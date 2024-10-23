Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12/10 kg LG WashTower| 1400 ot./min | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360°

LG WashTower black

LG WashTower - vychytaný design, prémiová kvalita...

K dispozici i v
celočerné variantě!

Dva styloví pomocníci do domácnosti v jednom!

K dispozici i v celočerné variantě!
V místnosti je LG WashTower

*Obrázky produktu na snímku nebo videu slouží pouze k ilustrativním účelům a reálný produkt se může lišit.

Nová éra praní a sušení

Vidíme zde stěnu místnosti, která vypadá jako šatna. WashTower je umístěn v souladu s ostatním nábytkem.

Úspora místa

Díky provedení do věže se WashTower™ vejde i do malého prostoru.

Ohraničení středového ovládacího panelu je zvýrazněno.

Snadno dosažitelný ovládací panel

Díky středovému umístění se nemusíte ohýbat ani natahovat.

Vidíme zde dvířka pračky. Uvnitř dvířek je prádlo a nad ním ikona košile.

AI péče o tkaniny

Technologie umělé inteligence pro rozpoznání textury tkaniny a hmotnosti náplně.

Animace ukazuje proces, při kterém lze prát a sušit během jedné hodiny.

Úspora času

Praní a sušení do 1 hodiny.

LG WashTower

Správná volba pro vaši domácnost

LG WashTower™ vaši domácnost doslova rozzáří, jeho minimalistický design se skvěle hodí do většiny interiérů, které budou vypadat elegantněji a krásněji.

WashTower je instalován ve špičkové multifunkční místnosti

WashTower je instalován v prosklené místnosti

WashTower je instalován v multifunkční místnosti s výhledem

WashTower je nainstalován ve výklenku pod schody v rámci úspory prostoru

Kompaktní rozměry a snadno dosažitelný ovládací panel

V porovnání s pračkou a sušičkou na sobě je o 45 mm kratší a středový ovládací panel je umístěn o 85 mm výše.

Porovnání výšky WashToweru a průměrné výšky ženy

*Prostorově úspornější v porovnání se standardním setem pračky a sušičky LG

Smart funkce
Středový panel umožňuje jednoduché ovládání praní i sušení

Chytré párování

Usnadňuje obsluhu a minimalizuje chyby

Vhodný program sušení bude automaticky nastaven podleposledního praní.

*Středový panel umožňuje jednoduché ovládání praní i sušení

WashTower s různými funkcemi praní

AIDD™

Vestavěná inteligence vám ušetří hádání

AIDD™ zvolí nejvhodnější prací pohyby, aby se vašemu oblečení dostalo šetrného zacházení.

*Testováno společností Intertek v květnu 2022. Cyklus praní bavlny s náplní 2 kg ve srovnání s cyklem praní běžné bavlny LG. (F13EJN) Testováno průměrné poškození tkaniny vložením vzorků s pěti otvory a porovnáním třídy AI 1 s třídou AI 3 v cyklu Bavlna.

*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na druhu oblečení a prostředí.

*Pouze u cyklů Bavlna, Smíšené tkaniny a Syntetika.

Úspora času
Sušička se začne předehřívat před koncem praní, sušení tedy trvá kratší dobu.

Vypráno a vysušeno za 59min.*

Sušička se začne předehřívat před koncem praní, sušení tedy trvá kratší dobu.

*Testováno společností Intertek. Testováno při třech podmínkách naplnění: dámské sportovní oblečení (polyester 89 %, elastan 11 %), tři košile (polyester 65 %, bavlna 35 %) a dvě pyžama (bavlna 73 %, polyester 27 %).

Testováno při cyklu Rychlé praní v pračce, cyklu Malé náplně (Rychlé sušení) v sušičce a možností „Připravit na sušení“.

*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na oblečení a prostředí.

Středový panel umožňuje jednoduché ovládání, praní a sušení

TurboWash™ 360˚

Vypráno za 39 minut.

Důkladně vypráno za pouhých 39 minut, aniž by došlo k narušení ochrany tkaniny.

*Testováno společností Intertek v lednu 2023, program Bavlna s možností TurboWash™ a náplní 2 kg.

