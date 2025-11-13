About Cookies on This Site

Laserový projektor LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD UST

Laserový projektor LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD UST

Laserový projektor LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD UST

HU715QW
Pohled zepředu
Pohled zezadu
Pohled zleva
Pohled zprava
Boční pohled z -15°
Boční pohled z +15°
Pohled zezadu z +15°
Pohled shora
Dálkový ovladač Magic Remote
Pohled zepředu
Pohled zezadu
Pohled zleva
Pohled zprava
Boční pohled z -15°
Boční pohled z +15°
Pohled zezadu z +15°
Pohled shora
Dálkový ovladač Magic Remote

Hlavní funkce

  • Ultra krátká projekční vzdálenost
  • Laser 4K UHD a 8,3 Mpix
  • Optimalizátor jasu Ⅱ
  • webOS
  • Apple AirPlay 2 a HomeKit
  • Integrované 20 W + 20 W stereo reproduktory
Další
LG CineBeam 4K

LG CineBeam 4K


Obraz s úhlopříčkou 100″ z minimální vzdálenosti

S laserovým projektorem LG CineBeam 4K s ultra krátkou projekční vzdáleností vytvoříte kino kdekoli.

LG CineBeam 4K

LG CineBeam 4K

Displej

Ultra krátká projekční vzdálenost

4K UHD (3840 × 2160)

2 500 ANSI lumenů

Zobrazovací technologie

Optimalizátor jasu Ⅱ

- Automatický ja

- Adaptivní kontrast

Použitelnost

webOS

Apple AirPlay 2 a HomeKit

Integrované 20 W + 20 W stereo reproduktory

Ultra krátký projekční poměr

Projektor LG CineBeam s ultra krátkou projekční vzdáleností nabízí obraz se sytými barvami i z velmi krátké vzdálenosti od projekční plochy. Vytvořte si působivou obrazovku domácího kina s úhlopříčkou až 120"*.

Navrženo pro harmonický interiér

Navrženo pro harmonický interiér

Díky modernímu kompaktnímu provedení a prémiovým materiálům od společnosti Kvadrat** harmonicky splyne s interiérem vaše domova.

* Dokáže promítat 80" obrazovku ze vzdálenosti 11,8 cm, 100" obrazovku ze vzdálenosti 21,7 cm a 120" obrazovku ze vzdálenosti 31,7 cm.

** Textilie značky Kvadrat. Kvadrat je dánská textilní společnost.

Laserový projektor se skutečným 4K UHD

Živá a čistá kvalita obrazu

Díky 8,3 megapixelům a laserové technologii 4K UHD poskytuje LG CineBeam přesné detaily až na 120" promítací ploše. Díky kontrastnímu poměru 2M:1 dokáže vyjádřit hlubokou tmu a jas. A díky barevnému gamutu 85 % DCI-P3 a jasu 2 500 ANSI lumenů přesně zobrazuje barvy ve vnitřním prostředí.

8,3 Mpix

Skutečné rozlišení 4K UHD

DCI-P3 85 %

Barevný gamut

2 000 000:1

Kontrastní poměr

2 500 ANSI

Jas

srovnání FULL HD a 4K UHD

* Údaje o kontrastním poměru a barevném gamutu jsou hodnoty naměřené při interním testování.

* Uvedený jas, hodnota změřená při interním zkoušení, je založen na standardu jasu, který uživatel vnímá.

* Výše uvedené údaje jsou založeny na „nejjasnějším režimu“ a mohou se lišit v závislosti na prostředí.

* Barevný gamut je založen na režimu „Živý“ a rozsah reprodukce barev se může lišit v závislosti na zvoleném režimu obrazu.

Nová úroveň čistoty obrazu

HDR zlepšuje kvalitu zesvětlením světlé části a ztmavením tmavé části při současném využití detailů na tmavé straně. Je tedy kompatibilní s téměř všemi průmyslovými standardy HDR.

Dynamické mapování tónů

Použití smysluplného rozsahu signálu (snímek po snímku) namísto prostého rozsahu signálu.

HDR10

Pro každou barvu na scéně lze nastavit individuální tón.

HLG

HLG je zpětně kompatibilní standard HDR a začíná signálem SDR, který může použít jakýkoli televizor.

