About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Fridge Freezers

What type are you looking for?

Three LG fridge freezers in sunlight. The left slim fridge has a transparent door with green-lit shelves inside. Next to it are Multi-Door and American Style models.

Types of Fridge Freezers

Explore different types of Fridge Freezers, including Multi Door, American Style, and Tall. Discover the unique storage and access benefits of each model.

Explore the LG Fridge Freezer lineup

LG silver American-style fridge freezer built into the wall in a modern kitchen. The fridge has a large capacity with an integrated water and ice dispenser on the front.

American Style

Freezer on the left and fridge on the right suits frequent use.

LG matte black Multi-Door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door open, showing fresh food storage. To the right, pantry shelves are filled with groceries.

Multi-Door

Fridge above with freezer drawers below offers flexible storage.

LG tall fridge with a see through glass door in a minimalist kitchen. The interior is lit with green lighting, clearly showing stored fresh groceries and beverages.

Tall Fridge Freezers

Compact, slim design for small households.

TypesColour & FinishCompare ProductsHelpful HintsFAQ
Types
Buying Guide Home
LG silver American style fridge freezer with InstaView and water dispenser placed at the center. A large plant is on the left and a modern kitchen is visible on the right.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

American Style

Classic two-door for daily convenience

A classic side-by-side Fridge Freezer with the freezer on the left and the fridge on the right. Suited to larger households or frequent freezer users.

Classic two-door for daily convenience See all American Style Fridge Freezers
Black LG Multi-Door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door placed in a beige-toned kitchen. The fridge has a spacious design with visible storage sections.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Multi-Door

Built for open, flexible storage

Spacious 4-door design with a fully open, partition-free fridge space on top and freezer drawers below. Great for a big shop, everyday convenience, and medium to large families.

Built for open, flexible storage See all Multi-Door Fridge Freezers
LG tall fridge freezer with a glass front in a beige and wood-toned kitchen. The transparent door reveals green-lit shelves with neatly organised groceries. A table and plant are nearby.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Tall Fridge Freezers

Designed for simplicity and compact living

A slim, top-fridge, bottom-freezer that is ideal for small kitchens. A great fit for single-person households seeking compact, reliable storage in a timeless style.

Designed for simplicity and compact living See all Tall Fridge Freezers

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Colour & Finish

Complete your kitchen with the ideal look

LG's Fridge Freezers come in a range of colours and finishes, from modern neutral tones to bold contrasts, ideal for colour matching or making a statement in any kitchen.

Close-up of an LG American-style fridge freezer in a premium matte black finish, seamlessly integrated into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinetry, highlighting a sleek water and ice dispenser.
Close-up of an LG American-style fridge freezer in a dark graphite finish, seamlessly integrated into a contemporary kitchen with neutral tones, highlighting a sleek water and ice dispenser.
Close-up of an LG American-style fridge freezer in a silver finish, seamlessly integrated into a bright modern kitchen, highlighting a sleek water and ice dispenser.

Matte Black

A modern finish that makes a bold statement. Matte black adds contrast and works beautifully in contemporary or monochrome kitchens.

Dark Graphite

Stylish and understated, dark graphite offers a premium look with a softer alternative to black, ideal for sleek, modern kitchens.

Silver

A timeless, neutral option that suits most interiors. Silver blends effortlessly with stainless steel appliances and classic kitchen styles.

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesAmerican StyleAmerican StyleMulti-DoorMulti-DoorTall Fridge
Front view of GSXE90EVAD
GSXE90EVAD
Front view of GSLV71PZTD
GSLV71PZTD
Front view of GMV960NNME
GMV960NNME
Front view of GMM41MSBEM
GMM41MSBEM
Front view of GBG7190CEV
GBG7190CEV
null628635617474349

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Helpful Hints, Our Lab

Family in modern kitchen using LG InstaView fridge freezer, father eating and son reaching into fridge, highlighting easy access and smart food organisation.

Everything you need to know about American-style fridge

Close-up of LG Fresh Balancer and Fresh Converter drawers inside fridge freezer, storing fruit, vegetables, and fresh meat to keep food fresher for longer.

How to Keep Food Fresh & Eat Healthy

LG American-style fridge freezer in stainless steel built into contemporary kitchen cabinets, showcasing premium finish and integrated water dispenser.

Fridge Freezer with Ice and Water Dispenser

Fridge Freezer  FAQ

Q.

Are separate fridge and freezer units a better choice?

A.

For those needing maximum storage, separate fridge and freezer units can be a practical choice. However, for most households, a combined Fridge Freezer offers greater efficiency in terms of cost, energy consumption, and space-saving convenience.

LG Fridge Freezers offer all-in-one convenience, with features like smart temperature control and multi-airflow cooling, ideal for everyday use.

Ultimately, the right choice depends on your storage needs, kitchen layout, and lifestyle.

Q.

What should I look for when buying a Fridge Freezer?

A.

When buying a Fridge Freezer, start by choosing the type that suits your space and lifestyle, such as American-style, Multi-Door, or Tall Fridge Freezer.

Next, look for innovative cooling technologies that help keep food fresher for longer, like LINEARCooling™ or DoorCooling+™. Features such as Total No Frost, water & ice dispensers with UVnano self-cleaning, and adjustable or folding shelves add convenience to your daily life.

You should also consider energy efficiency ratings to reduce long-term running costs and check the product warranty for added peace of mind. With LG, you’ll enjoy smart design and reliable performance across the entire range.

Q.

How does a door-in-door design enhance refrigerator functionality?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ design offers easy access to frequently used items such as drinks and snacks through the front compartment, without needing to open the main fridge door.

This not only saves time but also reduces cold air loss, enhancing energy efficiency and keeping food fresher for longer. It’s a smart, space-saving feature designed for convenience and performance.