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PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus

MEZ69202192 FPSR5A14WL 23.12.8变更.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
New energy label_RC81V5AV7N.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
WMWM
MEZ69202192 FPSR5A14WL 23.12.8变更.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
New energy label_RC81V5AV7N.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
WMWM

PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus

LAUNWDSN44
Čelní pohled na PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
Čelní pohled na PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44
LG PRACÍ SET | 11 kg Pračka FPSR5A14WL + 8 kg Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus, LAUNWDSN44

Hlavní funkce

  • AI Praní pro optimální péči o prádlo
  • Sušička: ThinQ™- Inteligentní funkce přes Wi-Fi
  • Pračka: Steam- parní praní, AI Direct Drive
  • Automatické čištění kondenzátoru sušičky
  • Sušička volitelný režim sušení Energie / Čas
  • 10 let záruky na motor pračky + motor a kompresor sušičky
Další
Produkty v tomto balíčku: 3
Pohled zepředu na pračku LG FPSR5A14WL

FPSR5A14WL

Parní pračka LG | 11 kg | A | 1400 ot./min | Direct Drive™ |Bílá
MEZ69202192 FPSR5A14WL 23.12.8变更.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku
Pohled zepředu na 8kg Sušička DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™-, Bílá RC81V5AV7N

RC81V5AV7N

Sušička LG | 8 kg | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™|ThinQ™|Bílá
New energy label_RC81V5AV7N.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku
Pohled shora na Mezikus Spojovací díl pro pračku a sušičku, Bílá DSTWH

DSTWH

Mezikus pro pračky LG s hloubkou 55 - 65 cm | DSKSS | Spojovací díl pro pračku a sušičku s výsuvem | Bílá
Technologie AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximalizuje výkon praní a prodlužuje životnost vašeho oblečení.

Inteligentní péče s o 10 % vyšší ochranou tkaniny

Technologie AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximalizuje výkon praní a prodlužuje životnost vašeho oblečení.

S pračkou TurboWash™ 360 budete mít prádlo vyprané za pouhých 39 minut.

Udělejte vše a ještě něco navíc s technologií TurboWash 360™

S pračkou TurboWash™ 360 budete mít prádlo vyprané za pouhých 39 minut.

Rychlé praní s technologií TurboWash™

Rychlé praní s technologií TurboWash™

TurboWash™

Rychlé praní s technologií TurboWash™

S technologií TurboWash™ bude vaše oblíbené oblečení v perfektním stavu za pouhých 39 minut.

Praní všech typů tkanin

6MotionDD

Praní všech typů tkanin

Neperete jen jeden typ tkaniny, a proto nabízíme 6 pohybů praní, které jsou ideální pro všechny typy oblečení.

Steam™

Redukuje až 99,9 % alergenů z vašich tkanin.

Technologie LG Steam™ redukuje alergeny, jako jsou prachoví roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo respirační onemocnění.

Bílý ručník a plyšový králík se jemně víří v parním cyklu pračky LG, zdůrazněné pečetí schválení alergie.

Bílý ručník a plyšový králík se jemně víří v parním cyklu pračky LG, zdůrazněné pečetí schválení alergie.

Program „Pro alergiky“ je schválen organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation), snižuje domácí alergeny jako jsou prachoví roztoči až o 99,9 %.

Na pravé straně je logo Inverter Direct Drive s ikonou a textem "Motor 10 Year Warranty".

Delší životnost, méně vibrací, méně hluku

Inverter Direct Drive motor s přímým připojením k bubnu, který pohání naše pračky, je super spolehlivý a skutečně tichý. Víme, že je jedním z nejlepších motorů praček na trhu, což je důvodem, proč se pračky dodávají se standardní 10letou zárukou na motor.“

Steam™

Redukuje až 99,9 % alergenů z vašich tkanin.

Technologie LG Steam™ redukuje alergeny, jako jsou prachoví roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo respirační onemocnění.

Bílý ručník a plyšový králík se jemně víří v parním cyklu pračky LG, zdůrazněné pečetí schválení alergie.

Bílý ručník a plyšový králík se jemně víří v parním cyklu pračky LG, zdůrazněné pečetí schválení alergie.

