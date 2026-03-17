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Jaká sestava monitorů nejlépe vyhovuje Vašim potřebám?

Vytvořte si ideální sestavu díky perfektní kombinaci monitorů dle Vašich potřeb, rozpočtu a prostoru. Chytřejší využití místa zvyšuje efektivitu a maximalizuje produktivitu.

Hráč - objevitelSoutěživý hráčTvůrce hudby a videíGrafik / fotografFiremní profesionálFinanční analytik / obchodníkProgramátor / vývojářMilovník zábavy

Jaká sestava je vhodná pro maximální ponoření do dobrodružných a objevitelských her?

Toto video ukazuje herní sestavu monitorů pro hráče - objevitele. Hlavní ultrawide monitor zobrazuje herní otevřený svět, zatímco ostatní monitory zobrazují mapy, úkoly a systémové informace, díky čemuž získáte širší přehled a ještě intenzivnější zážitek z průzkumu.

Pohlcující uspořádání monitorů
pro rozsáhlé dobrodružné hraní

Zobrazte mapy, úkoly i samotnou hru na více obrazovkách a získejte

ještě hlubší ponoření do her zaměřených na průzkum světa.

Jeden monitor pro hráče - objevitele

45" 5K2K WUHD 165Hz

45GX950A

Koupit nyní

Dva monitory pro hráče ‑ objevitele

34" WQHD 240Hz + 27" QHD 200Hz

Main monitor: 34GX950A, Secondary monitor: 27G610A

Koupit nyní

Tři monitory pro hráče ‑ objevitele

32" 4K UHD 240Hz + 32" 4K UHD 165Hz + 32" 4K UHD 144Hz

Main monitor: 32GX870A, Secondary monitor 1: 32GX850A, Secondary monitor 2: 32G810SA

*Šířky jsou závislé na rozměrech produktů. Úplné specifikace najdete na produktové stránce na LG.com.

*Dostupnost některých modelů, včetně termínů uvedení na trh, se může lišit podle země.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší znázornění funkcí. Skutečný vzhled najdete na produktové stránce daného modelu.

Jak nakonfigurovat FPS herní sestavu pro stabilní a konzistentní výkon?

Toto video ukazuje herní sestavu monitorů s vysokou obnovovací frekvencí pro soutěživé hráče. Hlavní monitor zobrazuje rychlou FPS akci, zatímco vedlejší monitory přehledně ukazují výkonové metriky, chat a herní statistiky - to vše pro maximální přesnost a podporu kompetitivního hraní.

Víceobrazovkové uspořádání
pro úplnou kontrolu
nad hrou

Začněte hlavním hraním na jedné obrazovce a ostatní monitory využijte k udržení kontaktu stýmem.

Jeden monitor pro soutěživé hráče

27" QHD 480Hz

27GX790A-B

Koupit nyní

Dva monitory pro soutěživé hráče

27" QHD 280Hz + 27" QHD 300Hz

Main monitor: 27GX700A, Secondary monitor: 27G640A

Tři monitory pro soutěživé hráče

27" 4K UHD 240Hz + 27" QHD 200Hz + 27" FHD 240Hz

Main monitor: 27G850A, Secondary monitor 1: 27G610A, Secondary monitor 2: 27G440A

*Šířky jsou závislé na rozměrech produktů. Úplné specifikace najdete na produktové stránce na LG.com.

*Dostupnost některých modelů, včetně termínů uvedení na trh, se může lišit podle země.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší znázornění funkcí. Skutečný vzhled najdete na produktové stránce daného modelu.

Jak sestavit monitory pro profesionální střih zvuku a videa?

Toto video ukazuje kreativní sestavu monitorů pro tvůrce videa a zvuku, kde hlavní monitor zobrazuje časovou osu střihu a okno náhledu, zatímco sekundární monitory zobrazují zvukové stopy, nástroje a ovládací panely pro podporu profesionálního střihu videa a zvukové produkce.