HGiG

Technologie HGiG vám umožní vychutnat si HDR hry pro herní konzole PlayStation a Xbox.

* HDR pokrývá téměř všechny specifikace HDR, včetně HDR10, dynamického mapování tónů, HLG, HGiG a dalších specifikací.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

Optimalizátor jasu Ⅱ

Optimalizátor jasu Ⅱ*

It's an important technology for imagery quality that only LG CineBeam has.

Automatický jas**

Zkontrolovat, nastavit a promítat, vše automaticky

Integrovaný senzor okolního osvětlení automaticky rozpozná světelné podmínky a nastaví jas na optimální úroveň. Jas zobrazení tak bude vždy optimalizovaný pro aktuální prostředí.

Tmavá místnost

Tmavá místnost

Jasná místnost

Jasná místnost

Jak funguje automatický jas

Integrovaný senzor okolního osvětlení rozpozná aktuální světelné podmínky, automaticky nastaví „úroveň úspory energie“, a díky tomu je jas optimalizován pro dané prostředí.

  • Jasná místnost: Minimální úspora energie

  • Tmavá místnost: Střední úspora energie

  • Konvenční

  • Adaptivní kontrast

Adaptivní kontrast

Přizpůsobí laserový výstup scéně

Adaptivní kontrast dodává obrazu větší hloubku díky přizpůsobení laserového výstupu obrazu, aby se dosáhlo vysokého kontrastního poměru. Světlé scény vypadají jasněji, zatímco tmavé scény zůstávají detailní s hlubokou černou a detaily stínů.

* Technologie Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ obsahuje funkce Automatický jas a Adaptivní kontrast. Reguluje množství elektrického proudu v závislosti na jasu původního obrazu, zatímco senzor okolního prostředí optimalizuje jas automatickým rozpoznáním okolních světelných podmínek.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

** Chcete-li spustit funkci „Automatický jas“, můžete zapnout senzor okolního prostředí tak, že pomocí dálkového ovladače Magic Remote vstoupíte do nabídky „Optimalizátor jasu Ⅱ“ a zapnete/vypnete funkci „Automatický jas“. (Při používání této funkce je nabídka úspory energie vypnuta)

** Režim clony, který fyzicky ovládá kontrastní poměr, NENÍ podporován.

Připojení k síti Wi-Fi pomocí webOS pro získání přístupu k video obsahu prostřednictvím integrovaných aplikací

Chytrý přístup k obsahu

Se systémem webOS 6.0 můžete sledovat řadu televizních pořadů a filmů jednoduchým připojením k síti Wi-Fi. Kromě toho si můžete přehrávat videoobsah pomocí integrovaných aplikací, jako jsou Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube a Apple TV.

* Musíte mít připojení k internetu a předplatné streamovacích služeb.

* Podporované služby se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Dálkový ovladač Magic Lighting

S dálkovým ovladačem Magic Lighting lze systém webOS snadno ovládat pouhým stisknutím tlačítka Home. Funkce osvětlení umožňuje pohodlné ovládání i v tmavé místnosti.

Apple AirPlay 2 a HomeKit

Apple AirPlay 2 a HomeKit

Snadné sdílení obsahu v rámci domácnosti

Díky chytrému projektoru LG můžete prostřednictvím funkce AirPlay snadno sdílet obsah z podporovaných zařízení Apple – iPhone, iPad a Mac – na velké obrazovce s vysokým rozlišením.

Jak správně používat zařízení Apple s projektorem LG CineBeam

Streamujte video ze zařízení Apple do projektoru LG CineBeam

1. Vyhledejte video, které chcete streamovat.

2. Klepněte na ikonu AirPlay.

3. Vyberte si projektor LG CineBeam.

4. Pokud se na obrazovce projektoru zobrazí přístupový kód AirPlay, zadejte jej do zařízení Apple.

Aktivujte zrcadlení zařízení Apple do projektoru LG CineBeam

1. Otevřete Ovládací centrum.

2. Klepněte na možnost Zrcadlení obrazovky.

3. Ze seznamu vyberte své zařízení LG CineBeam.

4. Pokud se na obrazovce projektoru zobrazí přístupový kód AirPlay, zadejte jej do zařízení Apple.

Nastavení HomeKit na projektoru LG CineBeam

1. Poté v systému webOS 6.0 ve 2. hloubce klikněte na možnost AirPlay.

2. Klikněte na tlačítko Otevřít nastavení a vyberte možnost „Nastavit HomeKit“.

3. Pomocí svého zařízení Apple naskenujte QR kód na zařízení LG CineBeam.

4. Dokončete nastavení HomeKitu na zařízení LG CineBeam.

* Zařízení Apple musí být připojeno ke stejné síti Wi-Fi jako projektor.