Video s přiblížením sušičky LG v prádelně s pračkou LG

Inteligentní sušení

Detekce tkanin pomocí technologie umělé inteligence od LG

Smart péče o prádlo

AI Dry™ přináší inteligentní a úsporné sušení

Typy sušicích pohybů

Plynulé a šetrné pohyby

6 Motion™ minimalizuje namáhání vláken pro delší životnost oblečení

LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor

Tichý a vysoce odolný motor

Jemné, rovnoměrné sušení bez zbytečné zátěže pro tkaniny

Dual inverter heat pump

Úsporný provoz

Nižší spotřeba energie s duální heat pump technologií

Title mark

Trvanlivější a hygieničtější

AI Dry™ s technologií hlubokého učení

Inteligentní sušení řízené umělou inteligencí

Naše inteligentní sušička, která šetří čas, automaticky detekuje texturu látky a volí správné nastavení sušení.

Cyklus sušení s umělou inteligencí detekuje typ látky a snímá množství zbývající vlhkosti

*Testováno společností Intertek: cyklus AI Dry u nového modelu ve srovnání s běžným cyklem u konvenčního modelu, na základě 3 kg jemných tkanin (polyesterová košile, halenka, spodní prádlo, apod.).

*Na základě teploty a vlhkosti sušičky i prádla se doba sušení upravuje až do dokončení cyklu.

*Obrázky a videa produktu slouží pouze pro ilustraci a mohou se lišit od skutečného provedení.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

KAPACITA - Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

11

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST - Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600 x 850 x 565

INFORMAČNÍ ŠTÍTEK PRACÍCH CYKLŮ - Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

1 350

FUNKCE - ezDispense

Ne

FUNKCE - Steam

Ano

PŘIDANÉ MOŽNOSTI - Redukce pomačkání

Ne

SMART TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ne

Všechny specifikace

KAPACITA

Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

11

VOLITELNÉ PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ / DOPLŇKY

Kompatibilní s funkcí LG TWINWash

Ne

PROGRAMY

Rychlé praní + sušení

Ne

TurboWash 49

Ne

Malý objem

Ne

Rychlý 12

Ne

Načíst program

Ne

Hygiena

Ne

Osvěžení prádla

Ne

Sportovní oblečení

Ano

Dětská parní péče

Ne

TurboWash 59

Ne

Barevné prádlo

Ne

Rychlý 60

Ne

Vypuštění + odstředění

Ne

Intenzivní 60

Ne

Máchání+Odstředění

Ano

 Skvrny

Ne

Program Pro alergiky 

Ano

Bavlna 20°C

Ne

Bavlna

Ano

Máchání

Ne

Pokrývky

Ano

Smíšené prádlo

Ano

Tiché praní

Ne

Parní osvěžení prádla

Ne

Automatické praní

Ne

Ruční praní

Ne

Bavlna+

Ne

Odstředění + Vypuštění

Ne

Syntetika

Ano

Outdoorové oblečení

Ne

Ochrana pokožky

Ne

Čištění bubnu

Ne

Dětská péče

Ne

Tmavé prádlo

Ne

Tmavé prádlo 

Ne

Praní + sušení

Ne

Eco 40-60

Ano

Rychlý 30

Ne

Rychlý 14

Ano

TurboWash 39

Ne

Dětské oblečení

Ne

Bavlna s předpírkou

Ne

Jemné prádlo

Ano

Vlna (Ruční praní / Vlna)

