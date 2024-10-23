Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8 kg parní pračka / 5 kg sušička LG | A/E | 1200 ot./min | Direct Drive™ | AI DD™
MEZ69192154 FCR5A85WS 23.12.8变更.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
8 kg parní pračka / 5 kg sušička LG | A/E | 1200 ot./min | Direct Drive™ | AI DD™

MEZ69192154 FCR5A85WS 23.12.8变更.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
FCR5A85WS

8 kg parní pračka / 5 kg sušička LG | A/E | 1200 ot./min | Direct Drive™ | AI DD™

Front view

Průvodce při koupi LG pračky

Přečtěte si, jak vybrat tu nejlepší pračku pro vaši domácnost volbou vhodné velikosti, kapacity, funkcí a spotřeby energie. Seznamte se také s nejmodernější technologií LG, která pokaždé zajistí účinné a efektivní praní.
na obrázku je zobrazeno skenování látky technologií AIDD

AI DD

Až o 18% efektivnější péče

Na základě údajů z 20 000 ruzných pracích cyklů vybere AI DD nejvhodnější kombinaci pracích pohybů, které jsou šetrné k prádlu a zároveň skvěle vyperou.

*Testováno společností Intertek, v březnu 2019. Program Bavlna s náplní 2 kg spodního prádla v porovnání s programem Bavlna (model LG FC1450S2W). Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na okolních podmínkách.

Co je AI DD™?

Co je AI DD™?

Technologie AI DD detekuje nejen hmotnost, ale také jemnost látek, a zvolí optimální nastavení pracích pohybů.

Pračka a sušička v jednom

Vše v jednom

Pračka a sušička v jednom

Pračka se sušičkou od LG je produkt spojující naše špičkové technologie v oblasti domácích spotřebičů. Šetří místo u vás doma a vytváří více prostoru pro vaši rodinu. Díky pračce se sušičkou od LG nemusíte kupovat samostatnou sušičku, ale zároveň dosáhnete zářivě čistého a suchého prádla.

Parní praní1

Steam™

Parní praní

Technologie LG Steam™ redukuje alergeny, jako jsou prachoví roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo respirační onemocnění.

*Program „Pro alergiky“ je schválen organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation), snižuje domácí alergeny jako jsou prachoví roztoči.

Prádlo bez alergenů

Prádlo bez alergenů

Program Pro alergiky redukuje množství alergenů díky páře.

Vyšší odolnost a hygieničnost1

Spolehlivost

Vyšší odolnost a hygieničnost

Odolné a elegantní dvířka z tvrzeného skla a hygienické nerezové lopatky bubnu.

*Testováno společností Intertek v červenci 2013. Počáteční hodnoty P.aeruginosa na nerezové oceli byli po 12 dnech o 99% nižší. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na okolních podmínkách.

Větší a elegantnější
Design

Větší a elegantnější

Viditelnější displej a větší volič programů s kovovým povrchem.

Q.

Na jaký program mám prádlo prát?

A.

Obecně byste se měli podívat na štítek péče o oblečení a vybrat odpovídající prací cyklus na vaší pračce. Pračky LG s funkcí AI DD pak automaticky zváží vaše prádlo a zjistí hrubost tkaniny, aby zjistily optimální vzor praní a podle toho přizpůsobily prací pohyby během praní.

Q.

Jak mohu snížit hluk, který moje pračka vydává?

A.

Ideálním začátkem je koupit si pračku LG s hodnocením Triple A pro energii, odstřeďování a hladinu hluku. Inovativní motor LG DirectDrive™ snižuje počet pohyblivých součástí uvnitř vašeho spotřebiče a tím snižuje generovaný hluk. Toto vede také k prodloužení životnosti díky menšímu opotřebení. Při instalaci pračky se ujistěte, že stojí na rovném povrchu, a pravidelně ji kontrolujte. Nevyvážená jednotka se může posouvat, nebo způsobit vibrace a nárazy, což zvyšuje výstupní hluk. Umístění antivibračních podložek pod pračku může také pomoci snížit hluk."

*Interní laboratorní test LG na základě EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 s F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Třídy energie, odstřeďování a hluku jsou podle EU 2019/2014. 3)Výsledek může záviset na prostředí použití.

Q.

Jaká jsou standardní rozměry pračky?

A.

Všechny pračky LG se dodávají ve standardní výšce a šířce. Hloubka praček LG se může lišit v závislosti na velikosti / kapacitě bubnu.

 

Standardní rozměry jsou: šířka 600 mm x výška 850 mm x hloubka 565-675 mm.

Q.

Dodávají se pračky v různých barvách?

A.

LG nabízí nabídku moderních neutrálních barevných variant, abyste zajistili, že najdete pračku, která se buď hodí ke stávajícím spotřebičům, nebo poskytne stylový kontrast. Vyberte si z následujících barev: Bílá, tmavá ocel nebo stříbrná.

