s umělou inteligencí a lze jej používat jako myš. Stačí ukázat a kliknout.
Na obrazovce LG TV se přehrává sci-fi obsah. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele. Text vysvětluje, že AI Chatbot dokáže porozumět záměrům uživatelů a poskytnout řešení problémů.
Interiér sofistikovaného domu. Je zde vystaveno mnoho různých uměleckých děl. Na stěně uprostřed visí televizor LG s uměleckým dílem na obrazovce. Televizor vypadá jako obraz v muzeu.
Úvodní video OLED G5 USP.
Čelní pohled na 83" LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 verze pro montáž na stěnu OLED83G55LW
Zadní pohled na LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Boční pohled na LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Pohled zepředu a z boku na LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV s rozměry na délku, šířku, výšku a hloubku.
Procesor alpha 9 AI Gen8 se rozsvítí různými odstíny modré a vystřelují z něj světelné paprsky zvýrazňující jeho obvody. Jsou vidět výkonnostní statistiky. 1,7krát větší neuronové zpracování AI, NPU. 1,7krát rychlejší provoz, CPU. 2,1krát lepší grafika, GPU.
Noční táborový oheň uprostřed přírody. V dálce je vidět les a jezero. Večerní obloha je plná hvězd. Celá scéna je rozdělena na dvě poloviny. Jedna strana je tmavší a matnější. Druhá polovina je pozoruhodně jasnější, což dokazuje působivý jas funkce Brightness Booster.
Obývací pokoj s televizorem LG OLED TV připevněným na stěně. Na televizoru je vidět horský masiv na pozadí temné večerní oblohy plné hvězd. Scéna rozdělená na dvě části demonstruje, jak technologie Perfect Black zajišťuje věrné podání černé barvy, ať už je kolem vás světlo nebo tma. Na jedné straně scény je tlumenější, šedší verze krajiny s popiskem „Matný displej“. Na druhé straně je obraz příjemnější a má větší dynamický rozsah černé a bílé. Nese označení Perfect Black. Viditelná je také certifikace loga, technologie Perfect Black zajišťuje úroveň černé barvy nižší nebo rovnou 0,24 nit až do 500 luxů. Po straně je textová bublina s nápisem Podívejte se na značku certifikace Perfect Black.
Obývací pokoj s televizorem LG OLED TV připevněným na stěně. Na televizoru je vidět horský masiv na pozadí temné večerní oblohy plné hvězd. Scéna rozdělená na dvě části demonstruje, jak technologie Perfect Black zajišťuje věrné podání černé barvy, ať už je kolem vás světlo nebo tma. Na jedné straně scény je zobrazena matnější, šedivější verze krajiny s označením Non Perfect Black. Na druhé straně je obraz příjemnější a má větší dynamický rozsah černé a bílé. Nese označení Perfect Black. Viditelná je také certifikace loga, technologie Perfect Black zajišťuje úroveň černé barvy nižší nebo rovnou 0,24 nit až do 500 luxů. Po straně je textová bublina s nápisem Podívejte se na značku certifikace Perfect Black.
Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote se zvýrazněným tlačítkem AI. Kolem jsou zobrazeny různé funkce, ke kterým má uživatel přístup pomocí tohoto tlačítka. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Text vysvětluje, žeovladač LG AI Magic Remote doplňuje váš zážitek s umělou inteligencí o speciální tlačítko s umělou inteligencí a lze jej používat jako myš. Stačí ukázat a kliknout.
Na obrazovce LG TV se přehrává sci-fi obsah. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele. Text vysvětluje, že AI Chatbot dokáže porozumět záměrům uživatelů a poskytnout řešení problémů.
Interiér sofistikovaného domu. Je zde vystaveno mnoho různých uměleckých děl. Na stěně uprostřed visí televizor LG s uměleckým dílem na obrazovce. Televizor vypadá jako obraz v muzeu.

Hlavní funkce

  • Kvalita obrazu 4K, vizuální upscaling pomocí AI a prostorový zvuk díky procesoru alpha 11 AI Gen2
  • Skutečné úrovně černé v každém pixelu vytvářejí úžasný kontrast, hloubku a detaily
  • 100% věrnost barev pro věrné realistické barvy. 100% objem barev pro sytější odstíny
  • Až 3x jasnější obraz oproti běžným televizorům OLED TV díky funkci Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • Nové tlačítko AI, hlasové ovládání a funkce přetahování na dálkovém ovladači AI Magic Remote
  • Až 1,5x jasnější obraz oproti běžným televizorům OLED TV díky funkci Brightness Booster Ultimate
Další

Výhodné balíčky s tímto produktem

Produkty v tomto balíčku: 2
front view

OLED83G55.SG10TYP

SET | LG TV OLED83G55LW + Soundbar SG10TY pro montáž na stěnu
front view

OLED83G55.S95TRP

SET | LG TV OLED83G55LW + Soundbar S95TR
Znak 2025 CES Innovation Awards se zmínkou Best of Innovation.

