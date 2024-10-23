Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Připravený vítězit

UltraGear™ je výkonný herní displej s pokrokovými
funkcemi, které umožňují hráčům naplno se ponořit do hry.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_01_2_Victory_D

*Některé funkce na této stránce nemusí být dostupné na všech modelech. Úplný seznam funkcí jednotlivých modelů naleznete v části TECHNICKÉ SPECIFIKACE.

Nahlédněte za hranice své představivosti1

Ultra kvalita obrazu

Nahlédněte za hranice své představivosti

Ultra kvalita obrazu vám odhalí svět, o jakém jste ani nesnili. Monitor UltraGear ™ je vybaven širokou barevnou škálou a vylepšenou reprodukcí barev, které přivádějí virtuální svět do života.

Technologie Nano IPS s pokrýváním barevné škály DCI-P3 v rozsahu, který je o 35% (obvykle) větší než při 100% pokrytí barev sRGB.

Dynamická, realistická přesnost1

Ultra kvalita obrazu

Dynamická, realistická přesnost

Monitor UltraGear™ vdechne život fantazii díky vysokému dynamickému kontrastu a širokému spektru barev. Jeho jasný, hyper-realistický obraz vás uchvátí a skutečná přesnost vás přenese do jiného světa.

Rychlá cesta k vítězství1

Ultra rychlost

Rychlá cesta k vítězství

Pro vítězství je důležitá bezkonkurenční rychlost. S monitorem UltraGear™ se vysoká rychlost stane vaší tajnou zbraní. Překonat klíčové momenty a dosáhnout vítězství - to vše bez zpoždění nebo jakýchkoli překážek.

Max. 240 Hz1

Max. 240 Hz

Když vítězství závisí na vaší okamžité reakci na to, co je na obrazovce, vysokorychlostní obnovovací frekvence UltraGear™ až do 240Hz je zárukou toho, že si poradíte v každé situaci.

Technologie 1ms Motion Blur Reduction1

Technologie 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Není prostoru na chyby, protože jde o každou milisekundu. Funkce 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction umožňuje hráčům užít si preciznost a přesnost potřebnou při hraní na nejvyšší úrovni.

Bezproblémový pohyb a zobrazování1

Ultra výjimečná plynulost

Bezproblémový pohyb a zobrazování

Jeden snímek může být buď klíčem k vítězství, nebo může narušit průběh hry. Plynulý pohyb a zobrazování může přinést jedno vítězství za druhým, abyste nakonec dosáhli nebývalého triumfu.

Monitor UltraGear ™ vybaven technologií G-SYNC a Radeon FreeSync2 zaručí plynulý pohyb bez sekání obrazu, a kromě toho i zjednodušené mapování tónů pro rychlé a plynulé zobrazení HDR.

Ohromení a ponoření do hry1

Pohlcující herní pole

Ohromení a ponoření do hry

Nechte se okouzlit ohromující grafickou škálou monitoru s poměrem stran 21: 9 a rozlišením QHD. Ponořte se do hry až tak, že svět na obrazovce a svět kolem vás splynou v jedno. Ponořte se do hry s monitorem UltraGear™.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_05_2_ImmersiveGamingField_D

Pokrokové herní prostředí1

Design a ocenění

Pokrokové herní prostředí

Funkce Sphere Lighting a poutavý design zvyšují váš celkový zážitek ze hry a působivé, ale jemné osvětlení dotvoří vaše herní nastavení a přivede vás k vítězství.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_06_2_DesignAwards_D

Připraven vítězit1

Připraven vítězit

Vyberte si ten správný monitor UltraGear™ a vychutnejte si vítězství jako nikdy předtím.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_07_2_ProductLineup_D

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_1_ListTitle_D

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_2_ListTitle_D