* Apple Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay a HomeKit jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

* Zařízení LG CineBeam podporuje AirPlay 2 a vyžaduje iOS 12.3 a novější nebo macOS 10.14.5 a novější.

Působivý prostorový zvuk díky integrovaným 20 W + 20 W stereo reproduktorům.

Integrované 20 W + 20 W stereo reproduktory

Působivý prostorový zvuk

Zásluhou nového uspořádání hloubkového měniče a pasivního zářiče s konstrukcí omezující vibrace reproduktoru poskytuje projektor hluboké a čisté basy, aniž by docházelo ke chvění obrazu nebo zvukovým rezonancím. Vzhledem k uspořádání 2.2k (čtyři zářiče) a výkonu 40 W se můžete těšit na poslechový zážitek jako ve velkém kinosálu.

2.2k se čtyřmi zářiči

2.0k: výškový měnič 2 ks + hloubkový měnič 2 ks (L/R) vepředu pro reprodukci celého spektra

0.2k: hloubkový měnič 2 ks (L/R) vzadu pro posílení basové složky

  • 2.0k – výškový měnič + hloubkový měnič (vepředu)

  • 0.2k – hloubkový měnič (vzadu)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Efekt 4.2kanálového zvuku

Připojením dvou dalších bezdrátových Bluetooth reproduktorů můžete vytvořit systém s prostorovým zvukem využívající integrované reproduktory projektoru i připojené Bluetooth reproduktory.

* Chcete-li využívat tuto funkci, je nutné zakoupit Bluetooth reproduktory. Správná funkce je zaručena pouze při použití Bluetooth reproduktorů LG.

* Efekt 4.2kanálového zvuku: funkce 2.2k je implementována virtuálně. Efekt 4.2k vyžaduje připojení dvou Bluetooth reproduktorů.

Motorizované ostření

Pomocí dálkového ovladače Magic Remote můžete snadno upravovat ostření. Kvůli nastavení ostření už nemusíte chodit k projektoru.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

4/9/15 bodů pro korekci obrazu

Pokročilá korekce lichoběžníkového zkreslení 4/9/15 podporuje korekci nejen ve 4 rozích, ale také v 9 nebo 15 bodech, takže si obraz můžete velmi přesně nastavit dle svých požadavků.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

LG Projection Calculator

Pomocí nástroje LG Projection Calculator můžete simulovat umístění projektoru LG ve vašem prostoru.

VYPOČÍTAT!
Tisk

Všechny specifikace

PROJEKČNÍ SYSTÉM

  • Nativní rozlišení

    4K UHD (3840 × 2160)<sup> 1)</sup>

  • Jas (ANSI lumenů) <sup>2)</sup>

    2500

  • Kontrastní poměr (Plně zapnuto Plně vypnuto)

    2 000 000 : 1

  • Šum (běžný)

    30 dB(A)↓28 dB(A)↓26 dB(A)↓

  • Uniformita (JBMMA 9 bodů)

    85%↑

  • Projekční objektiv

    MotorizovanýPevný

  • Promítaný obraz

    80"–120“Nastavení na zeď: 100″ při 21,7 cm Standardní: při 49,6 cm0.22

  • Offset projekce

    118%

  • Zdroj světla

    B-LD(105 W) + P/W20 000 hodin30 000 hodin

  • Jazyk OSD

    korejština / angličtina / angličtina (UK) / francouzština / španělština / němčina / portugalština / brazilská portugalština / holandština / ruština / polština / maďarština / rumunština / slovinština / chorvatština / bulharština / srbština / italština / finština / švédština / litevština / norština / lotyština / estonština / afrikánština / čeština / turečtina / slovenština / arabština / zjednodušená čínština / indonéština / l-španělština / Indie / japonština

  • Poměr stran

    16:9/originální/4:3/vertikální zvětšení/celoplošné zvětšení

  • Zvuk

    20 W + 20 W stereofonně○ (Čistý hlas lll)○ (Přenos)

  • Přesná velikost (mm) (Š × H × V)

    533 × 315 × 153

  • Čistá hmotnost (kg nebo g)

    11,1 kg

  • Příkon (max.)

