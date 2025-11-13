About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machines

Intelligent and efficient Washing Machines designed for modern living.

Modern laundry setup featuring LG top-loading washers (25 kg), front-loading washers (22 kg), and electric or gas dryers for efficient home washing solutions.

AI-powered Washing Machines

The New Standard in Washing Machines

Choose the washer that fits your home: top-loading for large family loads or front-loading for smart, gentle care. Pair with an LG dryer for faster, easier laundry days.

Smarter fabric care with AI DD™

On select Front-loading Washing Machines and WashTower™, AI DD™ analyzes each load to optimize motion and time for gentle, thorough cleaning.

Learn More
LG AI chip glowing on circuit board, symbolizing AI DD smart fabric care in front-loading washers and WashTower

White T-shirt with a soft grid, symbolizing AI DD™ and 6 Motion fabric care on select LG Front-loading Washing Machines
Fabric care that adapts

On select Front Load & WashTower™, AI DD™¹⁾ + 6 Motion¹⁾ deliver gentle, thorough care.

Circular interface with drum and power ring, representing inverter control for efficient washing on LG Washing Machines
Smart use of energy

Front: Inverter Direct Drive. Top Smart Inverter. Both save power²⁾ and refine motion³⁾.

Washing machine with dB graphic and wave line, showing low vibration and quiet operation on LG front-loading washers
Low noise, steady performance

Low noise, steady performance

Washing machine cutaway with AI chip, showing AI DD™ adjusting motion and time for gentle, thorough cleaning

Washing Machine

AI DD™

On select Front-Loading Washing Machines and WashTower™, AI DD™⁵⁾ analyzes fabric type and load and adjusts motion and time with 6 Motion⁵⁾, helping clean thoroughly while staying gentle⁵⁾.

AI DD™ Learn More
Dryer interior with control chip graphic, visualizing AI DUAL Inverter™ control adapting drying time and temperature

Dryer

AI DUAL Inverter™

On select electric clothes dryers, AI-driven inverter control with Sensor Dry⁶⁾ customizes drying time and temperature, with LG ThinQ™ for easy control backed by a 10-year warranty⁷⁾.

AI DUAL Inverter™ Learn More
LG WashTower™ with stacked washer and dryer in a compact closet, featuring AI DD™ washing and Sensor Dry
LG WashTower™

All-in-one washer and dryer with central control makes laundry simple in a compact design.

LG Top-loading Washing Machines in a laundry room with stacked towels, designed for large 20~25 kg family loads
Top-Loading Washing Machine

Ergonomic LG Top Load washes powerfully yet gently, handling large loads with ease.

LG Styler™ clothing care system in a wardrobe nook, using steam to refresh garments between washes
Styler™

LG Styler™ uses steam to reduce odours and germs⁸⁾, keeping clothes fresh.



Highlight Features

Innovations designed to fit real-life wash days in Mexico.

Front-loading Washing Machines drum with capacity ring, highlighting large family loads and bedding in the 20~25 kg range
Bigger Capacity

Large drums handle family loads and bedding, around 20–25 kg capacity⁹⁾.

Top-loading washing machines with swirling water and jet spray, showing faster, powerful cleaning with TurboWash3D
TurboWash3D™

On select Top Loaders, multi-directional flow and Jet Spray deliver a fast, powerful clean.

Smartphone controlling LG washers and dryers via Wi-Fi with ThinQ, showing remote start, cycle alerts, and downloadable options
LG ThinQ™

Control via LG ThinQ app¹⁰⁾ start, monitor, alerts, download cycles, Smart Diagnosis™.

Quick Guide for your Washer Setup

Step-by-step help for choosing the right product and preparing your space.

Lineup of LG Top-loading, Front-loading, and WashTower™ models with simple size and feature icons in a home laundry scene

Buying Guide

Find your match

Compare Top Load, Front Load, WashTower™, or Combos then pick by AI DD™, TurboDrum™, ThinQ™.

Learn More

Installation Guide

Check your space, plan your setup

Measure W×H×D and door swing allow top-lid clearance. Check water, drain, power, vent or gas.

Learn More
Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

Woman loading laundry into built-in LG washing machine in modern laundry area

Washing machine buying guide

White LG dryer installed in sleek built-in cabinet in a bright laundry space

Dryer Buying Guide

Woman using stacked LG washer and dryer in contemporary laundry room

Laundry Tips: How to Use Your Washing Machine

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

1)Optimized cycles

After 10 washes, the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.

Once the MXme options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times, those options are also selected automatically.

2)Energy Efficiency – Washers

Up to 55% / 40% / 30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index vs. the minimum threshold of class A under the EU methodology (Reg. 2019/2014).

Figures are based on LG measurements using the EU EEI method and are for reference only local labeling in Mexico may differ. Available on select models.

3)Energy Efficiency – Dryers

Up to 26% / 15% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index vs. the minimum threshold of class A+++ under the EU methodology (Reg. 392/2012) when set to Eco program.

“A+++-26%” indicates LG’s highest efficiency rating within the referenced lineup under the EU method and is for reference only; local labeling in Mexico may differ. Available on select models.

4)Low noise & vibration

Select LG Washing Machines are engineered for low noise and stable performance; results may vary by installation and uMXge environment.

Internal testing included models evaluated under EN-based methods; details may vary by model.

Vibration sensor is included on 615/565 mm depth models only (excluding Slim type).

5)AI Wash (washer)

Tested by Intertek (Jan 2023): AI Wash with a 3 kg load vs. Cotton cycle (reference model in test spec).

AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

Use AI Wash with similar fabric types and suitable detergent; not all fabrics are detected.

Actual results may vary depending on clothes and environment.

6)AI Dry™ (dryer)

Tested by Intertek (Jul 2024): vs. Cotton cycle, AI Dry™ showed –32.1% drying time and –9.1% energy with a 3 kg mixed load (reference model in test spec). Results may vary by fabric type/thicknes and conditions.

AI sensing activates when the load is under 5 kg. Use AI Dry™ with similar fabric types; not all fabrics are detected.

7)Warranty

Up to 10-year limited warranty on motor (washers) or compresor (select dryers), parts only; labor charges apply.

Terms, models, and coverage may vary in Mexico; check with LG Mexico or your retailer.

8)Hygiene & allergen care

Tested by Intertek: verified to reduce 99.9% of E. coli and S. epidermidis on the tested cycle.

BAF approved on select models; performance and scope of approval may vary by model/market. Not a medical device.

9)Bigger Capacity

The number of Friction Dampers & Weight Balance components may vary by model.

Increased capacity reference: +3 kg on 615 mm depth and +2 kg on 565/475 mm depth vs. prior LG models (model codes vary by country).

10)LG ThinQ

Smart features and voice-assistant compatibility may vary by country and model.

Wi-Fi, LG account, and compatible app are required; check availability and services with LG Mexico or your retailer.