CES Innovation Awards – Nejlepší inovace (OLED G5, 83")

Na videu

Logo Best of 2025 CNET.

Best of CES 2025: Testováno odborníky CNET(OLED G5)

Štítek Tom's Guide 2025 CES Awards. Nejlepší TV, LG OLED G5.

Tom's Guide 2025 CES Awards – Best TV

„G5 je ještě jasnější a barevnější“ (01/2025)

Logo TechRadar Editor's choice.

TechRadar – Editor's Choice

„Nový jasný OLED televizor, který nemá konkurenci“ (04/2024)

Logo What Hi-Fi?.

What Hi-Fi?(OLED G5, 65”)

„úžasný televizor a překvapivý skok vpřed pro technologii OLED TV.“ (05/2025)

Logo T3 Awards 2025 s textem „WINNER BEST OLED TV LG OLED G5“

T3 Awards 2025 – Nejlepší OLED televizor

„Tento set je bezkonkurenčně všestranný...“ (07/2025)

Logo CNET.

Recenze CNET - LG OLED evo G5

„LG G5 je nejlepší televizor, jaký jsem kdy testoval.“

Logo T3 Platinum Award.

T3 – Platinum Award

„Ať už sledujete televizní pořady či filmy nebo se věnujete hraní her, OLED G5 ve všem vyniká bez kompromisů.“ (03/2025)

Logo ocenění AVForums Highly Recommended pro model LG OLED65G5.

AVForums – Highly Recommended

… LG G5 předvádí mistrovskou přesnost obrazu…

Logo HDTVTest Highly Recommended.

HDTVTest – Highly Recommended

… vynikající přesnost barev, excelentní zpracování videa, působivé herní vlastnosti…

Znak CES Innovation Awards se zmínkou 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree (OLED G5, 83")

Zobrazení

Znak CES Innovation Awards se zmínkou 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Kyberbezpečnost

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice pro LG webOS 24 jako Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„Systém webOS 24 i nadále nabízí elegantní, rychlé a snadno použitelné inteligentní prostředí, které je zároveň svěží a nepřeplácané.“

* Ocenění CES Innovation Awards se udělují na základě popisných materiálů předložených porotcům. Společnost CTA neověřovala správnost žádného příspěvku ani žádných tvrzení a netestovala položku, které byla cena udělena.

Na obrazovce LG OLED evo AI TV se zobrazuje abstraktní obraz s působivými detaily, barvami a kontrastem. Za televizí je umístěna zvětšená verze procesoru alpha 11 AI Gen2. Září a osvětluje okolní obvody mikročipu. Titulek uvádí LG OLED evo AI. Je vidět i text o tom, že zařízení využívá procesor LG alpha 11 AI Gen2. V rohu je zlaté logo s hvězdičkami, na kterém je napsáno: „Světová jednička mezi televizory OLED TV již 12 let“.

Na obrazovce LG OLED evo AI TV se zobrazuje abstraktní obraz s působivými detaily, barvami a kontrastem. Za televizí je umístěna zvětšená verze procesoru alpha 11 AI Gen2. Září a osvětluje okolní obvody mikročipu. Titulek uvádí LG OLED evo AI. Je vidět i text o tom, že zařízení využívá procesor LG alpha 11 AI Gen2. V rohu je zlaté logo s hvězdičkami, na kterém je napsáno: „Světová jednička mezi televizory OLED TV již 12 let“.

Odhalte detaily každého světla a stínu

* Omdia. 12 let na prvním místě v počtu prodaných kusů 2013–2024. Tento výsledek nepředstavuje propagaci značky LGE ani jejích produktů. Více informací najdete na https://www.omdia.com/.

Kvalita obrazuwebOS pro AILG Gallery+Kvalita zvukuDesignZábava

Náš nejskvělejší procesor alpha 11 AI Gen2 pro nejlepší zážitek ze sledování

Procesor alpha 11 AI Gen2 zvyšuje rozlišení na kvalitu 4K s úžasnými barvami a jasem. AI enginy vnímají objekty s pixelovou přesností a zlepšují tak kvalitu obrazu pro maximální divácký zážitek.

Procesor alpha 11 AI Gen2 je na tmavém pozadí. Zevnitř září fialovým a modrým světlem, které osvětluje obvody mikročipů kolem něj. Jsou vidět výkonnostní statistiky. 6,7krát větší neuronové zpracování AI, NPU. 2,2krát rychlejší provoz, CPU. 3,6krát lepší grafika, GPU.

* Ve srovnání se základním modelem Smart TV s procesorem alpha 7 AI Gen8 ze stejného roku na základě interního srovnání specifikací.

3x jasnější obraz díky funkci Brightness Booster Ultimate

Nový algoritmus zesílení světla a architektura řízení světla procesoru alpha 11 AI Gen2 poskytují až třikrát jasnější obraz.

