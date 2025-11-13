The right Refrigerator size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:

- 1-Door and Top freezer Refrigerators (6.9 – 21.6 cu. ft.) are ideal for a household of 1–2 people.

- Multi-Door and Side-by-Side models (17.9 – 28.2 cu. ft.) suit families of 3–4.

Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.