Ne

Jemná péče

Ne

Rychlé praní

Ne

AI Wash

Ano

PŘIDANÉ MOŽNOSTI

Předpírka

Ano

Odstředění

1400/1200/1000/800/400 / bez odstřeďování

Wi-Fi

Ne

Praní studenou vodou

Ne

Zapnutí na dálku

Ne

Steam

Ne

Redukce pomačkání

Ne

Odložený start

Ano

Máchání

Ne

Teplota

Studená/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

Hladina pracího prostředku

Ne

Máchání+

Ano

Čištění bubnu

Ano

Přidání prádla

Ne

Osvětlení bubnu

Ne

Máchání + odstřeďování

Ano

TurboWash

Ne

Zvuková signalizace zapnutí/vypnutí

Ano

Čištění zásobníku ezDispense

Ne

Hladina změkčovacího prostředku

Ne

Praní

Ne

Dětská pojistka

Ano

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

Časovač odkladu

3–19 hodin

Typ displeje

Dotykový LED

Signalizace uzamčení dveří

Ano

Číselný ukazatel

18:88

FUNKCE

Přidání prádla

Ne

Hladina vody

Auto

Systém detekce pěny

Ne

Steam+

Ne

AI DD

Ano

Inverter DirectDrive

Ano

TurboWash360˚

Ne

Embosovaný vnitřní buben

Ano

Automatický restart

Ano

Vyrovnávací nožky

Ano

Typ

Pračka s předním plněním

Signalizace ukončení cyklu

Ano

Centrum System

Ne

Senzor zatížení

Ano

Senzor vibrací

Ano

ezDispense

Ne

Lopatky bubnu

Tenké lopatky bubnu z nerezavé oceli

Buben z nerezové oceli

Ano

6 Motion DD

Ano

Přívod vody (teplá/studená)

Pouze studená

Osvětlení bubnu

Ne

Steam

Ano

INFORMAČNÍ ŠTÍTEK PRACÍCH CYKLŮ

Eco 40-60 (1/4 náplň) 

0,250

Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

0,5

 Čas (Min) - (1/4 náplň)

157

Třída energetické účinnosti

Otáčkový výkon – třída účinnosti

Kapacita praní (kg)

11

Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

Ne

Spotřeba energie na cyklus (kWh)

47

Otáčkový výkon – míra vlhkosti (%)

44,9

Spotřeba vody na cyklus (ℓ)

54

Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

5

Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

1 350

Běžný program (pouze praní)

Eco 40–60 40 ℃

 Eco 40-60 (Plná náplň)

0,840

Hladina hluku při odstřeďování (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

71

Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

240

 Eco 40-60 (1/2 náplň)

0,540

Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

0,5

 Čas (Min) - (1/2 náplň)

180

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

Váha s obalem (kg)

70,5

Váha (kg)

69,0

Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)

620

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

1 100

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ne

Stažení programů

Ne

Doba do čištění bubnu

Ne

Monitor spotřeby energie

Ne

Chytré párování

Ne

Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

Ne

Smart Diagnosis

Ano

ENERGIE

Třída energetické účinnosti (praní)

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806087076967

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Barva

Bílá

Typ dveří

Kulaté dveře (bez krytu)

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FPSR5A14WL)
přípona:pdf
Product information sheet (FPSR5A14WL)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(FPSR5A14WL)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA - Barva

Bílá

KAPACITA - Maximální kapacita sušení (kg)

8

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST - Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600 x 850 x 660

ENERGIE - Třída energetické účinnosti (sušení)

A++ (v rozsahu A+++ až D)

FUNKCE - Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo

Ano

FUNKCE - Samočisticí kondenzátor

až 3x za cyklus

FUNKCE - Typ zdroje tepla

Tepelné čerpadlo

FUNKCE - Možnost otočení dveří

Ano

SMART TECHNOLOGIE - Chytré párování

Ano

SMART TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

Všechny specifikace

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Barva

Bílá

Typ dveří

Plastový Kryt

KAPACITA

Maximální kapacita sušení (kg)

8

Maximální kapacita sušení (kg)

8

PROGRAMY

Dětské oblečení

Ne

Hygiena

Ne

Outdoorové oblečení

Ne

Rychlý 34

Ne

Košile 20

Ne

Syntetické tkaniny

Ne

Časové sušení

Ne

Osvěžení vlny

Ne

AI Sušení

Ne

Pro alergiky

Ano

Osvěžení lůžkovin

Ne

Objemné předměty

Ne

Studený vzduch

Ne

Bavlna

Ano

Bavlna+

Ano

Jemné prádlo

Ano

Osvěžení péřové bundy

Ne

Načíst program

Ano

Pokrývky

Ano

Syntetika

Ano

Džíny

Ne

Smíšené prádlo

Ano

Rychlý 30

Ano

Rychlé sušení

Ne

Sušení na sušáku

Ano

Osvěžení prádla

Ne

Ochrana pokožky

Ne

Sportovní oblečení

Ano

Parní hygienický program

Ne

Parní osvěžení

Ne

Ručníky

Ano

Teplý vzduch

Ano

Vlna

Ano

AI Sušení

Ne

Pro alergiky

Ano

Osvěžení lůžkovin

Ne

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

Časovač odkladu

3 - 19 HODIN

Typ displeje

LED – dotykový

Signalizace uzamčení dveří

Ne

Číselný ukazatel

18:88

Časovač odkladu

3 - 19 HODIN

Typ displeje

LED – dotykový

Signalizace uzamčení dveří

Ne

Číselný ukazatel

18:88

FUNKCE

6 Motion DD

Ne

Typ

kondenzační

AI DD

Ne

Samočisticí kondenzátor

až 3x za cyklus

Signalizace ukončení cyklu

Ano

Dualní sušení (EcoHybrid)

