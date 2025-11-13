The right Refrigerator size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:

• 2-Door Refrigerators (304–387L) are ideal for a household of 1–2 people.

• Slim Multi-Door models (506–530L) suit families of 3–4.

• Side-by-side models offering (635–750L) are well-suited for larger households.

Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.