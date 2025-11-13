*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

1)Optimized cycles

After 10 washes, the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.

Once the MXme options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times, those options are also selected automatically.

2)Energy Efficiency – Washers

Up to 55% / 40% / 30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index vs. the minimum threshold of class A under the EU methodology (Reg. 2019/2014).

Figures are based on LG measurements using the EU EEI method and are for reference only local labeling in Mexico may differ. Available on select models.

3)Energy Efficiency – Dryers

Up to 26% / 15% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index vs. the minimum threshold of class A+++ under the EU methodology (Reg. 392/2012) when set to Eco program.

“A+++-26%” indicates LG’s highest efficiency rating within the referenced lineup under the EU method and is for reference only; local labeling in Mexico may differ. Available on select models.

4)Low noise & vibration

Select LG Washing Machines are engineered for low noise and stable performance; results may vary by installation and uMXge environment.

Internal testing included models evaluated under EN-based methods; details may vary by model.

Vibration sensor is included on 615/565 mm depth models only (excluding Slim type).

5)AI Wash (washer)

Tested by Intertek (Jan 2023): AI Wash with a 3 kg load vs. Cotton cycle (reference model in test spec).

AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

Use AI Wash with similar fabric types and suitable detergent; not all fabrics are detected.

Actual results may vary depending on clothes and environment.

6)AI Dry™ (dryer)

Tested by Intertek (Jul 2024): vs. Cotton cycle, AI Dry™ showed –32.1% drying time and –9.1% energy with a 3 kg mixed load (reference model in test spec). Results may vary by fabric type/thicknes and conditions.

AI sensing activates when the load is under 5 kg. Use AI Dry™ with similar fabric types; not all fabrics are detected.

7)Warranty

Up to 10-year limited warranty on motor (washers) or compresor (select dryers), parts only; labor charges apply.

Terms, models, and coverage may vary in Mexico; check with LG Mexico or your retailer.

8)Hygiene & allergen care

Tested by Intertek: verified to reduce 99.9% of E. coli and S. epidermidis on the tested cycle.

BAF approved on select models; performance and scope of approval may vary by model/market. Not a medical device.

9)Bigger Capacity

The number of Friction Dampers & Weight Balance components may vary by model.

Increased capacity reference: +3 kg on 615 mm depth and +2 kg on 565/475 mm depth vs. prior LG models (model codes vary by country).

10)LG ThinQ

Smart features and voice-assistant compatibility may vary by country and model.

Wi-Fi, LG account, and compatible app are required; check availability and services with LG Mexico or your retailer.