*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na prostředí.

Grafica per dividere la pagina
Program Pro alergiky

Pomáhá se snížení alergenů například prachových roztočů

Oblečení můžete nosit bez obav s vědomím, že program Pro alergiky snižuje množství alergenů, mezi něž patří například roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo problémy s dýcháním.

Vlevo – Program Pro alergiky pračky, vpravo – Program Pro alergiky sušičky

*Program Pro alergiky je schválený organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation) snižuje výskyt alergenů z domácích prachových roztočů.

*Hygienický program lze stáhnout prostřednictvím aplikace ThinQ nebo vybrat přímo z cyklu Cloud v aplikaci.

*Testováno společností Intertek, hygienický program v pračce snižuje množství bakterií (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa a K. pneumoniae) při testovacím naložení 3,6 kg bavlny.

*Obrázky produktu ve videu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům a reálný produkt se může lišit.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Energeticky úsporné sušení

Dva válce umožňují rychlejší sušení a úsporu energie.

Úspora až 65% díky duálnímu invertoru

*Testováno společností Intertek v lednu 2021. Běžný prací cyklus „Bavlna“ s 3,83kg dávkou spodního prádla ve srovnání s konvenčním pracím cyklem „Bavlna“ od LG (RC90V9AV2W vs RC9066A3F)

*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na složení dávky a prostředí.

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru

Udržuje optimální výkon sušičky

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru spočívá v silném průplachu vodou, díky čemuž je kondenzátor stále čistý a výkon sušičky optimální. Kromě toho není vyžadováno žádné čištění, takže budete mít více času pro sebe.

Animace zobrazující proces automatického čištění kondenzátoru

*Obrázky produktu na snímku nebo videu slouží pouze k ilustrativním účelům a reálný produkt se může lišit.

*Čistota kondenzátoru se může lišit v závislosti na prostředí a provozu.

*Frekvence spouštění „automatického čištění kondenzátoru“ se může lišit v závislosti na míře počáteční vlhkosti prádla.

Jednoduché smart ovládání

Aplikace LG ThinQ app™ nepřetržitě monitoruje vaši pračku. Ať už jde o každodenní údržbu nebo něco jiného. Aaplikace vám umožňuje snadno sledovat spotřebu energie, přijímat chytrá upozornění a stahovat si další programy.

Smart funkce

Aplikace LG ThinQ™ vám umožní snadno se připojit bezdrátově k vaší pračce. Spusťte praní pouhým klepnutím na tlačítko.

Hlasové ovládání

Řekněte pračce přesně, co potřebujete. Řekněte například "Jaký program praní je spuštěn?" Reproduktor AI bude poslouchat a informuje Vás který program je spuštěn.

*Podpora inteligentních domácích zařízení, která jsou kompatibilní s technologiemi Alexa a Google Assistant, se může lišit v závislosti na zemi a vašem individuálním nastavení inteligentní domácnosti.

Instalační příručka

WashTower™ je jedním celkem, který optimálně zapadne do vašeho prostoru.

Kontrola rozměrů stolu pomocí metru

Průvodce měřením

Před instalací si projděte níže uvedeného průvodce a podívejte se na video kliknutím na tlačítko „+“ níže

Velikost pračky, 600 mm šířka, výška 1655 mm, boční rozestupy 10 cm, hloubka 66 cm, hloubka + otevřená dvířka 118 cm, pohled zepředu rozestup horního okraj 2,5 cm, rozestupy po obou stranách 2,5

1. Instalace s připojením vedle spotřebiče

Video průvodce připojením pračky na vodu

2. Instalace s připojením za spotřebičem

Video instalace pračky

Podívejte se, jak siWashTower™ instalovali sousedé

Díly a sady

Podívejte se, jaké díly jsou součástí dodávky.

Obrázky příslušenství

* příslušenství se může lišit v závislosti na typu produktu a zemi, ve které se prodává

Časté otázky

Q.

Má pračka LG WashTower jednu zástrčku?

A.

