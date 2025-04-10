Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Bich inch TV

Větší TV se vyplatí

Při koupi vybrané LG TV
získáte druhou jako dárek!

Už máte chytrou TV v ložnici?

00 D 00 H 00 Min 00 Sek
Při koupi vybrané LG TV<br>získáte druhou jako dárek! Registrovat se Při koupi vybrané LG TV<br>získáte druhou jako dárek! Pravidla promoakce

Jak získám druhou TV zdarma?

 

1. Přidejte si do košíku některou z vybraných televizí

 

2. Druhá televize (TV zdarma) se Vám automaticky přidá do košíku 

 

3. V košíku se poté automaticky uplatní jeden z kupónů: TVZDARMA1, TVZDARMA2, TVZDARMA3, TVZDARMA4 nebo TVZDARMA5 (podle vybrané hlavní TV) a cena TV zdarma se automaticky odečte

Poznámka: Kupóny nejsou kombinovatelné. Vyberete-li kupón TVZDARMA, nebude možné uplatnit další slevu na produkt.

Hlavní TVTV ZdarmaKupón
OLED83C44LA.AEU75UR78003LK.AEUTVZDARMA1
OLED83C43LA.AEU75UR78003LK.AEUTVZDARMA1
98QNED89T6A.AEEQ65UR78006LK.AEUTVZDARMA2
86QNED86T6A.AEU55UR78006LK.AEUTVZDARMA3
86QNED85T6C.AEU55UR78006LK.AEUTVZDARMA3
86QNED80T6A.AEU50UR78006LK.AEUTVZDARMA4
86NANO81T6A.AEU43UR78006LK.AEUTVZDARMA5
86UT81006LA.AEU43UR78006LK.AEUTVZDARMA5