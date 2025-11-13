About Cookies on This Site

LG Refrigerator

Which size is right for you?

Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Size and Capacity

Find the right LG Refrigerator for your household, from compact refrigerators to large-capacity Side-by-Side models for families. Designed to suit your kitchen space, lifestyle, and storage needs.

Find your ideal capacity

White LG 2-door Freezer in a Modern Kitchen. A woman has breakfast at a table with food.

Small family

Compact 10.7–13.7 cu. ft. for 1–2 people or small spaces.

A large dark graphite LG refrigerator freezer with spacious storage in a stylish kitchen. A man and a woman cook in front of a table.

Medium family

Flexible 17.9–18.7 cu. ft. suits 3–4 stores fresh and frozen foods.

LG's InstaView refrigerator freezer in a bright kitchen. Inside the door is orange juice. A man and a woman are looking at their mother, with a child wearing a white shirt in between.

Large family

Spacious 22.4–26.5 cu. ft. suits 5 or more with open storage space.

Explore refrigerators types by size and door style

The left side shows a black LG refrigerator freezer with an open door, neatly organized food and drink, and the right side shows a closed 1-door freezer.

Side-by-Side and Multi-Door Refrigerator

There are two LG refrigerator freezers side by side with the door open. The left side is fully open and the InstaView model on the right side contains groceries. The top left side shows the text of the side-by-side and multi-door refrigerator freezer.

1-Door and 2-Door Refrigerator

A compact LG refrigerator freezer with a blue-lit transparent door, next to it is a 1-door refrigerator with closed doors. Behind the refrigerator is a white-tone modern kitchen.

1-Door and 2-Door Refrigerator

Small family with 1-2 people

1-Door and 2-Door Refrigerators feature a slim, top-refrigerator, bottom-freezer design. Despite their compact 10.7–13.7 cu. ft. capacity, they offer vertical storage ideal for small kitchens.

Small family with 1-2 people
Black LG medium-sized fridge freezer with InstaView door and water dispenser. Behind it, a bed is on the left and a kitchen with induction hob on the right.

Multi-Door Refrigerator

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people

Multi-Door models (17.9–18.7 cu. ft.) feature a wide refrigerator on top and freezer drawers below. Slim 835 mm versions fit standard kitchens, while wider options provide extra space for everyday family needs.

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people
In a spacious kitchen, there is a large-capacity LG side-by-side refrigerator freezer. Behind it is a food pantry with cutlery on the right, an induction hob on the left, and a dining table at the back.

Side-by-side Refrigerator

Large family with 5 or more people

Side-by-Side Refrigerators (22.4–26.5 cu. ft.) feature a two-door design, with a generous capacity. They provide ample space for fresh and frozen foods, ideal for busy family life.

Large family with 5 or more people

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

FeaturesSide-by-SideMulti Door2DoorTop Freezer1Door
Front view of GC-X257SFZW
GC-X257SFZW
Front view of GV-K25FFGEB
GV-K25FFGEB
Front view of GN-V389FQEF
GN-V389FQEF
Front view of GN-F452PQAK
GN-F452PQAK
Front view of GN-Y331SLS
GN-Y331SLS
Total capacity(cubic feet)22.421.612.016.26.9
nullYesYesNoYesNo

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG side-by-side fridge with door-in-door open showing drinks in a modern kitchen

How to choose an energy-saving refrigerator

LG Refrigerator FAQ

Q.

What size Refrigerator do I need?

A.

 

The right Refrigerator size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:
2-Door Refrigerators (304–387L) are ideal for a household of 1–2 people.
Slim Multi-Door models (506–530L) suit families of 3–4.
Side-by-side models offering (635–750L) are well-suited for larger households.
 
Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.
Q.

How do I measure my space for a Refrigerator?

A.

Start by measuring the depth, width, and height of the space where your Refrigerator will go.

 

Depth: Measure from the wall to the edge of your countertop. Be sure to include space for doors, handles, and door swing (with doors open at 90°). Leave at least 2.5 cm of clearance behind the Refrigerator for ventilation.

 

Width: Measure the space between the wall and any counters or cabinets. If the Refrigerator will be placed next to a wall, allow an extra 5–8 cm on the hinge side so the door can open fully.

 

Height: Measure from the floor to the ceiling or to the bottom of any overhead cabinets, especially if space is limited or you are opting for a tall model.

Q.

What else should I consider when installing a refrigerator?

A.

Before delivery, plan the delivery route from your front door to the kitchen. Ensure access to a power outlet and good airflow. Measure the width and height of all doorways and hallways to ensure your new refrigerator can pass through easily. Once installed, check doors open fully and the unit is level for optimal performance.