Pračka LG WashTower má dvě zástrčky: jednu pro pračku a druhou pro sušičku. Pračku a sušičku lze tedy používat současně nebo samostatně.

Q.

Pokud dojde k poruše sušičky, bude pračka stále fungovat?

A.

Pračka LG WashTower je sice z jednoho kusu, ale má dvě samostatné jednotky: pračku a sušičku a každá z nich má vlastní zástrčku. Pokud se tedy pračka porouchá, sušička bude stále fungovat a naopak.

Q.

Platí pro sušičku LG WashTower jiná záruka?

A.

Pračka LG WashTower je sice z jednoho kusu, ale má dvě samostatné jednotky: pračku a sušičku a každá z nich má vlastní zástrčku. Pokud se tedy pračka porouchá, sušička bude stále fungovat a naopak.

Q.

Co je to „Smart Pairing“?

A.

Funkce Smart Pairing odesílá informace z pračky do sušičky a doporučuje optimální cyklus sušení. Jinými slovy, pračka umí sušičce říct, aby zvolila kompatibilní cyklus sušení.

Q.

Jedná se o stohovatelný model?

A.

LG WashTower je jediná jednotka, která má nahoře sušičku a dole pračku. Ovládací panel je uprostřed, takže k přístupu na panel sušičky nepotřebujete stoličku. Není zapotřebí žádná stohovací sada.

Q.

Lze dveře přepnout tak, aby se otvíraly vpravo místo vlevo?

A.

Ne, změna směru otevírání dvířek není u tohoto modelu možná.

Q.

Je spotřebič ventilačního nebo bezventilačního typu?

A.

WashTower je bezventilačního typu, takže ji můžete instalovat na více různých místech.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

    12

  • Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

    600x1 655x660

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ano

  • AI DD

    Ano

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ano

Všechny specifikace

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

  • Typ dveří

    Kryt z černého tónovaného tvrzeného skla

  • Barva sušičky

    Bílá

  • Barva pračky

    Bílá

KAPACITA

  • Kapacita sušení

    10

  • Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

    12

FUNKCE PRAČKY

  • Typ

    Pračka s předním plněním

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ano

  • AI DD

    Ano

  • Automatický restart

    Ano

  • Lopatky bubnu

    Tenké lopatky bubnu z nerezavé oceli

  • Osvětlení bubnu

    Ano

  • Embosovaný vnitřní buben

    Ano

  • Signalizace ukončení cyklu

    Ano

  • ezDispense

    Ne

  • Systém detekce pěny

    Ne

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ano

  • Vyrovnávací nožky

    Ano

  • Senzor zatížení

    Ano

  • Buben z nerezové oceli

    Ano

  • Steam

    Ano

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ano

  • Senzor vibrací

    Ano

  • Přívod vody (teplá/studená)

    Pouze studená

  • Hladina vody

    Auto

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

  • Časovač odkladu

    3–19 hodin

  • Typ displeje

    Plně dotykový LED

  • Číselný ukazatel

    18:88

  • Kontrolka uzamčení dvířek

    Ano

FUNKCE SUŠIČKY

  • Typ

    Kondenzační sušička (bez odvětrání)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ne

  • AI DD

    Ne

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Ne

  • Samočisticí kondenzátor

    Ano

  • Automatický restart

    Ne

  • Osvětlení bubnu

    Ano

  • Duální sušení

    Ano

  • Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo

    Ano

  • Dvojitý filtr

    Ano

  • Embosovaný vnitřní buben

    Ano

  • Signalizace vyprázdněné vody

    Ano

  • Signalizace ukončení cyklu

    Ano

  • Typ zdroje tepla

    Tepelné čerpadlo

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ne

  • Senzor zatížení

    Ne

  • Možnost otočení dveří

    Ne

  • Senzor suchosti

    Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

  • Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

    658 x 1 696 x 698

  • Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

    600x1 655x660

  • Váha (kg)

    128,0

  • Váha s obalem (kg)

    136,0

  • Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)

    1 180

  • Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

    1 180

TECHNICKÝ LIST PRAČKY

  • Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

    Ne

  • Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

    20

  •  Eco 40-60 (Plná náplň)

