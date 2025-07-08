We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Domov, chytrý domov
Zaměřte se více na svůj život. Řešení LG AI Home jsou navržena tak, aby byla vaše domácnost ještě pohodlnější. LG Affectionate Intelligence je tu, aby se promyšleně starala o každého ve vaší domácnosti a ulehčila vám starosti žít opravdověji a lidštěji.