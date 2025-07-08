Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Jízda do budoucnosti

Pohybujte se svobodně. Zažijte LG Affectionate Intelligence kdekoli, nejen doma a v kanceláři. Během jízdy se LG AI synchronizuje s vašimi zařízeními připravenými k připojení jinde, detekuje vaše okolí a rozumí vašemu chování a emocím.

The mother clutches her stomach in pain, her face contorted in discomfort.The family gathers and gets into a car, with LG AI guiding them to the hospital.
Watch the film close

Affectionate Intelligence

Zažijte nový způsob jízdy s digitálním kokpitem LG. Promyšlená péče a personalizovaná řešení umělé inteligence, která jste si užívali doma i v kanceláři, se nyní plynule rozšíří do vašeho auta. Výsledek? Bezpečnější a příjemnější cesty.

A man is sitting in a car, feeling sad. When the LG AI device shows him a family photo, the man smiles. pause
Intelligently identifies faces, text, and driver/passenger's clothing attire with DIMS pause

Hyper-personalizace

Automaticky upravuje nastavení sedadel, navrhuje preferovaný obsah a poskytuje potřebný servis na základě emočního stavu uživatelů vozidla prostřednictvím systému sledování řidiče a interiéru (DIMS).

Zjistit více
It detects smartphone usage by tracking gaze and 3D body posture, issuing distraction warnings to help the driver stay focused on the road. pause

Strážce bezpečí

Detekuje nebezpečné stavy nebo chování, jako je ospalost, rozptýlení a nesprávné používání bezpečnostních pásů, a pomáhá tak zajistit bezpečné cestování rychlou reakcí v nouzových situacích.

Zjistit více
It recognizes landmarks, remembers driver preferences, and uses AI to suggest personalized recommendations. pause

HMI s umělou inteligencí ve vozidle

Přesnější a pohodlnější řízení díky multimodální umělé inteligenci využívající dotyk, hlas a pohled.

Zjistit více
LG vehicle solution's Digital Cockpit.

Řešení pro vozidla LG

Podpora lepší budoucí mobility

Zjistit více

Další příběhy

In a spacious living room, the lights, an LG OLED TV, and LG ThinQ ON are turned on.

Domov, chytrý domov

Zaměřte se více na svůj život. Řešení LG AI Home jsou navržena tak, aby byla vaše domácnost ještě pohodlnější. LG Affectionate Intelligence je tu, aby se promyšleně starala o každého ve vaší domácnosti a ulehčila vám starosti žít opravdověji a lidštěji.

Zjistit více
In a spacious office within a building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, people are seated at office desks, and LG system air conditioners and air purifiers are visible.

Práce v zákulisí

Pracujte chytřeji, ale ne tvrději. Vyzkoušejte v práci LG Affectionate Intelligence. Produktivita. Účinnost. Jasnost. Můžete pracovat ještě lépe na svém pracovišti, kde je LG AI připravena vás podpořit.

Zjistit více
Home wiith Life's Good.

Méně strojové, více lidské

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Zjistit více

Zaměřujeme se na vývoj nových inovativních produktů po celém světě. Jsme odhodláni poskytovat elektronické produkty, které našim zákazníkům pomáhají žít lepší život. Abychom to podpořili, máme mapu stránek, která vám pomůže najít všechny příslušné stránky na našich webových stránkách. Nabízíme širokou škálu výrobků napříč oblastmi, včetně TV & domácí zábavy, kuchyně, prádelny, počítačů, klimatizace a solární techniky. Procházejte naše webové stránky a najděte všechny produkty a spotřebiče, které potřebujete, pomocí naší mapy stránek ještě dnes. Pro více informací se obraťte na místního zástupce společnosti LG.

Copyright © 2009-2024 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

LG Jeong-Do Management Ethics Hotline (opens in a new tab)
Kontaktujte nás