Scéna startu raketoplánu, který se rozpůlí. Jedna polovina scény je jasná a živá díky algoritmům společnosti LG pro zvýšení jasu. Druhá polovina je tmavá, vybledlá a šedá.

*Jas se může lišit v závislosti na modelu, velikosti obrazovky a regionu trhu.

*Podle interních měření dosahuje špičkový jas trojnásobku hodnot LG OLED B5 při 10% testovacím okně.

Dokonalá černá a barevná, ať už je světlo nebo tma, pouze s LG OLED TV

Technologie Perfect Black má certifikaci UL a zajišťuje věrné podání černé barvy pro zvýšení vnímaného jasu a kontrastu. Má také certifikaci UL eyesafe pro pohodlnější sledování díky snížení emisí modrého světla.

LG OLED TV zobrazuje vizuální srovnání displeje s funkcemi Perfect Color a Perfect Black a bez nich. Certifikáty UL a eyesafe jsou viditelné s textem vyzývajícím ke kontrole značek.

* Displej LG OLED má certifikaci UL a měření Perfect Black podle normy IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, která je založena na obvyklém osvětlení v interiéru (200 luxů až 500 luxů).

* Skutečný výkon se může lišit v závislosti na okolním osvětlení a prostředí sledování.

* Displej LG OLED má certifikaci UL pro dokonalé barvy podle norem IDMS 11.5 pro kruhový odraz světla.

* LG OLED TV má certifikát Circadian Performance Factor organizace eyesafe®

* Obrázky na obrazovce jsou simulované pro ilustrační účely. 

Perfect Color

Certifikace 100% objemu barev a 100% věrnosti barev. Užijte si přesné a živé barvy na obrazovce bez odrazů i na slunci nebo v tmavém prostředí.

Barevný papoušek v ultra vysokém rozlišení na černém pozadí. Všude kolem se ve vzduchu vznášejí kapky vody. Obrázek je ukázkou technologie Perfect Color, kdy každý odstín na těle papouška je výrazný a zářivý. Tmavé pozadí s detailními vodními kapkami také zdůrazňuje, že obrazovka je bez odlesků. Jsou vidět různá loga certifikací UL a Intertek. Odkazují na 100% věrnost barev, 100% barevný objem a prohlášení o obrazovce bez odlesků. Je také vidět text Podívejte se na značku certifikace Perfect Color.

* „Bez odrazů“ se vztahuje na ″ modely OLED M5 83/77/65 a ″ modely OLED G5 83/77/65/55.

* „100% věrnost barev“ a ‚100% barevný objem podle DCI-P3‘ platí pro televizory OLED TV 2025.

* Displej LG OLED má certifikaci UL pro dokonalé barvy podle norem IDMS 11.5 pro kruhový odraz světla.

* LG OLED displej má certifikaci Intertek pro 100% věrnost barev, měřeno podle standardu CIE DE2000 se 125 barevnými vzory.

* Odrazivost displeje je definována jako hodnota SCI (Specular Component Included) 550 nm, nezávisle testovaná společností Intertek.

* Podle měření společnosti Intertek je hodnota bezodrazového displeje LG OLED nižší než 1 %.

* Objem barevného gamutu (CGV) displeje je stejný nebo vyšší než CGV barevného prostoru DCI-P3, jak bylo nezávisle ověřeno společností Intertek.

Displej LG OLED má certifikaci Intertek pro bezodrazovost měřenou podle implementace IDMS 11.2.2 vzorkové koule. 

AI Picture Pro oživí každý pixel

Funkce AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer a OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyzují každý pixel a zvyšují rozlišení, jas, hloubku a čistotu.

Matný, téměř šedý leopard v lese ožívá animovanými linkami, které připomínají superpočítačovou analýzu obrazu. Silueta leoparda je obkreslena laserem a poté vylepšena pro větší jas, ostrost a sytost barev. Zleva doprava se také mění pozadí, nyní s lepším kontrastem, hloubkou a barvami.

*AI Picture Pro bude fungovat s jakýmkoli obsahem chráněným autorskými právy ve službách OTT.

*Kvalita obrazu převzorkovaného obsahu se liší v závislosti na rozlišení zdroje.

Nová generace LG AI TV

Další informace

Ovladač AI Magic Remote doplňuje AI zkušenost

Ovládejte TV snadno pomocí ovladače AI Magic Remote – nepotřebujete žádné další zařízení! Díky pohybovému senzoru a skrolovacímu kolečku ho můžete používat jako myš typu air mouse nebo jednoduše zadávat hlasové příkazy.

* Design, dostupnost a funkce dálkového ovladače AI Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle regionu a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.

* Některé funkce mohou vyžadovat připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Voice recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

Čtyřčlenná rodina u televizoru LG AI TV. Kolem osoby, která drží dálkový ovladač, se zobrazí kruh s jejím jménem. To ilustruje, jak AI Voice ID rozpoznává hlasový projev každého uživatele. Rozhraní systému webOS pak ukazuje, jak umělá inteligence automaticky přepne účet a doporučí personalizovaný obsah.