Širokoúhlé rozvržení pro
maximalizování Vaší
produktivity

Sledujte Vaši časovou osu na široké obrazovce, přičemž během

editace udržujte viditelný ovládací panel a náhled.

Jeden monitor pro tvůrce hudby a videa

40" 5K2K WUHD 120Hz

40U990A

Koupit nyní

Jeden monitor pro tvůrce hudby a videa

49" 32:9 DQHD 144Hz

40U950A

Koupit nyní

Dva monitory pro tvůrce hudby a videa

34" 21:9 WQHD 100Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz

Main monitor: 34U650A, Secondary monitor: 27U731SA

Koupit nyní

*Šířky jsou závislé na rozměrech produktů. Úplné specifikace najdete na produktové stránce na LG.com.

*Dostupnost některých modelů, včetně termínů uvedení na trh, se může lišit podle země.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší znázornění funkcí. Skutečný vzhled najdete na produktové stránce daného modelu.

Jak sestavit displeje pro kreativní práci s fotografiemi, ilustrací a designem?

Toto video ukazuje dvoumonitorové uspořádání pro fotografy, kde hlavní monitor zobrazuje vysoce kvalitní úpravu fotografií, zatímco sekundární monitor zobrazuje panely nástrojů, referenční obrázky a knihovny pro podporu detailní úpravy obrázků a barevné korekce.

Sestava pro
bohaté na detaily
a tvůrčí činnost

Udržujte odkazy, aktivní úpravy a finální části otevřené dohromady, 

takže můžete vytvářet bez přepínání obrazovek.

Jeden monitor pro tvůrce designu a fotografií

32" 6K 60Hz

32U990A

Dva monitory pro tvůrce designu a fotografií

32" 6K 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz

Main monitor: 32U990A, Secondary monitor: 27U730A

Tři monitory pro tvůrce designu a fotografií

32" 6K 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz + 27" QHD 100Hz

Main monitor: 32U990A, Secondary monitor1: 27U730A, Secondary monitor2: 27U631A

*Šířky jsou závislé na rozměrech produktů. Úplné specifikace najdete na produktové stránce na LG.com.

*Dostupnost některých modelů, včetně termínů uvedení na trh, se může lišit podle země.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší znázornění funkcí. Skutečný vzhled najdete na produktové stránce daného modelu.

Jak sestavit s dva monitory pro efektivní kancelářskou práci?

Toto video ukazuje kancelářské uspořádání s dvěma monitory pro firemní profesionály, kde hlavní monitor zobrazuje dokumenty a prezentace, zatímco druhý monitor zobrazuje webový obsah, komunikační nástroje a datové dashboardy pro podporu efektivního multitaskingu a rozhodování.

Displeje umístěné vedle sebe
pro více soustředění

Nechce AI nástroje a své poznámky na jedné obrazovce<br>

a můžete pohodlně sledovat webinář na té druhé.

Jeden monitor pro kancelářské profesionály

32" QHD 100Hz

32U631A

Koupit nyní

Dva monitory pro kancelářské profesionály

27" QHD 100Hz + 27" QHD 100Hz

Main monitor: 27U631A, Secondary monitor: 27U631A

Koupit nyní

Dva monitory pro kancelářské profesionály

27" FHD 120Hz + 27" FHD 120Hz

Main monitor: 27U411A, Secondary monitor: 27U411A

*Šířky jsou závislé na rozměrech produktů. Úplné specifikace najdete na produktové stránce na LG.com.

*Dostupnost některých modelů, včetně termínů uvedení na trh, se může lišit podle země.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší znázornění funkcí. Skutečný vzhled najdete na produktové stránce daného modelu.

Jak nastavit multi-screen sestavu pro obchodování, tržní grafy a finanční dashboardy?

Toto video ukazuje víceobrazovkové obchodní nastavení pro finanční analytiky a obchodníky, kde hlavní monitor zobrazuje grafy trhu v reálném čase, zatímco sekundární monitory zobrazují finanční data, zpravodajské kanály a analytické dashboardy pro podporu složitých pracovních postupů obchodování a analýzy trhu.

