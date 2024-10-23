Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

Ohřev

Ohřev

Rozmrazování

Rozmrazování

Fermentace

Fermentace

Vaření v páře

Vaření v páře

Tichý provoz, efektivita a spolehlivost

Tichý provoz, efektivita a spolehlivost

Motor Inverter Direct Drive od společnosti LG byl navržen s ohledem na nízkou hlučnost. Díky menšímu počtu pohyblivých částí získáte spolehlivý výkon od jedné z nejtišších myček ve své třídě.
Snadné plnění a maximální flexibilita

Snadné plnění a maximální flexibilita

Tento systém přihrádek, který se snadno plní i ve spěchu, je možné upravit tak, aby si poradil s nádobím všech velikostí.
Čisté z každého úhlu

Čisté z každého úhlu

Díky oplachovacím ramenům Multi-Motion s více směry pohybu a vysokotlakým tryskám zajišťuje QuadWash™ maximální účinnost mytí, takže bude nádobí čisté hned napoprvé.
Rovnoměrný ohřev a rozmrazování

Žádné obavy z rozmrazování a přílišného zahřátí

Smart invertor přesně řídí teplotu, aby se potraviny ohřívaly a rozmrazovaly rovnoměrně.

Jednoduchá, všestranná LG NeoChef™

Jednoduchá, všestranná LG NeoChef™

Alt text

Smart invertor LG

Užijte si chutné a zdravé jídlo díky rovnoměrnému ohřevu nebo rychlému vaření

Každé jídlo, které připravíte, bude chutnat lépe, protože bylo uvařeno rovnoměrněji a důkladněji, a tak si udrží svou chuť.

Alt text

Alt text

Názory zákazníků

Naše tipy pouze pro vás

Potřebujete pomoct?

Jsme zde, abychom vám poskytli veškerou potřebnou pomoc.

Získejte podporu