Sci-fi tartalom látható egy LG OLED TV képernyőjén. A képernyőn az AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó azt üzenete a chatbotnak, hogy a képernyő túl sötét. A chatbot megoldásokat ajánlott a kérésre. Az egész jelenet két részre van osztva: az egyik oldal sötétebb, a másik pedig világosabb, bemutatva, hogyan oldotta meg az AI Chatbot automatikusan a problémát a felhasználó számára.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID rozpoznává jedinečný hlasový projev každého uživatele a nabízí personalizovaná doporučení v okamžiku, kdy promluvíte.

* V závislosti na regionu a síťovém připojení se může zobrazovat redukovaný nebo omezený obsah.

* Funkce Voice ID je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024.

* Funguje pouze s aplikacemi, které podporují účet Voice ID.

Detail obrazovky televizoru LG OLED TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. Funkce AI Search reagovala prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.

Detail obrazovky televizoru LG OLED TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. Funkce AI Search reagovala prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Zeptejte se televize na cokoli. Umělá inteligence rozpozná váš hlas a nabídne personalizovaná doporučení. Pomocí nástroje Microsoft Copilot můžete také získat další výsledky a řešení.

* Funkce AI Search je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024. 

* USA a Korea využívají model LLM.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

Sci-fi obsah se přehrává na obrazovce televizoru LG OLED TV. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele.

Sci-fi obsah se přehrává na obrazovce televizoru LG OLED TV. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele.

AI Chatbot

Komunikujte s AI Chatbotem prostřednictvím ovladače AI Magic Remote a vyřešte vše od konfigurace nastavení až po odstraňování problémů. Umělá inteligence rozumí záměrům uživatele a poskytne řešení.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Chatbot je k dispozici pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

* AI Chatbota je možné propojit se zákaznickým servisem.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.

AI Concierge

Jedním krátkým stiskem tlačítka AI na ovladači aktivujete AI Concierge, který nabízí personalizovaná klíčová slova a doporučení podle vaší historie vyhledávání a sledování.

* Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Zobrazené nabídky se mohou při vydání lišit.

* Doporučení klíčových slov se liší podle aplikace a denní doby.

Obrazovka uživatele, který prochází procesem personalizace průvodce AI Picture Wizard. Zobrazí se série obrázků se zvýrazněnými volbami uživatele. Zobrazí se ikona načítání a obrázek na šířku, který se zvětšuje zleva doprava.

AI Picture Wizard

Pokročilé algoritmy se naučí vaše preference procházením 1,6 miliardy možností obrázků. Na základě vašich voleb vytvoří televizor obraz na míru právě vám.

Obrazovka uživatele, který prochází procesem personalizace průvodce AI Sound Wizard. Vybírá se řada ikon zvukových klipů. Zobrazuje se jazzový zpěvák a saxofonista, zvukové vlny představují personalizovaný zvuk animovaný přes vizuál.

A képernyőn egy felhasználó látható, amint végigmegy az AI Hangvarázsló személyre szabási folyamatán. Egy sor hangklip ikont választ ki. Egy jazz énekes és egy szaxofonista jelenik meg, a személyre szabott hangot jelképező hanghullámok animáltan futnak végig.

AI Sound Wizard

Vyberte si z nabídky audioklipů ten, který se vám líbí. Ze 40 milionů parametrů vytvoří umělá inteligence zvukový profil na míru vašim preferencím.

Személyek a nappalijukban. Beszédbuborék körülöttük, amelyek megmutatják, hogyan lépnek kapcsolatba az LG TV-jükkel, ha csak annyit mondanak: Szia, LG.

Személyek a nappalijukban. Beszédbuborék körülöttük, amelyek megmutatják, hogyan lépnek kapcsolatba az LG TV-jükkel, ha csak annyit mondanak: Szia, LG.

Pro zahájení interakce s televizorem stačí říct „Hi LG“

Umělá inteligence televizoru je vždy připravena na vaše požadavky. Nemusíte ani stisknout tlačítko, stačí říct „Hi LG“ a umělá inteligence začne naslouchat vašim požadavkům.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Aktualizace po dobu 5 let s programem webOS Re:New

Kompletní aktualizace a výhody nejnovějších funkcí a softwaru. Jako držitel ocenění CES Innovation Award v kategorii kyberbezpečnosti vám systém webOS zajišťuje bezpečí vašeho soukromí a dat.

webOS Re:New Program se vztahuje na televizory 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD.

* Program webOS Re:New podporuje celkem čtyři upgrady během pěti let, přičemž hraniční hodnotou je předinstalovaná verze systému webOS a harmonogram upgradů se liší od konce měsíce do začátku roku.

* Aktualizace a harmonogram některých funkcí, aplikací a služeb se mohou lišit podle modelu a oblasti.

