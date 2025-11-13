About Cookies on This Site

Laundry

Intelligent and efficient. Designed to fit your lifestyle.

Discover a full range of laundry appliances tailored to meet your daily needs.

LG washing machine and dryer installed under a countertop in a laundry space with shelves and decorative items

AI-Powered Laundry

The New Standard

Advanced laundry solutions with intelligent control and soft care for fabrics.

Affectionate Intelligence For You

LG AI handles your daily laundry for you to enjoy life’s delightful moments.

Learn More
Close-up of AI Core-Tech processor chip mounted on a dark circuit board with glowing lines and connections
White T-shirt with red and blue digital light scanning effect across the middle, on a black background
Fabric Care

Optimized cycles¹⁾ tailored to each load. Protects fabrics while making laundry more efficient.

Front view of LG washing machine door with shirt inside and circular progress graphic decreasing around the glass
Energy Efficiency

Saves energy²⁾ with precise inverter control and an intelligent laundry algorithms³⁾.

Front view of black LG washing machine with sound wave graphic and dB icon indicating reduced noise level
Low Noise & Vibration

Low noise with a direct motor connection, while reducing vibration with integrated components⁴⁾.

Two LG washing machines; left is dark front-load, right shows pink jacket with AI DD chip and 6 Motion icons overlaid

Washing Machine

AI DD™

AI DD™ uses deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyze fabric types and optimize each wash. It delivers tailored care, improves efficiency, and helps reduce fabric wear⁵⁾.

AI DD™ Learn More
LG dryer with cutaway view showing AI DUAL Inverter on the left, and full dark front-load model on the right

Dryer

AI DUAL Inverter™

AI precisely detects weight and moisture to customize drying time and temperature⁶⁾, backed by a 10-year warranty⁷⁾.

AI DUAL Inverter™ Learn More
LG WashTower with dryer on top and washing machine below, installed in a laundry room with shelves and hanging clothes
LG WashTower™

With its all-in-one form and central control, LG WashTower™ delivers easy laundry care in a modern, compact design.

LG Styler clothing care system installed in a modern walk-in closet, surrounded by shelves, drawers, and hanging clothes
Styler™

LG Styler™ keeps your clothes feeling fresh and hygienic with steam-powered care that removes odours and germs⁸⁾.

*Fur, leather or silk items should only be treated with the Air Fresh cycle.

Highlight Features

Innovation designed to bring comfort to your daily rhythm.

Front view of white LG washing machine on green background with A -30% energy efficiency label in the corner
Energy Efficiency

Save energy²⁾ every day with smart, efficient laundry.

Front view of black LG washing machine with arrows pointing outward from drum opening to indicate large drum capacity
Bigger Capacity

Easily handle larger loads with expanded drum capacity⁹⁾.

Hand holding smartphone showing LG ThinQ app linked to washer and dryer installed side by side in laundry room with clothes
LG ThinQ™

Control your appliances remotely with the LG ThinQ app over Wi-Fi¹⁰⁾.

Comprehensive Guide to
Your Laundry Setup

Step-by-step help for choosing the right product and preparing your space.

LG laundry lineup with icons for color, capacity, and energy. White washing machine, black dryer, and green-beige WashTower

Buying Guide

Find your match,
make the right choice

Compare sizes and features, and get tips to help you choose with confidence.

Find your match,<Br> make the right choice Learn More

Buying Guide

Find your match, make the right choice

Compare sizes, features, and tips to help you choose with confidence.

Learn More

Installation Guide

Check your space, plan your setup

Follow simple steps to prepare for smooth setup and installation.

Learn More

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

Front view of LG washing machine installed in a closet-style space with open doors and laundry inside the drum

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

Close-up of hands removing pink lint from a dryer filter screen

Heat pump tumble dryer guide

Person holding a stack of folded knitted clothes in neutral colors, including cream, beige, and dark gray sweaters

Smart Laundry: Master Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

1)Optimized cycles

-After 10 washes, the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.

-Once the same options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times, they are also selected automatically.

2)Energy Efficiency

-55%/40%/30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014. Energy class A-55% represents the highest efficiency rating in our New AI Washing Machine. Available on select models.

-26%/15% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012. When set to Eco program. Energy class A+++-26% represents the highest efficiency rating in our New AI Dryer. Available on select models.

3)

-26%/15% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012. When set to Eco program. Energy class A+++-26% represents the highest efficiency rating in our New AI Dryer. Available on select models.

4)Low noise & vibration

-Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels.

-LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.

-Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.

-The result may depend on the usage environment.

-Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type).

5)

-Tested by Intertek on January 2023.

-Al Wash cycle with 3 kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W).

-AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

-AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

-Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

6)AI Dry™

-Tested by Intertek on July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the Al Dry™ cycle showed a 32.1% reduction in drying time and a 9.1% decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.)(RH90X75V3N). Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry™ should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected].

7)

-10 years warranty on Compressor/Motor.

-This parts warranty is applicable on compressor/motor only, labor fee will be charged.

8)

-Tested by Intertek: Verified to sterilise 99.9% of E.coli and S.epidermidis.

-BAF approved: Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.

9)Bigger Capacity

-Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

-Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth) 615 Depth: F4Y9LDP2W vs F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Depth: F4Y7RYW2W vs FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Depth: F2Y7FYPYH vs F2J8HYP2W.

10)LG ThinQ

-Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.