Sestava obrazovek pro
sledování trhu
z více zdrojů

Sledujte své dashboardy, akciové filtry, grafy a zpravodajský kanál<br>

pro sledování a okamžitou reakci na tržní změny.

Jeden monitor pro finanční analytiky a obchodníky

40" 5K2K WUHD 120Hz

40U990A

Koupit nyní

Dva monitory pro finanční analytiky a obchodníky

34" 21:9 WQHD 100Hz + 34" 21:9 WQHD 100Hz

Hlavní monitor: 34U650A, sekundární monitor: 34U650A

Koupit nyní

Čtyři monitory pro finanční analytiky a obchodníky

27" QHD 100Hz

4x 27U631A

Koupit nyní

*Šířky jsou závislé na rozměrech produktů. Úplné specifikace najdete na produktové stránce na LG.com.

*Dostupnost některých modelů, včetně termínů uvedení na trh, se může lišit podle země.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší znázornění funkcí. Skutečný vzhled najdete na produktové stránce daného modelu.

Která sestava monitorů pomáhá programátorům lépe pracovat s IDE, terminály a prohlížeči?

Toto video ukazuje multimonitorové nastavení kódování pro programátory a vývojáře, kde hlavní monitor zobrazuje editor kódu a IDE, zatímco sekundární monitory zobrazují terminálová okna, dokumentaci a náhledové obrazovky pro podporu efektivního vývojového workflow.

Bezproblémové
nastavenípro kreativní
práci s kódováním

Mějte otevřená IDE, kód a živý náhled, abyste mohli zkoušet nápady, upravovat kód, 

a zůstaňte v obraze s výsledky.

Jeden monitor pro programátory a vývojáře

32" UHD 60Hz

32UN880K

Dva monitory pro programátory a vývojáře

32" UHD 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz

Main monitor: 32UN880K, Secondary monitor: 27U730A

Tři monitory pro programátory a vývojáře

32" UHD 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz + 27" QHD 100Hz

Main monitor: 32UN880K, Secondary monitor 1: 27U730A, Secondary monitor 2: 27U631A

Koupit nyní

*Šířky jsou závislé na rozměrech produktů. Úplné specifikace najdete na produktové stránce na LG.com.

*Dostupnost některých modelů, včetně termínů uvedení na trh, se může lišit podle země.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší znázornění funkcí. Skutečný vzhled najdete na produktové stránce daného modelu.

Jak nastavit víceobrazovkovou sestavu pro videa, tutoriály a sociální kanály?

Toto video ukazuje ultraširoký zábavní monitor pro spotřebitele zábavy, kde hlavní monitor zobrazuje streamovaný obsah, zatímco sekundární obrazovky zobrazují panely prohlížení, playlisty a související média pro podporu pohlcujícího sledování a objevování obsahu.

Flexibilní nastavení pro
produktivita a
snadné přestávky

Upravujte pracovní postupy, učte se z tutoriálů, 

A sledujte krátká videa přímo ve vašem pracovním prostoru.

Jeden monitor pro milovníky zábavy

32" 4K UHD 60Hz

32U850SA

Koupit nyní

Dva monitory pro milovníky zábavy

34" WQHD 100Hz + 32" 4K UHD 60Hz

Hlavní monitor: 34U601SA, sekundární monitor: 32U889SA

Koupit nyní

Tři monitory pro milovníky zábavy

34" WQHD 100Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz + 32" 4K UHD 60Hz

Hlavní monitor: 34U601SA, sekundární monitor 1: 27U731SA, sekundární monitor 2: 32U889SA

Koupit nyní

*Šířky jsou závislé na rozměrech produktů. Úplné specifikace najdete na produktové stránce na LG.com.

*Dostupnost některých modelů, včetně termínů uvedení na trh, se může lišit podle země.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší znázornění funkcí. Skutečný vzhled najdete na produktové stránce daného modelu.