* Upgrady jsou k dispozici pro modely 2022 OLED a 2023 UHD a vyšší.

Vyzkoušejte, co pro vás může LG AI TV udělat!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot a AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Upravte si prostor podle svého vkusu s LG Gallery+

Proměňte svou obrazovku v živé plátno se stovkou uměleckých děl, působivými scenériemi a videi na pozadí. Pravidelné aktualizace knihovny obohatí váš prostor, i když zrovna nesledujete televizi.

* Dostupný obsah se může lišit podle země.

* Poskytnutý obsah se může změnit.

Přizpůsobte si svůj prostor bezpočtem způsobů

Přizpůsobte si svou domovskou galerii výběrem hudby, obrazů a dalších prvků. Vyberte si, co chcete na televizoru zobrazit, podle momentálních preferencí.

Přizpůsobte hudbu a obrazy aktuálním pocitům

Spojte hudbu na pozadí s obrazy a nastolte náladu podle svých představ. Vyberte si z přednastavené hudby nebo dokonce připojte mobilní zařízení přes Bluetooth a přehrávejte vlastní skladby.

Návod, jak lze televizor LG nastavit tak, aby přehrával náladovou hudbu sladěnou s obrazy.
Televizor LG připevněný na zdi s mobilním telefonem v popředí. Je zobrazen proces nastavení služby Fotky Google v televizoru LG.

Televizor LG připevněný na zdi s mobilním telefonem v popředí. Je zobrazen proces nastavení služby Fotky Google v televizoru LG.

Snadný přístup k Fotkám Google a vystavení vzpomínek

Snadno připojte k televizoru svůj účet Fotky Google jen pomocí telefonu. Bez námahy si přizpůsobte prostor pomocí obsahu z vaší vlastní knihovny fotografií.

* Funkce funguje, pokud jste přihlášeni ke svému účtu Fotky Google a máte v aplikaci alespoň 10 fotografií. 

Informační panel je zobrazen na televizoru LG připevněném na zdi. Zobrazují se na něm různé funkce od aktuálních informací o počasí, upozornění na sportovní události, plánování televizního programu, Home Hub až po kalendář Google.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Kunstwerke aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Zůstaňte v obraze díky personalizovanému ovládacímu panelu

Důležité informace na jednom místě. Získejte aktuální informace o počasí a upozornění na sportovní události, zobrazte si Kalendář Google, nastavte si upozornění Home Hub, rezervace sledování a další.

* Přístup ke Kalendáři Google vyžaduje účet Google.

Inteligentní nastavení se přizpůsobí změnám prostředí

Always Ready

Vybranými uměleckými díly nebo obrázky se můžete díky službě Gallery+ kochat i když šetříte energií, protože vypnutý televizor můžete proměnit v digitální plátno.

AI Brightness Control

Vestavěné senzory televizoru detekují světlo a podle toho upravují jas obrazovky, aby bylo zajištěno optimální sledování za jakýchkoli světelných podmínek.

Senzor pohybu

Díky detekci pohybu může váš televizor inteligentně reagovat a přepínat režimy podle toho, zda se nacházíte v jeho blízkosti.

* Senzory jasu se mohou lišit podle modelu.

* Senzory pohybu jsou k dispozici pouze u modelů M5 a G5. 

oled48g56ls

oled48g56ls

Home Hub, komplexní platforma pro vaši chytrou domácnost

Spravujte jednoduše různé domácí spotřebiče LG spolu se zařízeními Google Home a dalšími zařízeními. Zažijte maximální pohodlí při ovládání celé domácnosti z jediného intuitivního ovládacího panelu. 

    AI Sound Pro vylaďuje zvuk pro větší působivost

*Je třeba aktivovat v nabídce režimu zvuku.

*Zvuk se může lišit podle poslechového prostředí.

Obohaťte svůj zvuk s produkty LG TV a LG Soundbar 

*Soundbar lze zakoupit samostatně. 

*Ovládání zvukového režimu se může lišit podle modelu.

*Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Aktualizace vyžadují připojení k síti.  

*OLED G5 lze spárovat se zařízením SG10TY.

*Používání dálkového ovladače televizoru LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

*Rozhraní WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface se vztahuje na televizory LG OLED TV z roku 2025.

Najděte nejlepší LG Soundbar pro svou TV

One Wall Design

Po zavěšení televize na zeď, její minimalistické rámečky a elegantní design zajistí dokonalé přilnutí bez mezer.

*Velikost rámečku se liší podle řady a velikosti.

*97/83/77/65/55″ OLED G5 s designem One Wall Design.

*48″ OLED G5 má ultratenký design. 

*V závislosti na prostředí instalace může být mezi televizorem a stěnou malá mezera. Požadavky na instalaci se liší. Podrobnosti naleznete v montážní příručce.

Osoba v obývacím pokoji držící telefon. Na telefonu je ikona vysílání, která ukazuje, že obrazovka telefonu je zrcadlena na televizor. Na televizoru je basketbalový zápas a po straně zrcadlená obrazovka se statistikami hráčů.

