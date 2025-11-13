About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Refrigerator

Designed to suit your space, lifestyle, and everyday needs. Explore our wide range of LG Refrigerator built for every kind of home.

LG InstaView fridge freezer centered in a green kitchen with surrounding shelves sink and built-in appliances

LG InstaView fridge freezer centered in a green kitchen with surrounding shelves sink and built-in appliances

Knock Twice, See Inside

The Ingenious LG InstaView™ Technology

Save energy, preserve freshness, and impress with every knock.

The Ingenious LG InstaView™ Technology Learn More
LG InstaView fridge freezer showing stocked interior through transparent panel placed in dark built-in kitchen
French Door Refrigerator

French doors, a freezer drawer, and a smarter way to stay organized.

LG side-by-side fridge freezer with water dispenser built into a wall between living room and kitchen area
Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Side-by-side doors offer generous storage and a full view of contents.

LG tall fridge freezer built into a light-colored kitchen wall next to shelving and kitchen island
2-Door Refrigerator

A slim refrigerator design with top freezer or bottom freezer to suit everyday essentials.

LG 1 door refrigerator standing in a modern light-colored kitchen with built-in cabinets and minimalist decor
1-Door Refrigerator

Compact and space-saving design, delivering quiet, strong, and energy-efficient performance.

Highlight Features

Knock to see inside. Tap to control. A better day begins with LG.

LG InstaView fridge freezer with glass panel and knock gesture graphic showing interior visibility feature
InstaView™

Access what’s inside without opening the door or compromising the cooling.

LG fridge freezer connected to smartphone app that allows users to adjust temperature
LG ThinQ™

Begin smart cooling with remote control via LG ThinQ app over Wi-Fi.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Close-up of LG fridge freezer dispenser filling a glass with cube ice

Close-up of LG fridge freezer dispenser filling a glass with cube ice

Ice Solution

Ice made for the moment. Explore the style that suits.

Ice Solution Learn More

Quick Guide to Your Refrigerator Setup

Step-by-step support for choosing the right product and preparing your space.

Four LG fridge freezer models are shown side by side with icons indicating configuration, type, color, and dispenser options.

Four LG fridge freezer models are shown side by side with icons indicating configuration, type, color, and dispenser options.

Buying Guide

Find your match, make the right choice

Compare features, styles and sizes, and get tips to help you decide with confidence.

Find your match, make the right choice Learn More

Buying Guide

Find your match, make the right choice

Compare features, styles and sizes, and get tips to help you decide with confidence.

Learn More

Installation Guide

Check your space, plan your setup

Follow simple steps to ensure a smooth installation.

Learn More
※ Set depending on the promotional content.

※ Set depending on the promotional content.

※ Set depending on the promotional content.

※ Set depending on the promotional content.

※ Set depending on the promotional content.

※ Set depending on the promotional content. ※ Set depending on the promotional content.

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG side-by-side fridge with door-in-door open showing drinks in a modern kitchen

How to choose an energy-saving refrigerator

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD