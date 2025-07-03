Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" 4K UHD Smart monitor s webOS a ergonomickým stojanem
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

32" 4K UHD Smart monitor s webOS a ergonomickým stojanem

32" 4K UHD Smart monitor s webOS a ergonomickým stojanem
32SQ780S-W

32SQ780S-W
eestvaade paremal oleva toega
Hlavní funkce

  • 32palcový displej 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • Ergonomický stojan s C-úchytem a průchodkou
  • Smart monitor webOS
  • Přístrojový panel ThinQ Home / Podpora ovladače Magic Remote
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • USB typu C™ (PD 65W), 2xHDMI, 3xUSB
Další

LG MyView Smart Monitor: Ve vašem vlastním prostoru, s vaší vlastní obrazovkou.

Jedna obrazovka. Bezpočet možností.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ve vašem vlastním prostoru,
s vaší vlastní obrazovkou

Nechte se dokonale vtáhnout osobní obrazovkou umístěnou ve vašem vlastním prostoru. Zvětšete, co je malé, přitáhněte blíž, co je daleko – hladce se připojujte a procházejte.

* Produkt „LG SMART Monitor“ byl v roce 2024 přejmenován na „LG MyView Smart Monitor“. Podle doby nákupu může být stejný model na krabici a v příručce označen jako LG SMART Monitor.

bg-dd.jpg

Pracujte chytřeji, bavte se lépe

Chytrý monitor LG Smart Monitor je navržen pro multitasking.
Můžete se soustředit nejen na zobrazení připojeného stolního počítače, notebooku nebo herního zařízení, ale umožňuje vám také bez problému sledovat oblíbený obsah pomocí různých streamovacích aplikací.
Chytrý
Chytrý Monitor webOS
Přístrojový panel ThinQ Home
Podpora ovladače Magic Remote
Displej

32palcová obrazovka 4K UHD

(3840x2160) DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Použití
Ergonomický stojan
Bezdrátové připojení
Různé porty

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Dálkový ovladač Magic Remote není součástí balení (prodává se samostatně) a jeho podrobné specifikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

32palcový displej UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) reprodukuje čistý obraz a přesné barvy s DCI-P3 90 % (typ.).
32palcový displej 4K UHD

Ohromující kvalita obrazu na displeji 4K

32palcový displej UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) reprodukuje čistý obraz a přesné barvy s DCI-P3 90% (typ.). Umožní vám tak zažít dramatické vizuální ponoření do mnoha programů od komedií přes filmy až po sportovní přenosy.
webOS22 a stereo reproduktory

Nastavení profilů podle vašeho vkusu

Díky systému webOS22 si můžete prohlédnout řadu pořadů a filmů díky integrovaným aplikacím, jako jsou Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube a máte také přístup k bezplatným kanálům LG. Pohlcující zvukový zážitek doplňují 2 stereofonní reproduktory o výkonu 5 W.

Pomocí vestavěných aplikací systému webOS22 si můžete prohlédnout řadu pořadů a filmů. Pohlcující zvukový zážitek doplňují 2 stereofonní reproduktory o výkonu 5 W.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Musíte mít připojení k internetu a předplatné streamovacích služeb.
*Podporované služby se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit. Počet kanálů LG se může změnit.

Přístrojový panel ThinQ Home

Snadné ovládání domácích spotřebičů

Přístrojový panel ThinQ Home vám usnadní život. Stav spotřebičů v domácnosti můžete kontrolovat a ovládat pomocí dálkového ovladače na jednom místě na obrazovce monitoru.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Jak připojit přístrojový panel ThinQ Home : Krok č. 1 Nainstalujte si do telefonu aplikaci LG ThinQ a zaregistrujte svá zařízení. Krok č. 2 Připojte zařízení, která se zaregistrují v aplikaci LG ThinQ APP, k přístrojovému panelu ThinQ Home.
*Podporované služby se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Rozpoznávání hlasu pomocí Magic Remote

Prostě řekněte, co chcete

Pomocí dálkového ovladače Magic Remote můžete řídit ovládání a přehrávat oblíbený obsah hlasovými příkazy, které podporují technologii rozpoznávání hlasu pomocí umělé inteligence.

*Dálkový ovladač Magic Remote není součástí balení (prodává se samostatně) a jeho podrobné specifikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.
*Dálkové ovládání monitoru je součástí balení.
*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

Pohodlné a flexibilní nastavení pracovní stanice

Kompaktní provedení zabírá pouze velmi malou plochu stolu.

Využijte svůj pracovní prostor naplno

Ergonomický stojan s kompaktním designem zabírá velmi málo místa na stole a pohodlně podporuje jakoukoli polohu.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

Různý pohyb displeje

Buďte elegantní a ergonomičtější

Vylepšená flexibilita ergonomického stojanu* nabízí rozšířené ergonomické nastavení vysouvání/zasouvání, naklápění, otáčení výšky a náklonu, které zajišťuje pohodlný a udržitelný uživatelský komfort.

*Ergonomický stojan: Vysunutí/zasunutí 180 mm, naklápění ±280, otáčení o 90° (jedna strana), výška 130 mm, výška dolů 127 mm, náklon ±25°. (Funkce Auto Pivot může být k dispozici, když se v počítači změní možnost Orientace displeje na „Na výšku“.)
**Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

Jednoduchá instalace

Přepracovaný C-úchyt a průchodka a držák One Click Mount umožňují snadnou instalaci bez dalšího vybavení.

  • C-úchyt a průchodka

    C-úchyt a průchodka

  • Upevnění jediným kliknutím

    Upevnění jediným kliknutím

*Pro instalaci ergonomického stojanu na stůl by měl mít stůl tloušťku menší než 75 mm (2,9 palce) pro C-úchyt nebo otvor ve stole větší než 45 mm (1,7 palce) pro průchodku.

Pohodlně sdílejte obrazovku a zvuk pomocí pokročilého bezdrátového připojení.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Chytré bezdrátové připojení

Obsah z chytrého zařízení můžete snadno sdílet na monitor pomocí funkcí AirPlay 2* (pro zařízení Apple) nebo Screen Share** (pro zařízení Android). Díky spárování přes Bluetooth si můžete vychutnat bohatý zvuk.

*Apple a související značky a loga jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. Podporované funkce se mohou v jednotlivých zemích a oblastech lišit.
*Tento monitor je kompatibilní s funkcemi AirPlay 2 a HomeKit, vyžaduje se iOS 12.3 nebo novější nebo macOS 10.14.5 nebo novější.
**Screen Share : Podporováno v systémech Android nebo Windows 8.1 a novějších.
***Připojte zařízení ke stejné síti Wi-Fi jako monitor.

USB typu C™

Snadné ovládání a konektivita

Porty USB typu C™ umožňují zobrazení 4K, přenos dat a nabíjení připojených zařízení (až 65 W), takže podporují notebook současně prostřednictvím jediného kabelu.

Porty USB typu C™ umožňují zobrazení 4K, přenos dat a nabíjení připojených zařízení (až 65 W) pomocí jediného kabelu.

*Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.
*Pro správnou funkci je k připojení portu USB typu C™ k monitoru nutný kabel USB typu C™.
*Kabel USB typu C™ není součástí balení (prodává se samostatně).

Zobrazit všechny porty

Port USB typu C™

2 X port HDMI

3 X port USB*

LAN port

*V případě, že je monitor (port USB IN) připojen k jednomu z portů USB počítače, dva porty USB na boční straně fungují jako rozbočovač USB v monitoru, který bude fungovat jako připojení k počítači.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [palce]

    31.5

  • Rozlišení

    3840 x 2160

  • Typ panelu

    VA

  • Poměr stran

    16:9

  • Barevný gamut (typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Jas (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Zakřivení panelu

    NE

  • Obnovovací frekvence (max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Nastavení polohy displeje

    Naklápění/výška/otáčení/otočení

Všechny specifikace

INFORMACE

  • Název produktu

    Chytrý monitor (UHD)

  • Modelový rok

    2022

DISPLEJ

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [palce]

    31.5

  • Poměr stran

    16:9

  • Typ panelu

    VA

  • Rozlišení

    3840 x 2160

  • Rozteč pixelů [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Barevná hloubka (počet barev)

    1.07B

  • Pozorovací úhel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Jas (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrastní poměr (typ.)

    3000:1

  • Barevný gamut (typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Zakřivení panelu

    NE

  • Obnovovací frekvence (max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [cm]

    80

KONEKTIVITA

  • Vstup zvuku

    NE

  • D-Sub

    NE

  • Vestavěný KVM

    NE

  • DVI-D

    NE

  • HDMI

    ANO

  • Daisy Chain

    NE

  • DisplayPort

    NE

  • Verze DP

    NE

  • D-Sub (max. rozlišení při frekvenci Hz)

    NE

  • DVI (max. rozlišení při Hz)

    NE

  • Thunderbolt

    NE

  • USB-C

    ANO (1ea)

  • Výstup pro sluchátka

    NE

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    ANO

  • Linkový výstup

    NE

  • Vstup pro mikrofon

    NE

  • SPDIF výstup (optický digitální zvukový výstup)

    NE

  • Thunderbolt (přenos dat)

    NE

  • Thunderbolt (max. rozlišení v Hz)

    NE

  • Thunderbolt (napájení)

    NE

  • USB Downstream

    ANO(2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream

    ANO(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (přenos dat)

    ANO

  • USB-C (max. rozlišení při frekvenci Hz)

    60Hz

  • USB-C (napájení)

    65W

FUNKCE

  • HDR 10

    ANO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NE

  • Automatický jas

    ANO

  • Color Weakness

    ANO

  • Inteligentní úspora energie

    ANO

  • Kalibrované barvy z výroby

    NE

  • PIP

    NE

  • PBP

    NE

  • Ochrana proti blikání (Flicker Safe)

    NE

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NE

  • HW kalibrace

    NE

  • DAS režim

    ANO

  • Stabilizace černé

    ANO

  • Crosshair

    NE

  • Režim čtení

    ANO

  • Počítadlo FPS

    NE

  • VRR

    ANO

  • Super rozlišení+

    ANO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NE

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NE

  • Technologie Mini-LED

    NE

  • Technologie Nano IPS™

    NE

  • Pokročilá technologie True Wide Polarizer

    NE

  • Technologie redukce rozmazání pohybu (Motion Blur)

    NE

  • Přetaktování

    NE

  • Uživatelsky definovaná klávesa

    NE

  • Automatické přepínání vstupů obrazu

    NE

  • RGB LED osvětlení

    NE

  • Kamera

    NE

  • Mikrofon

    NE

  • HDR Efekt

    ANO

DESIGN

  • Nastavení polohy displeje

    Naklápění/výška/otáčení/otočení

  • Montáž na stěnu [mm]

    100 x 100

ZVUK

  • Dolby Atmos

    NE

  • Maxx Audio

    NE

  • Bohaté basy

    NE

  • Reproduktory

    5W x 2

ROZMĚRY / HMOTNOSTROZMĚRY/HMOTNOST

  • Rozměry balení (š x v x h) [mm]

    817 x 212 x 537

  • Rozměr se stojanem (š x v x h) [mm]

    714.3 X 647.2 X 408

  • Rozměr bez stojanu (š x v x h) [mm]

    714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2

  • Hmotnost při přepravě [kg]

    14.9

  • Hmotnost balení [kg]

    11.1

  • Hmotnost bez stojanu [kg]

    7.2

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (režim spánku)

    Méně než 0,5 W

  • Spotřeba energie (ErP)

    42W

  • Spotřeba energie (DC vypnuto)

    Méně než 0,5 W

  • Vstup střídavého proudu

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Typ

    Externí napájení (adaptér)

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Zobrazovací port

    NE

  • DVI-D

    NE

  • D-Sub

    NE

  • HDMI

    ANO

  • Dálkový ovladač

    ANO (Magic Remote Ready)

  • Thunderbolt

    NE

  • USB A na B

    NE

  • USB-C

    ANO

INTELIGENTNÍ FUNKCE

  • Galerie umění

    ANO

  • Úplný webový prohlížeč

    ANO

  • Home dashboard (ovládací panel)

    ANO

  • Kanály LG

    ANO

  • Obchod s obsahem LG (App Store)

    ANO

  • LG ThinQ®

    ANO

  • Dálkový ovladač Magic

    ANO

  • Zrcadlení

    ANO

  • Operační systém

    WebOS 22

  • Inteligentní typ

    ANO

  • Hlasoví asistenti

    ANO

  • Wi-Fi

    ANO

  • Spolupracuje s

    Apple Airplay, Homekit

APLIKACE

  • Duální ovladač

    NE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NE

  • Ovládací centrum LG UltraGear™

    NE

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NE

STANDARDY

  • RoHS

    ANO

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