Osoba v obývacím pokoji držící telefon. Na telefonu je ikona vysílání, která ukazuje, že obrazovka telefonu je zrcadlena na televizor. Na televizoru je basketbalový zápas a po straně zrcadlená obrazovka se statistikami hráčů.

Více zábavy díky sledování několika obrazovek s Multi View

Využijte televizor naplno díky funkci Multi View. Zrcadlete svá zařízení přes Google Cast a AirPlay. Rozdělte obrazovku na dvě samostatná zobrazení a užijte si zábavu na více obrazovkách.

** Nastavení obrazu a zvuku jsou na obou obrazovkách stejná. 

* Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay a HomeKit jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

* Podpora AirPlay 2, HomeKit, a Google Cast se může lišit podle regionu a jazyka.

Domovská obrazovka kanálů LG Channels zobrazující rozmanitý obsah dostupný na LG TV.

Domovská obrazovka kanálů LG Channels zobrazující rozmanitý obsah dostupný na LG TV.

Streamujte nejrůznější obsah. Zdarma. 

LG Channels, exkluzivní streamovací služba společnosti LG, vám zdarma nabídne široký výběr kanálů živého vysílání i kanálů na vyžádání. 

* Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti. 

Tři různé ikony, které ukazují, že kanály LG Channels lze používat bez nutnosti předplatného, placení nebo nastavení jakéhokoli periferního zařízení.

Tři různé ikony, které ukazují, že kanály LG Channels lze používat bez nutnosti předplatného, placení nebo nastavení jakéhokoli periferního zařízení.

Bez nákladů. Bez smlouvy. Bez kabelu.

Stačí jen naladit a začít sledovat, aniž byste se museli starat o skryté náklady nebo instalaci set-top boxu. 

Herní portál promění váš televizor v dokonalé herní centrum

Hrajte tisíce her přímo na LG TV s přístupem k GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid a nyní i Xbox! Vychutnejte si širokou škálu herních zážitků – od AAA titulů s gamepadem až po nenáročné hry hratelné pomocí dálkového ovladače.

Domovská obrazovka herního portálu. Kurzor se posouvá, klikáním zobrazuje mnoho oblíbených herních titulů a předvádí funkci výběru her podle typu ovladače, ať už jde o gamepad, nebo dálkové ovládání.

*Podpora herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

*Podpora cloudových herních služeb a her v rámci herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

*Některé herní služby mohou vyžadovat předplatné a gamepad.

Domovská obrazovka herního portálu. Kurzor se posouvá, klikáním zobrazuje mnoho oblíbených herních titulů a předvádí funkci výběru her podle typu ovladače, ať už jde o gamepad, nebo dálkové ovládání.

Domovská obrazovka herního portálu. Kurzor se posouvá, klikáním zobrazuje mnoho oblíbených herních titulů a předvádí funkci výběru her podle typu ovladače, ať už jde o gamepad, nebo dálkové ovládání.

Herní portál promění váš
televizor v dokonalé
herní centrum

Hrajte tisíce her přímo na televizoru LG s přístupem k GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut a Boosteroid!

Vychutnejte si širokou škálu herních zážitků – od AAA titulů s gamepadem až po nenáročné hry hratelné

pomocí dálkového ovladače.

 

* Podpora herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Podpora cloudových herních služeb a her v rámci herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Některé herní služby mohou vyžadovat předplatné a gamepad.

 

První cloudové hraní 4K 120Hz HDR her na světě – pouze na LG TV

Hrajte 4K 120Hz HDR hry na svém televizoru i bez dalšího zařízení díky službě NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Díky architektuře NVIDIA Blackwell si můžete užít špičkové cloudové hraní s výkonem GeForce RTX 5080.

* Vyžaduje samostatné předplatné. Nabídky se mohou lišit v závislosti na plánu předplatného.

* K dispozici pouze u modelů LG OLED M5, G5 a C5 (včetně C5E, C5Z, CS5) a QNED9M.

Špičkový herní zážitek

Zažijte špičkové hraní díky kompatibilitě s G-Sync, 165Hz VRR, době odezvy 0,1 ms s certifikací Intertek, AMD FreeSync Premium a certifikaci ClearMR 10000. Hrajte bez zpoždění a rozmazání pohybu.

Dva snímky vozu ve videohře vedle sebe. Na jednom z nich je hodně rozmazaný pohyb. Druhý je ostrý a zaostřený a ukazuje vysokou snímkovou frekvenci LG OLED TV. Je vidět logo Nvidia G-Sync, logo 165 Hz, označení Intertek s dobou odezvy 0,1 ms a další příslušné certifikace.

* Model OLED G5 s úhlopříčkou 83/77/65/55″ funguje pouze s hrami nebo vstupy pro PC, které podporují 165 Hz. A na vstupech Dolby Vision pracuje s frekvencí až 144 Hz.  