    0,850

  •  Eco 40-60 (1/2 náplň)

    0,550

  • Eco 40-60 (1/4 náplň) 

    0,320

  • Třída energetické účinnosti

    A

  • Spotřeba energie na cyklus (kWh)

    49

  • Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

    1 350

  • Hladina hluku při odstřeďování (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

    72

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

    0,5

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

    0,5

  • Otáčkový výkon – třída účinnosti

    A

  • Otáčkový výkon – míra vlhkosti (%)

    44,9

  • Běžný program (pouze praní)

    Eco 40–60 40 ℃

  • Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

    240

  •  Čas (Min) - (1/2 náplň)

    180

  •  Čas (Min) - (1/4 náplň)

    160

  • Kapacita praní (kg)

    12

  • Spotřeba vody na cyklus (ℓ)

    57

INFORMAČNÍ LIST SUŠIČKY

  • Automatická sušička prádla

    Ano

  • Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

    Ne

  • Třída účinnosti kondenzace

    A

  • Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

    10

  • Efektivita kondenzace při plném naplnění

    91

  • Efektivita kondenzace při polovičním naplnění

    91

  • Hladina hluku (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

    62

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

    1,79

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

    0,92

  • Běžný program sušení

    Bavlna (úspora energie) Do skříně

  • Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

    299

  • Čas (min.) – (částečné naplnění)

    160

  • Vážená účinnost kondenzace (%)

    91

  • Vážená doba trvání programu

    220

  • Vážená spotřeba energie za rok (kWh)

    211

PROGRAMY PRANÍ

  • Bavlna

    Ano

  • AI Praní

    Ne

  • Pro alergiky

    Ne

  • Studené praní

    Ne

  • Barevné oblečení

    Ne

  • Bavlna +

    Ne

  • Tmavé prádlo

    Ne

  • Jemné prádlo

    Ano

  • Načíst program

    Ano

  • Vypuštění + odstředění

    Ne

  • Pokrývky

    Ano

  • Syntetika

    Ne

  • Eco 40-60

    Ne

  • Jemná péče

    Ne

  • Hygienický

    Ne

  • Intenzivní 60

    Ne

  • Smíšené prádlo

    Ano

  • Outdoorové oblečení

    Ne

  • Rychlý 30

    Ne

  • Rychlé praní

    Ano

  • Osvěžení prádla

    Ne

  • Máchání + Odstředění

    Ne

  • Tiché praní

    Ne

  • Ochrana pokožky

    Ne

  • Rychlý 14

    Ne

  • Sportovní oblečení

    Ne

  • Skvrny

    Ne

  • Parní osvěžení

    Ne

  • Čištění bubnu

    Ne

  • TurboWash 39

    Ne

  • TurboWash 49

    Ne

  • TurboWash 59

    Ne

  • Ruční praní / vlna

    Ne

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096186497

PROGRAMY SUŠENÍ

  • Bavlna

    Ano

  • AI sušení

    Ne

  • Pro alergiky

    Ano

  • Osvěžení lůžkovin

    Ne

  • Objemné

    Ne

  • Studený vzduch

    Ne

  • Bavlna +

    Ne

  • Jemné prádlo

    Ano

  • Načíst program

    Ano

  • Osvěžení péřové bundy

    Ne

  • Pokrývky

    Ano

  • Syntetika

    Ne

  • Džíny

    Ne

  • Smíšené prádlo

    Ano

  • Rychlý 30

    Ne

  • Rychlé sušení

    Ano

  • Sušení na plocho

    Ne

  • Osvěžení prádla

    Ano

  • Ochrana pokožky

    Ne

  • Sportovní oblečení

    Ne

  • Parní čištění bubnu

    Ne

  • Parní hygiena

    Ne

  • Parní osvěžení

    Ne

  • Ručníky

    Ne

  • Teplý vzduch

    Ne

  • Vlna

    Ne

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ano

  • Stažení programů

    Ano

  • Monitor spotřeby energie

    Ano

  • Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

    Ano

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ano

  • Cloudový program

    Ano

  • Připomenutí čištění bubnu

    Ano

  • Chytré párování

    Ano

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