Ano

Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo

Ano

Dvojitý filtr

Ano

Signalizace vyprázdněné vody

Ano

Typ zdroje tepla

Tepelné čerpadlo

Invertorový motor

Ano

Automatický restart

Ano

Inverter DirectDrive

Ne

Možnost otočení dveří

Ano

Senzor zatížení

Ne

Senzor suchosti

Ano

Osvětlení bubnu

Ano

Vyrovnávací nožky

Ano

Embosovaný vnitřní buben

Ano

Typ

kondenzační

AI DD

Ne

Samočisticí kondenzátor

až 3x za cyklus

Dualní sušení (EcoHybrid)

Ano

Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo

Ano

Dvojitý filtr

Ano

Embosovaný vnitřní buben

Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Hloubka produktu s otevřenými dvířky (90°)

1115

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Váha (kg)

57

Váha s obalem (kg)

60

Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Hloubka produktu s otevřenými dvířky (90°)

1115

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Váha s obalem (kg)

60

ENERGIE

Třída energetické účinnosti (sušení)

A++ (v rozsahu A+++ až D)

INFORMAČNÍ LIST SUŠIČKY

Automatická sušička prádla

Ano

Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

Ne

Třída účinnosti kondenzace

A

Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

10

Vážená spotřeba energie sušení při plné náplni

1.73

Vážená spotřeba energie sušení při poloviční náplni

0.98

Spotřeba energie za rok (kWh)

211

Efektivita kondenzace při plném naplnění

0.91

Efektivita kondenzace při polovičním naplnění

0.91

Hladina hluku (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

64

Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

0.18

Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

0.18

Běžný program sušení

Bavlna+ (úspora energie) Do skříně

Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

181

Čas (min.) – (částečné naplnění)

110

Vážená účinnost kondenzace (%)

91

Vážená doba trvání programu

140

Automatická sušička prádla

Ano

Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

0.18

Běžný program sušení

Bavlna+ (úspora energie) Do skříně

Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

181

Třída účinnosti kondenzace

A

Vážená spotřeba energie sušení při poloviční náplni

0.98

Spotřeba energie za rok (kWh)

211

Efektivita kondenzace při plném naplnění

0.91

Hladina hluku (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

64

Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

0.18

Vážená účinnost kondenzace (%)

91

PŘIDANÉ MOŽNOSTI

Ochrana proti pomačkání

Ano

Údržba kondenzátoru

Ano

Údržba bubnu

Ano

Úroveň vysušení

3 úrovně

Oblíbené

Ne

Méně času

Ano

Více času

Ano

Sušicí stojan

Ne

Sušení po nastavenou dobu

Ne

Wi-Fi

Ano

Zvuková signalizace zapnutí/vypnutí

Ano

Dětská pojistka

Ano

Odložený start

Ano

Osvětlení bubnu

Ano

Zapnutí na dálku

Ano

Steam

Ne

Ochrana proti pomačkání

Ano

Dětská pojistka

Ano

Sušicí stojan

Ne

Steam

Ne

Sušení po nastavenou dobu

Ne

Wi-Fi

Ano

Odložený start

Ano

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806091547231

EAN Code

8806091547231

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis

Ano

Chytré párování

Ano

Stažení programů

Ano

Monitor spotřeby energie

Ano

Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

Ano

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

VOLITELNÉ PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ / DOPLŇKY

Odtoková hadice

Ne

Sestava stojanu

Ne

Stohovací sada

Ne

Kompatibilní s funkcí LG TWINWash

Ne

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(RC81V5AV7N)
přípona:pdf
EU Energy Label 2025(RC81V5AV7N)
přípona:pdf
EU Product information sheet 2025(RC81V5AV7N)
přípona:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(RC81V5AV7N)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(RC81V5AV7N)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
Tisk

Všechny specifikace

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

65 x 600 x 595

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Názory zákazníků

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