* 97″ model podporuje 120 Hz a 48″ model podporuje 144 Hz. 

* HGiG je dobrovolné sdružení společností z oboru herního průmyslu a výroby televizních displejů, jehož cílem je stanovit parametry a zásady ke zlepšení herních zážitků zákazníků v rozlišení HDR.

* Podpora HGiG se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* OLED G5 s úhlopříčkou 48″ má pouze certifikaci ClearMR 9000.

* clearMR je certifikační program VESA, který hodnotí výkonnost displeje z hlediska rozmazání pohybu.

* Displeje LG OLED získaly certifikaci Interteku na dobu odezvy 0,1 ms (šedá-šedá) a kvalifikovaný herní výkon.

Nejlepší OLED TV pro filmy

Sledujte filmy, které ožijí ve vašem domácím kině díky režimu FILMMAKER MODE s funkcí kompenzace okolního světla, která zajišťuje kvalitu obrazu odpovídající špičkovým filmařským standardům.

Dolby Vision a režim Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Užijte si sledování filmu tak, jak ho zamýšlel režisér, díky Dolby Vision a FILMMAKER MODE s funkcí kompenzace okolního světla, která se přizpůsobuje okolnímu prostředí a udržuje obraz co nejblíže jeho původní podobě.

Dolby Atmos

Nechte se obklopit realistickým prostorovým zvukem, abyste měli pocit, že jste v centru dění.

* Ambient FILMMAKER MODE je ochranná známka společnosti UHD Alliance, Inc. 

* Je podporován režim Ambient FILMMAKER MODE s Dolby Vision.

* Ambientní režim FILMMAKER se automaticky spustí na AppleTV+ a v aplikaci Amazon Prime video.

Certifikační značka Carbon Trust, snižování a měření emisí uhlíku a certifikační značka Intertek za efektivní využívání zdrojů.

Certifikační značka Carbon Trust, snižování a měření emisí uhlíku a certifikační značka Intertek za efektivní využívání zdrojů.

Vyrobeno s ohledem na životní prostředí

Důvěryhodné globální instituce ocenily šetrnost LG TV k životnímu prostředí. Nyní ověřeno organizací Carbon Trust z hlediska snižování emisí uhlíku a měření emisí uhlíku a certifikováno organizací Intertek z hlediska efektivního využívání zdrojů.

* Certifikace Intertek pro efektivní využívání zdrojů se vztahuje na následující modely: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 a QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 a QNED80.

* Ověření Carbon Trust se vztahuje na 83/77/65/55" OLED G5 a 83“ OLED C5 z hlediska snížení uhlíkové stopy a 77/65/55“ OLED C5 z hlediska měření uhlíkové stopy.

* Více informací se dozvíte na https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home.

Stylový obývací pokoj s televizorem LG OLED evo M5 připevněným na stěně. Pod ní se nachází LG Soundbar. Zero Connect Box je uložen pod odkládacím stolkem. Díky bezdrátové technologii True Wireless nejsou na televizoru vidět žádné kabely. Vidět je také emblém Světová jednička mezi OLED TV již 12 let a logo LG OLED evo AI.

První skutečně bezdrátový televizor na světě s kvalitou obrazu LG OLED G5

* Omdia. 12 let na prvním místě v počtu prodaných kusů 2013–2024. Tento výsledek nepředstavuje propagaci značky LGE ani jejích produktů. Více informací naleznete na adrese https//wwwomdia.com/

* Bezdrátové připojení True Wireless je založeno na ověřování kompatibilním s NVIDIA G-Sync, které omezuje zasekávání, snižuje vstupní zpoždění a zajišťuje výkon bez problikávání. Vizuálně beze ztrát na základě výsledků interních testů podle normy ISO/EC 29170-2, přičemž skutečný výkon závisí na nastavení, podmínkách prostředí a použití.

* 144 Hz se vztahuje na 83/77/65 palců OLED M5 (s výjimkou 97").

* Bezdrátová OLED TV se týká připojení mezi jednotkou Zero Connect Box a obrazovkou.

* Umístění jednotky Zero Connect Box do skříňky může vést k rušení signálu v závislosti na materiálu a tloušťce skříňky.

* Krabička Zero Connect by měla být umístěna níže než bezdrátový přijímač televizoru.

* K televizní obrazovce i jednotce Zero Connect Box je nutné připojit napájecí kabel.

* Zařízení je nutné k jednotce Zero Connect Box připojovat kabelem.

*Výše uvedené snímky na této stránce s podrobnostmi o produktu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům. Přesnější znázornění naleznete na snímcích v galerii.

*Všechny výše uvedené snímky jsou simulované.

*Informace o zařízení zobrazené na obrázku se mohou lišit.

*Dostupnost služby se liší podle regionu a země.

*Personalizované služby se mohou lišit v závislosti na zásadách aplikace třetí strany.