ROZMĚRY

FCR5A85WS
Maximální kapacita praní (kg)
8,0
Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)
600 x 850 x 475
Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)
535
Třída energetické účinnosti (praní + sušení)
E

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

    8,0

  • Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

    1 200

  • ezDispense

    Ne

  • Steam

    Ano

  • Redukce pomačkání

    Ne

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ne

KAPACITA

  • Kapacita sušení

    5,0

  • Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

    8,0

VOLITELNÉ PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ / DOPLŇKY

  • Kompatibilní s funkcí LG TWINWash

    Ne

INFORMAČNÍ ŠTÍTEK PRACÍCH CYKLŮ

  • Eco 40-60 (1/4 náplň) 

    0,157

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

    0,5

  •  Čas (Min) - (1/4 náplň)

    130

  • Třída energetické účinnosti

  • Otáčkový výkon – třída účinnosti

  • Kapacita praní (kg)

    8,0

  • Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

    Ano

  • Spotřeba energie na cyklus (kWh)

    42

  • Otáčkový výkon – míra vlhkosti (%)

    53,9

  • Spotřeba vody na cyklus (ℓ)

    48

  • Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

    12

  • Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

    1 200

  • Běžný program (pouze praní)

    Eco 40–60 40 ℃

  •  Eco 40-60 (Plná náplň)

    0,674

  • Hladina hluku při odstřeďování (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

    71

  • Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

    218

  •  Eco 40-60 (1/2 náplň)

    0,405

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

    0,5

  •  Čas (Min) - (1/2 náplň)

    168

PROGRAMY

  • Rychlý 12

    Ne

  • Načíst program

    Ne

  • Hygiena

    Ne

  • Osvěžení prádla

    Ne

  • Sportovní oblečení

    Ne

  • Dětská parní péče

    Ne

  • TurboWash 59

    Ne

  • Barevné prádlo

    Ne

  • Rychlý 60

    Ne

  • Vypuštění + odstředění

    Ne

  • Intenzivní 60

    Ne

  • Máchání+Odstředění

    Ano

  •  Skvrny

    Ne

  • Program Pro alergiky 

    Ano

  • Bavlna 20°C

    Ne

  • Bavlna

    Ano

  • Máchání

    Ne

  • Pokrývky

    Ne

  • Smíšené prádlo

    Ano

  • Tiché praní

    Ne

  • Parní osvěžení prádla

    Ne

  • Automatické praní

    Ne

  • Ruční praní

    Ne

  • Bavlna+

    Ne

  • Odstředění + Vypuštění

    Ne

  • Syntetika

    Ano

  • Outdoorové oblečení

    Ne

  • Ochrana pokožky

    Ne

  • Čištění bubnu

    Ne

  • Dětská péče

    Ne

  • Tmavé prádlo

    Ne

  • Tmavé prádlo 

    Ne

  • Praní + sušení

    Ano

  • Eco 40-60

    Ano

  • Rychlý 30

    Ne

  • Rychlý 14

    Ano

  • TurboWash 39

    Ne

  • Dětské oblečení

    Ne

  • Bavlna s předpírkou

    Ne

  • Jemné prádlo

    Ano

  • Vlna (Ruční praní / Vlna)

    Ne

  • Jemná péče

    Ne

  • Rychlé praní

    Ne

  • Rychlé praní + sušení

    Ne

  • TurboWash 49

    Ne

  • Malý objem

    Ne

PŘIDANÉ MOŽNOSTI

  • Odstředění

    1200/1000/800/600/400/ bez odstřeďování

  • Wi-Fi

    Ne

  • Praní studenou vodou

    Ne

  • Zapnutí na dálku

    Ne

  • Steam

    Ne

  • Redukce pomačkání

    Ne

  • Odložený start

    Ano

  • Máchání

    Ne

  • Teplota

    Studená/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

  • Hladina pracího prostředku

    Ne

  • Máchání+

    Ano

  • Čištění bubnu

    Ano

  • Přidání prádla

    Ne

  • Osvětlení bubnu

    Ne

  • Máchání + odstřeďování

    Ne

  • TurboWash

    Ne

  • Zvuková signalizace zapnutí/vypnutí

    Ano

  • Čištění zásobníku ezDispense

    Ne

  • Hladina změkčovacího prostředku

    Ne

  • Praní

    Ne

  • Dětská pojistka

    Ano

  • Předpírka

    Ano

FUNKCE

  • Steam+

    Ne

  • Duální sušení

    Ne

  • AI DD

    Ano

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ne

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ne

  • Embosovaný vnitřní buben

    Ano

  • Automatický restart

    Ano

  • Vyrovnávací nožky

    Ano

  • Typ

    Pračka s předním plněním

  • Signalizace ukončení cyklu

    Ano

  • Centrum System

    Ne

  • Senzor zatížení

    Ano

  • Senzor vibrací

    Ne

  • ezDispense

    Ne

  • Lopatky bubnu

    Tenké lopatky bubnu z nerezavé oceli

  • Buben z nerezové oceli

    Ano

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ano

  • Přívod vody (teplá/studená)

    Pouze studená

  • TurboWash 

    Ne

  • Osvětlení bubnu

    Ne

  • Steam

    Ano

  • Přidání prádla

    Ne

  • Hladina vody

    Auto

  • Systém detekce pěny

    Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

  • Váha s obalem (kg)

    67,0

  • Váha (kg)

    63,0

  • Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

    600 x 890 x 585

  • Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)

    535

  • Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

    1 015

  • Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ne

  • Stažení programů

    Ne

  • Doba do čištění bubnu

    Ne

  • Monitor spotřeby energie

    Ne

  • Chytré párování

    Ne

  • Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

    Ne

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ano

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

  • Typ displeje

    Otočný volič + dotyková a klasická tlačítka s LED Displejem

  • Signalizace uzamčení dveří

    Ano

  • Číselný ukazatel

    18:88

  • Časovač odkladu

    3–19 hodin

ENERGIE

  • Třída energetické účinnosti (praní)

  • Třída energetické účinnosti (praní + sušení)

    E

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084565860

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

  • Barva

    Bílá

  • Typ dveří

    Kryt z černého tónovaného tvrzeného skla

INFORMAČNÍ ŠTÍTEK CYKLŮ (PRANÍ + SUŠENÍ)

  • Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

    Ano

  • Kapacita sušení (kg)

    5

  • Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

    12

  • Třída energetické účinnosti

    E

  • Hladina hluku při sušení (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

    71

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

    0,5

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

    0,5

  • Běžný program (praní + sušení)

    Eco 40-60 + Eco sušení

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

