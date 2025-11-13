The Best Refrigerators 2025: Guide to Choosing the Perfect Model for Your Home

In Mexico, energy efficiency isn’t just a buzzword—it’s an essential factor for any major appliance. You’ll notice labels like NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana), CONUEE (Comisión Nacional para el Uso Eficiente de la Energía), and FIDE (Fideicomiso para el Ahorro de Energía Eléctrica) on the best refrigerators. These certifications guarantee that the appliance meets strict standards for low energy consumption.

LG refrigerators stand out in this area. Thanks to advanced inverter compressor technology, many LG models offer up to 40% energy savings compared to older models—meaning your electricity bill is noticeably lower. These savings are especially significant in Mexican homes, where refrigerators are often running all day in warm climates.