*Ovladač AI Magic Remote může být nutné zakoupit zvlášť podle velikosti televizoru, modelu a regionu.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • HRANÍ - FreeSync kompatibilní (AMD)

    Ano

  • HRANÍ - G-Sync kompatibilní (Nvidia)

    Ano

  • OBRAZ (DISPLEJ) - Typ displeje

    4K OLED

  • OBRAZ (DISPLEJ) - Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    120 Hz nativní (VRR 165 Hz)

  • OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ) - Procesor

    Procesor α11 AI 4K Gen2

  • ZVUK - Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • ZVUK - Systém reproduktorů

    4.2 kanál

  • ZVUK - Hudební výkon

    60W

  • OBRAZ (DISPLEJ) - Rozšířený rozsah barev

    OLED Color

  • ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI - Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 847 x 1 057 x 28,0

  • ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI - Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    39

Všechny specifikace

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ)

  • Typ displeje

    4K OLED

  • Rozlišení

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    120 Hz nativní (VRR 165 Hz)

  • Rozšířený rozsah barev

    OLED Color

OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ)

  • Procesor

    Procesor α11 AI 4K Gen2

  • Vylepšení rozlišení obrazu (AI Upscaling)

    α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ano (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Výběr žánru

    Ano (SDR/HDR)

  • AI kontrola jasu

    Ano

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ano

  • Technologie lokálního stmívání

    Pixel Dimming

  • Pohyb

    OLED Motion

  • Režim obrazu

    10 režimů

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ano

  • Automatická kalibrace

    Ano

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Ano

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ano

HRANÍ

  • G-Sync kompatibilní (Nvidia)

    Ano

  • FreeSync kompatibilní (AMD)

    Ano

  • HGIG Mód

    Ano

  • Game Optimizer

    Ano (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ano

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ano (až 165 Hz)

  • Dolby Vision pro hry (4K 120Hz)

    Ano

  • Doba odezvy

    Méně než 0,1 ms

PŘÍSTUPNOST

  • Vysoký kontrast

    Ano

  • Stupnice šedé

    Ano

  • Invertované barvy

    Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 847 x 1 057 x 28,0

  • Rozměry - TV včetně stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 847 x 1 115 x 321

  • Rozměry - balení TV (Š x V x H mm)

    2 050 x 1 210 x 253

  • Rozměry - TV stojan (Š x H mm)

    501 x 321

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    39

  • Hmotnost TV - se stojanem (kg)

    44,9

  • Hmotnost TV - balení (kg)

    54,4

  • Držák na stěnu / VESA (mm)

    400 x 400

ČÁROVÝ KÓD 

  • Čárový kód

    8806096346044

ZVUK

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • AI zvuk

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtuální 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano (remastering objektů s umělou inteligencí)

  • WiSA připraveno

    Ano (až 2.1 kanál)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ano

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • Simultánní výstup zvuku

    Ano

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ano (2 Way Playback)

  • Hudební výkon

    60W

  • AI akustické ladění

    Ano

  • Audio kodek

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Viz manuál)

  • Směr reproduktoru

    Dolů

  • Systém reproduktorů

    4.2 kanál

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

KONEKTIVITA

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Ano (verze 5.3)

  • Ethernet

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ano

  • SPDIF (Optický digitální audio výstup)

    1x

  • CI Slot

    1ea (kromě Spojeného království, Irska)

  • HDMI výstup

    4ea (podporuje 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 porty))

  • RF vstup (Anténa/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB vstup

    3x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ano (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Podporuje Apple Airplay2

    Ano

  • Operační systém (OS)

    WebOS 25

  • Kompatibilní s USB kamerou

    Ano

  • Chatbot s umělou inteligencí

    Ano

  • Vždy připraven

    Ano

  • Webový prohlížeč

    Ano

  • Google Cast

    Ano

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ano

  • Hands-free hlasové ovládání

    Ano

  • Domácí Hub

    Ano

  • Inteligentní rozpoznávání hlasu

    Ano

  • LG Channels

    Ano

  • Ovládání Magickým ovladačem

    Ano

  • Multi View

    Ano

  • Aplikace pro smartphone

    Ano (LG ThinQ)

  • Hlasová identifikace

    Ano

  • Podporuje Apple Home

    Ano

SPOTŘEBA ELEKTRICKÉ ENERGIE

  • Napájení (napětí, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Pohotovostní režim

    Menší než 0.5W

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ V BALENÍ

  • Dálkový ovladač

    Magický dálkový ovladač MR25GA / MR25GB (Velká Británie, Itálie)

  • Napájecí kabel

    Ano (neodnímatelný)

VYSÍLÁNÍ

  • Analogový TV příjem

    Ano

  • Digitální TV příjem

    DVB-T2/T (pozemní), DVB-C (kabelové), DVB-S2/S (satelitní)

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.
Chcete-li se dozvědět více o tom, jak tento produkt nakládá s daty a o svých právech jako uživatel, navštivte „Pokrytí dat a specifikace“ na LG Privacy

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