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Chladničky s mrazničkou

Navrženo tak, aby se přizpůsobilo vašemu prostoru, životnímu stylu i každodenním potřebám.

Prozkoumejte naši širokou nabídku kombinovaných chladniček s mrazničkou LG, které jsou vytvořeny pro každý typ domácnosti.

Kombinovaná chladnička s mrazničkou LG InstaView uprostřed zelené kuchyně s okolními policemi, dřezem a vestavnými spotřebiči

Kombinovaná chladnička s mrazničkou LG InstaView uprostřed zelené kuchyně s okolními policemi, dřezem a vestavnými spotřebiči

Dvakrát zaklepejte a podívejte se, co je uvnitř

Důmyslná technologie LG InstaView™

https://www.lg.com/ae_ar/appliances/tips-and-guides/ultimate-guide-to-dishwasher-maintenance

Důmyslná technologie LG InstaView™ Další informace
Chladnička s mrazákem typu side-by-side značky LG s dávkovačem vody vestavěná do stěny mezi obývací pokoj a kuchyňský kout
Chladničky s mrazákem v americkém stylu

Dveře umístěné vedle sebe nabízejí velkorysý úložný prostor a plný přehled o obsahu.

Chladnička s mrazákem LG InstaView, která prostřednictvím průhledného panelu odhaluje zásobený interiér, umístěná v tmavé vestavěné kuchyni
Chladničky s mrazákem s více dveřmi

Dvojité dveře s provedením horní chladničky a spodního mrazáku udržují vše přehledně uspořádané.

Vysoká chladnička s mrazákem LG vestavěná do světle zbarvené kuchyňské stěny vedle polic a kuchyňského ostrůvku
Vysoké chladničky s mrazákem

Štíhlé, všestranné provedení s horní chladničkou a spodním mrazákem pro každodenní nezbytnosti.

Klíčové funkce

Zaklepejte a podívejte se dovnitř. Klepněte pro ovládání. Lepší den začíná s LG.

Kombinovaná chladnička s mrazničkou LG InstaView se skleněným panelem a grafika gesta zaklepání znázorňující funkci viditelnosti interiéru
InstaView™

Získejte přístup k obsahu uvnitř, aniž byste otevřeli dveře nebo narušili chlazení.

Kombinovaná chladnička s mrazničkou LG připojená k aplikaci v chytrém telefonu, která uživatelům umožňuje upravit teplotu
LG ThinQ™

Začněte s chytrým chlazením prostřednictvím dálkového ovládání přes aplikaci LG ThinQ po síti Wi-Fi.

* Chytré funkce a hlasový asistent se mohou lišit v závislosti na zemi a modelu. Dostupnost služby si ověřte u místního prodejce nebo u společnosti LG.

Detail dávkovače kombinované chladničky s mrazničkou LG, který plní sklenici kostkami ledu

Detail dávkovače kombinované chladničky s mrazničkou LG, který plní sklenici kostkami ledu

Řešení ledu

Led vytvořený pro daný okamžik. Objevte styl, který vám bude vyhovovat.

Řešení ledu Další informace

Komplexní průvodce nastavením vaší kombinované chladničky s mrazničkou

Podpora krok za krokem při výběru správného produktu a přípravě vašeho prostoru.

Průvodce nákupem

Najděte si tu dokonalou, zvolte správně

Porovnejte vlastnosti, styly a velikosti a získejte tipy, které vám pomohou vybrat si s jistotou.

Další informace

Průvodce instalací

Najděte si tu dokonalou, zvolte správně

Porovnejte vlastnosti, styly a velikosti a získejte tipy, které vám pomohou vybrat si s jistotou.

Další informace
※ Nastavení závisí na promočním obsahu.

※ Nastavení závisí na promočním obsahu.

※ Nastavení závisí na promočním obsahu.

※ Nastavení závisí na promočním obsahu.

※ Nastavení závisí na promočním obsahu.

※ Nastavení závisí na promočním obsahu. ※ Nastavení závisí na promočním obsahu.

Užitečné tipy s podporou LG

Vyzkoušejte snadné každodenní tipy, jak své spotřebiče využívat lépe.

Zásuvka Fresh Converter v chladničko-mrazničce LG, která uchovává maso s bylinkami, citronem a zeleninou

Jak udržet potraviny čerstvé a stravovat se zdravě

Ruční stírání vnitřku chladničko-mrazničky LG měkkým krémově bílým hadříkem

Zářivá čistota: Jak vyčistit vaši chladničku

Americká chladničko-mraznička LG side-by-side s dávkovačem v bílé vestavěné kuchyni

Beznámrazová chladnička-mraznička: Jak funguje?