    350 W

  • Napájení v pohotovostním režimu

    < 0,5 W

  • Zdroj napájení

    100 V – 240 V při 50~60 Hz (vestavěné PSU)

  • Kompatibilita vstupního signálu

    Až 4K (4096 × 2160) (60 Hz, 50 Hz, 24 Hz)

  • Audio výstup

    S/PDIF 1 (optický)

  • IP ovládání

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) *ALLM (automatický režim s nízkou latencí), eARC (vylepšený zpětný zvukový kanál), až 24 Gb/s (vstup) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bitů (výstup)

  • USB typu A

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Platforma (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Obrázek na pozadí

  • Prémiový CP

  • Obchod s obsahem (obchod s aplikacemi LG)

  • Návrhy obsahu

  • Internetový prohlížeč

  • Ovládání hlasem

    LG ThinQApple Homekit funguje společně

  • 'Sdílení obrazovky (bezdrátové zrcadlení pomocí MiraCast s podporou zařízení Android/Window)

    ○ (až 4K/30 Hz)

  • 'Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac vysílání videí, zrcadlení, přenos zvuku)

    ○ (až 4K/30 Hz)

  • Bluetooth Kabelové připojení chytrého zařízení LG

    ○○○

  • Synchronizace zvuku LG (pomocí zvukové lišty)

  • HDMI ARC (zpětný zvukový kanál)

    ○ (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink (CEC)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play (automatická detekce zdroje RGB/DVI/HDMI)

  • USB zdroj (film, hudba, fotografie)

  • Průvodce nastavením

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • HID (připojení klávesnice / myši / gamepadu přes USB)

  • Funkce Eco

    ○ (Min./Stř./Max.) ○○○ (Zapnuto / Vypnuto)○○

  • Procesor

    Čtyřjádrový

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR mapování tónů

    ○ (automatické, dynamické/pro každý snímek)

  • Optimalizace jasu

    ○○ (Vysoká / Střední / Nízká / Vypnuto)

  • TruMotion

    ○ (až 4096 × 2160)

  • Filmové plátno ( Realistické filmy)

    ○ (až 4096 × 2160)

  • Zvýšení rozlišení

    O (4K)

  • Super rozlišení (expertní řízení)

    O (4K)

  • Režim FILMMAKER MODE

    O

  • Režim HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group)

    O

  • Digitální korekce lichoběžníkového zkreslení

    Úprava hran (4/9/15 bodové zakřivení)

  • Převrácení obrazu

    ○ (horizontální/vertikální)

  • Hladká gradace

  • Kontrola úrovně černé

  • Potlačení šumu

  • Nastavení teploty barev

  • Dynamický kontrast (expertní řízení)

  • Dynamická barva (expertní řízení)

  • Systém správy barev (expertní řízení)

  • Nastavení barevného gamutu (expertní řízení)

  • Gama korekce (expertní řízení)

  • Nastavení vyvážení bílé (expertní řízení)

  • Rychlé (okamžité) zapnutí/vypnutí

    ○ (zapnutí 12 s ↓ / vypnutí 2 s)

  • 'Režim ukládání

  • Autodiagnostika

  • Barva provedení

    Bílá

  • Uzamknutí kodem

    O

  • Zámek Kensington

  • Stojan s nohami

    ○ (4 nohy)

  • Otvor pro stropní montáž (pro držák)

    O

  • Příručka (kompletní nebo zjednodušená brožura)

    Zjednodušená brožura

  • Stručná uživatelská příručka (stručný průvodce nastavením)

  • Záruční list

    Jednoletá záruka

  • Kabel

    1

  • 'Dálkový ovladač (baterie je součástí balení)

    ○ (Dálkový ovladač Magic Lighting)

  • Shoda s předpisy (normy)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

